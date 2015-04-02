Az Order Manager - Free Visual Hook Edition V1.2





The most visual order management panel, now available for free to try.





This is the free version of Az Order Manager Diamond 9.41 (Best Seller).





What is this tool?

A professional panel to manage orders with visual lines. You can draw entry, stop loss and take profit lines, move them on the chart and see lot size, risk in $ and reward in real time before executing.





WHAT YOU CAN DO IN THIS FREE VERSION (100% Working):





✅ Visual Lines - Click Pend. or Mkt. button to draw Entry / SL / TP lines on chart

✅ Drag and Drop - Move any line and see LOT, $ risk and RR 1:2 update live

✅ Cancel Lines - Cancel button works fully

✅ Market Execution - Buy SLL (Buy on Low of previous candle), Sell SLH (Sell on High), Buy SLO, Sell SLO

✅ Close All and Close Pending - Close all positions and pending orders with Magic and Symbol filter

✅ Live P/L View - See real time profit on buttons: Close Winners +$xx.xx and Close Losers $xx.xx

✅ Full Customization - Risk %, Panel Position, Colors, Magic Number, Slippage





WHAT IS LOCKED - PRO FEATURES (Available in Az Order Manager Diamond 9.41):





🔒 Pend. Send & Mkt. Send - Execute the visual lines you drew

🔒 Close Winners $ / Close Losers $ - One click basket close

🔒 BE All - Move all positions to Break Even

🔒 Close % - Partial close of basket by percentage

🔒 RR Unlock - Free is locked to RR 1:2, Pro unlocks RR 1:3, 1:4 and custom RR





Why users upgrade to Pro after 1 day?

You will love moving the visual lines and seeing the $ calculation live, but when you want to press Send, you need Pro. You will see +$50 floating on Winners button but you cannot close it, you need Pro. That is the hook.





Get the Pro version here: Search "Az Order Manager Diamond 9.41" on Market or contact seller.





Details:

- No DLL, Pure MQL5 code

- Works on Hedging and Netting

- Works on any Symbol and Timeframe

- Created in Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico by Valle Trading





Tags: order manager, risk manager, panel, visual trading, lot calculator, break even, partial close