SmartRisk Trade Tool

SmartRisk Trade Tool — One-Click Risk-Based Trade Panel

SmartRisk Trade Tool is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 built around position sizing and risk control rather than signal generation. It does not analyze the market or suggest trade direction — it exists so that every order sent from the chart already has a calculated lot size, stop loss, and take profit consistent with a risk value the trader chooses, removing the manual arithmetic that normally happens between deciding to trade and pressing the order button.

Order Panel and Lot Sizing

Orders can be sent as Market, Limit, or Stop, with the panel switching its input fields automatically depending on the order type selected. Lot size is calculated using one of two modes: Risk %, where the lot is derived from a chosen percentage of account balance or equity combined with the current stop loss distance, or Fixed Lot, where a constant lot size is used regardless of stop distance. An independent Max Lot Cap input places a hard ceiling on the final lot size sent to the broker; unlike a simple warning message, this cap is applied inside the lot-normalization step itself, so a tight stop loss on a fast-moving symbol cannot produce an oversized position even if a risk warning is dismissed.

Before an order is sent, a live preview box shows the exact stop loss distance, take profit distance, calculated lot size, and estimated risk in account currency, so the trade can be reviewed before execution rather than after. Pip and point size are calculated per symbol rather than assumed to follow standard Forex conventions, including a dedicated calculation path for metals such as Gold and Silver where the relationship between points and price is different from currency pairs; a manual override input is also available for symbols or brokers where the automatic calculation does not match the intended pip size.

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Stop loss can be set in three modes: a fixed number of pips, a multiple of the Average True Range, or a percentage of the current price. Take profit is not set directly — it is derived from the chosen stop loss distance and a Risk:Reward ratio entered by the trader, so changing the ratio automatically recalculates the target. Stop and target prices are snapped to the symbol's real tick size rather than a fixed number of decimal digits, and the broker's minimum stop distance is applied automatically where required, with the preview box flagging when a requested stop was tightened to meet that minimum so the displayed numbers always match what is actually sent to the server. For pending orders, an entry price field can be typed directly or left to follow an auto-suggested price based on the configured pips distance from the current market price, with a validation check confirming the entry price is on the correct side of the market for the order type chosen.

Position Management

Existing positions opened by the tool can be closed with Close All, Close Profit, or Close Loss buttons, or partially closed at 25%, 50%, or 75% of their current volume. A Reverse Position button closes the current position and opens a new one in the opposite direction using the same lot-sizing rules. Break-Even and Trailing Stop can each be enabled independently: Break-Even moves the stop loss to entry once price has moved a configured number of pips in favor of the trade, and Trailing Stop then follows price by a configured distance once active. Both are scoped to the tool's own trades by magic number, and modify positions by ticket rather than by symbol, so on hedging accounts with multiple open positions on the same symbol, each position is managed individually instead of only the first one found.

Risk Guardrails

Three optional protections can be enabled from the Inputs tab, each acting independently of the others. A Daily Loss Limit blocks new orders from the panel once the day's realized and floating loss reaches a configured percentage of the balance recorded at the start of the day, with an option to also trigger Close All automatically when the limit is hit. A Trailing Drawdown limiter tracks the day's peak equity as it changes and blocks new orders once equity falls a configured percentage below that peak, catching cases where an account was up for the day and gave back gains quickly, not only a net loss against the day's opening balance. A Spread Filter blocks new market orders (pending orders are unaffected) when the current spread exceeds a configured multiple of its own recent rolling average, guarding against sending a market order into a temporary spread spike. All three are shown as read-only status fields on the panel, with the underlying limits configured once in the Inputs tab.

Monitoring Dashboard

The main dashboard section shows account balance, equity, floating profit/loss, margin level, and the number of currently open positions, refreshed continuously. Alongside it, a Multi-Timeframe panel displays small reference charts for four configurable timeframes of the active symbol (Weekly, Daily, H4, and M15 by default), and a Watchlist panel shows live bid/ask prices for a configurable list of up to twelve symbols, with a broker symbol suffix (such as "m" or ".a") detected automatically so the base symbol name is enough. A Stats & News section reports the number of trades taken and win rate for a selectable period (Today, Last Week, Last Month, or a custom date range), together with an upcoming and recent economic-events list read directly from the MetaTrader 5 terminal's built-in Economic Calendar, filterable by currency, title keyword, and impact level, using the trade server's own time so no timezone adjustment is required.

