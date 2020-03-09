AdvCopyTraders

AdvCopyTraders PRO is a powerful and ultra-fast trade copier designed for traders who manage multiple MT4 accounts. It duplicates all trades from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts instantly — including entries, exits, modifications, SL/TP updates, and partial closes.

Whether you're a signal provider, fund manager, or using multiple brokers, this copier guarantees perfect synchronization and zero execution delay on the same PC/VPS.

Key Features

Instant Copying (0–1ms)

Lightning-fast mirroring of buy, sell, modify, close or SL/TP updates.

MT4 → MT4 Local Copy

Works between:

  • Same broker

  • Different brokers

  • Different accounts

  • Unlimited accounts

Lot Size Control

  • Fixed lot

  • Multiplier (0.01x – 50x)

  • Equity or balance proportional

Reverse Trading Mode

Copy opposite trades automatically:

  • BUY → SELL

  • SELL → BUY

Perfect for hedging or opposite-strategy replication.

Selective Copying

Filter trades by:

  • Symbol

  • Magic number

  • Direction (Buy only, Sell only)

  • Min/max lot size

Auto-Reconnect System

If a terminal disconnects or freezes, the copier automatically restores the sync.

Full Order Management

Copies:

  • Entry

  • SL/TP

  • Modifications

  • Trailing stop

  • Breakeven

  • Partial closures

No DLLs • No External Libraries

100% pure MQL4 — safe and accepted by all brokers.

Who Is It For?

  • Signal providers

  • Account managers / money managers

  • Traders using multiple MT4 accounts

  • Traders splitting risk across several accounts

  • Prop-firm diversification setups

Setup

Easy 2-file setup:

  • Place AdvCopyTraders_Master on main account

  • Place AdvCopyTraders_Slave on receiving account
    Copying begins instantly.

Recommended For

  • VPS environments

  • Local PC setups

  • Fast copy between accounts without internet delays

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs carries risk. Use this tool with proper risk management.


