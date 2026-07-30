TXBeeBox TradingPanel Pro

TXBeeBox TradingPanel Pro is a multifunctional manual trading and position-management panel designed for MetaTrader 5. It provides fast order entry, centralized position controls, real-time account information and practical risk-management tools in a clean, compact interface.

This product is a manual trading utility. It does not generate trading signals, predict market direction or open trades automatically. All entry and position-management commands are initiated by the user.

Main Features

Real-Time Account Information

The panel displays important account data directly on the chart:

Account ID

Account balance

Account equity

Used margin

Free margin

Margin level

Trading server

Current symbol

Live spread

Real-time Bid and Ask prices

Floating profit or loss of the currently managed positions

Current broker server time

Information is refreshed automatically while the panel is running.

Manual Order Entry

The panel supports the following MetaTrader 5 order types:

Market Buy

Market Sell

Buy Limit

Sell Limit

Buy Stop

Sell Stop

Buy Stop Limit

Sell Stop Limit

Depending on the selected order type, the user can configure:

Trading volume

Entry or trigger price

Stop Limit price

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Order comment

Specified expiration date and time

Market Buy and Sell buttons display live prices for quick order confirmation.

The Market page is displayed by default when the panel starts.

Position Management

The position-management section provides quick access to frequently used operations:

Close all matching positions

Close 50% of each matching position

Close 80% of each matching position

Close profitable positions only

Close losing positions only

Close Buy positions only

Close Sell positions only

Move profitable positions to breakeven

Start a trailing stop using a user-defined distance

Stop trailing and remove Stop Loss levels placed by the panel’s trailing function

Partial closing is automatically adjusted according to the broker’s minimum trading volume and volume step. A partial-close operation may be rejected if either the closing volume or the remaining volume is below the broker’s permitted minimum.

Position-closing functions apply to open positions. They do not delete pending orders.

Position Scope Selection

The position scope menu allows the user to choose which positions are affected by management commands:

All Positions

Positions for a selected symbol

The menu automatically lists symbols that currently have open positions.

Before using Close All, partial close, breakeven or trailing-stop functions, always verify the selected position scope.

Additional input parameters can restrict management operations to:

The current chart symbol

Positions using the configured Magic Number

Breakeven Function

The Move SL to BE function moves the Stop Loss of eligible profitable positions to their opening price.

A position is modified only when:

The position is currently profitable

The market price is sufficiently far from the opening price

The new Stop Loss complies with the broker’s minimum stop-distance rules

The new Stop Loss improves the existing protection

Positions that do not meet these conditions are skipped.

Trailing Stop

Enter the trailing distance in points and click Start Trailing.

Once activated, the panel monitors matching positions and moves their Stop Loss when:

The position has moved into profit

The requested Stop Loss improves the existing Stop Loss

The new level satisfies the broker’s minimum stop-distance requirements

The effective trailing distance is never smaller than the minimum distance permitted by the broker.

The Delete Trailing SL button disables the active trailing function and removes Stop Loss levels from positions previously modified by this panel’s trailing system.

The panel must remain attached to an active chart for trailing-stop management to continue operating.

Specified Expiration Calendar

Limit, Stop and Stop Limit orders include a specified expiration field.

Click the calendar icon to:

Open the integrated calendar

Navigate between months

Select an expiration date

Select the current date

Close the calendar by selecting a date, clicking the icon again or clicking elsewhere on the panel

Expiration values use the broker’s server time. Specified expiration is subject to support by the selected symbol and broker.

Trade Safety

The panel includes an optional two-click confirmation mechanism for sensitive position-management operations.

When confirmation is enabled, the same action button must be clicked again within the configured confirmation window before the command is executed.

Protected operations include:

Full closing

Partial closing

Closing by profit, loss or direction

Moving Stop Loss to breakeven

Removing trailing Stop Loss levels

The panel also includes:

Configurable price deviation

Configurable retry count

Configurable retry delay

Trading-environment validation

Price and volume normalization

Stop-level validation

Detailed trade-operation logging

Retries are performed only for appropriate temporary trade errors, such as requotes or price changes.

Interface

TXBeeBox TradingPanel Pro provides:

Dark theme

Light theme

English interface

Chinese interface

One-click language switching

One-click theme switching

Collapsible panel mode

Movable panel position

Compact chart-friendly layout

Clear profit, loss, warning and action colors

Integrated operation-status display

To move the panel, press and hold the title bar and drag it to the required chart position. Chart dragging is temporarily disabled while the panel itself is being moved.

The Close button removes the EA and all panel objects from the chart.

Input Parameters

General

InpMagicNumber

Magic Number assigned to orders opened by the panel.

InpDeviationPoints

Maximum permitted execution deviation in points.

InpRetryCount

Maximum number of attempts for eligible trade-operation retries.

InpRetryDelayMs

Delay between retry attempts, in milliseconds.

InpLanguage

Initial interface language. English is selected by default.

InpTheme

Initial panel theme.

InpCloseMode

Panel close-mode option.

Trade Safety

InpConfirmDestructive

Enables or disables two-click confirmation for sensitive actions.

InpConfirmWindowMs

Time allowed for the second confirmation click.

InpManageCurrentSymbol

When enabled, position-management commands are limited to the current chart symbol.

InpManageOnlyMagic

When enabled, position-management commands are limited to positions using the configured Magic Number.

Panel

InpObjectPrefix

Prefix used for chart objects created by the panel.

Refresh

InpTimerPeriodMs

Internal panel refresh period in milliseconds.

InpClockRefreshMs

Server-time refresh interval in milliseconds.

Installation and First Use

Install the product through MQL5 Market. Open the required symbol chart in MetaTrader 5. Attach TXBeeBox TradingPanel Pro to the chart. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5. Allow algorithmic trading in the EA settings. Check the initial language, theme and safety parameters. Confirm the current symbol and position scope. Test all functions on a demo account before using the panel on a live account.

New orders are placed for the symbol of the chart to which the panel is attached.

Compatibility and Important Notes

Designed for MetaTrader 5.

Supports both hedging and netting account modes.

Uses the standard MetaTrader 5 trading interface.

Does not require external DLL libraries.

Broker execution rules, available order types and expiration policies may differ.

Stop Limit orders may not be supported by every broker or symbol.

Prices, trading volume, stop levels and expiration settings must comply with broker requirements.

A stable terminal connection and enabled Algo Trading permission are required.

The panel must remain active for trailing-stop processing and real-time updates.

Test the product with your broker’s trading conditions before live use.

Risk Warning

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. Position-closing and Stop Loss modification commands may execute immediately and cannot always be reversed.

TXBeeBox TradingPanel Pro is an order-entry and position-management tool. It does not guarantee profits, prevent losses or provide investment advice. Users are responsible for checking all order parameters, position scopes and broker requirements before executing any operation.

Always test the product on a demo account before using it with real funds.