Auxiliary Indicator Readout

A row of compact panels below the main dashboard shows current values for RSI, ATR, ADX, a configurable Moving Average, and MACD on the active chart, each independently minimizable and each able to cycle its own timeframe, so common context indicators can be checked without opening separate indicator windows.

Alerts

Optional popup-and-sound alerts can be enabled separately for a position closing by Stop Loss or Take Profit, for the first time Break-Even or Trailing activates on a position, and for the account's Margin Level dropping below a configured threshold. An optional alert can also fire a configured number of minutes before an upcoming high-impact news event, with a separate option to temporarily lock the Buy/Sell buttons for a configured window around the event time.

Interface

Each of the four main panel sections (order panel, auto SL management, stats & news, trade monitoring) can be shown or hidden independently. The panel can be collapsed to its header bar with a single click to save chart space, and automatically rescales its layout to the width and height of the chart window, within a configurable minimum and maximum scale range. Panel background, text, and accent colors can be customized from the Inputs tab, independent of the chart's own color scheme.

Input Parameters

Inputs are organized into the following groups:

  • General — magic number used to identify the tool's own trades, an option to scope Partial Close/Reverse/alerts to the current chart symbol only, and maximum allowed order slippage.
  • Panel Visibility / Panel Colors / Panel Auto-Resize — show/hide each panel section, background/text/accent colors, and the minimum/maximum scale the panel is allowed to resize to.
  • Default Values — starting risk %, fixed lot, stop loss value for each SL mode, default Risk:Reward ratio, and the manual pip-size override for non-standard symbols.
  • Risk Safety Guards — the spread multiple below which a stop loss is flagged as too tight, the free-margin usage percentage that triggers a warning, and the hard maximum lot size per trade.
  • Break-Even / Trailing — enable/disable each feature and its trigger/trailing distance in pips (also adjustable live from the panel itself).
  • Pending Orders — default distance in pips used to suggest an entry price for Limit/Stop orders.
  • Trade Monitoring — enable/disable the Daily Loss Limit and Trailing Drawdown limiter, their percentage thresholds, and whether hitting either limit also triggers Close All.
  • Spread Filter — enable/disable, the spread multiple that blocks new market orders, and the rolling time window used to compute the average spread.
  • Multi-Symbol Watchlist — enable/disable, the list of symbols to display, and the spread threshold (in points) that highlights a row as elevated.
  • Indicator View — show/hide and starting state for each of the RSI, ATR, ADX, MA, and MACD boxes, along with their individual periods and default timeframe.
  • Multi-Timeframe Preview — show/hide, column width, and the four timeframes displayed.
  • Alerts — enable/disable each alert type, the margin level threshold for the low-margin alert, and the sound file used.
  • Dashboard: Upcoming News — enable/disable the news section, currency/keyword/impact filters, how many upcoming and past events are shown, how far ahead/behind the calendar is read, how often it refreshes, and the optional pre-news alert and trading-lock window.

Notes

  • The tool does not open, close, or modify any trade automatically based on market conditions; every entry is triggered manually by the user through the panel. Break-Even, Trailing Stop, and the risk guardrails only manage or restrict trades already opened through user action.
  • Order filling mode is detected automatically per symbol and broker.
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe; the panel's default values are set for manual discretionary trading rather than any specific strategy.
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
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3.97 (35)
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% !    Всего $30 вместо $50 за бессрочную версию!   Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22/08 HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! полное описание    ::    demo-версия    ::   60-sec-video-description Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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4.95 (132)
Утилиты
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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4.83 (6)
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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4.59 (74)
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Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
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5 (7)
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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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4.23 (30)
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Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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