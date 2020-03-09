AdvCopyTraders
- Утилиты
- Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
AdvCopyTraders PRO is a powerful and ultra-fast trade copier designed for traders who manage multiple MT4 accounts. It duplicates all trades from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts instantly — including entries, exits, modifications, SL/TP updates, and partial closes.
Whether you're a signal provider, fund manager, or using multiple brokers, this copier guarantees perfect synchronization and zero execution delay on the same PC/VPS.⭐ Key Features
✔ Instant Copying (0–1ms)
Lightning-fast mirroring of buy, sell, modify, close or SL/TP updates.
✔ MT4 → MT4 Local Copy
Works between:
-
Same broker
-
Different brokers
-
Different accounts
-
Unlimited accounts
✔ Lot Size Control
-
Fixed lot
-
Multiplier (0.01x – 50x)
-
Equity or balance proportional
✔ Reverse Trading Mode
Copy opposite trades automatically:
-
BUY → SELL
-
SELL → BUY
Perfect for hedging or opposite-strategy replication.
✔ Selective Copying
Filter trades by:
-
Symbol
-
Magic number
-
Direction (Buy only, Sell only)
-
Min/max lot size
✔ Auto-Reconnect System
If a terminal disconnects or freezes, the copier automatically restores the sync.
✔ Full Order Management
Copies:
-
Entry
-
SL/TP
-
Modifications
-
Trailing stop
-
Breakeven
-
Partial closures
✔ No DLLs • No External Libraries
100% pure MQL4 — safe and accepted by all brokers.⭐ Who Is It For?
-
Signal providers
-
Account managers / money managers
-
Traders using multiple MT4 accounts
-
Traders splitting risk across several accounts
-
Prop-firm diversification setups
Easy 2-file setup:
-
Place AdvCopyTraders_Master on main account
-
Place AdvCopyTraders_Slave on receiving account
Copying begins instantly.
-
VPS environments
-
Local PC setups
-
Fast copy between accounts without internet delays
Trading forex and CFDs carries risk. Use this tool with proper risk management.