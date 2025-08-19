FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / USTECH100M
USTECH100M: USTECH100mini

24641.4 USD 148.1 (0.60%)
Sektör: Endeks Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

USTECH100M fiyatı bugün 0.60% değişti. Gün boyunca, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24437.1 USD ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 24668.6 USD aralığında işlem gördü.

ABD Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) Mini endeksi hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, ABD doları fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak fiyat trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

USTECH100M haberleri

Günlük aralık
24437.1 24668.6
Yıllık aralık
16313.7 24668.6
Önceki kapanış
24493.3
Açılış
24497.4
Satış
24641.4
Alış
24644.4
Düşük
24437.1
Yüksek
24668.6
Hacim
186.225 K
Günlük değişim
0.60%
Aylık değişim
5.11%
6 aylık değişim
28.08%
Yıllık değişim
22.98%
21 Eylül, Pazar