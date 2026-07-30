TXBeeBox TradingPanel Pro

TXBeeBox TradingPanel Pro

TXBeeBox TradingPanel Pro is a multifunctional manual trading and position-management panel designed for MetaTrader 5. It provides fast order entry, centralized position controls, real-time account information and practical risk-management tools in a clean, compact interface.

This product is a manual trading utility. It does not generate trading signals, predict market direction or open trades automatically. All entry and position-management commands are initiated by the user.

Main Features

Real-Time Account Information

The panel displays important account data directly on the chart:

  • Account ID
  • Account balance
  • Account equity
  • Used margin
  • Free margin
  • Margin level
  • Trading server
  • Current symbol
  • Live spread
  • Real-time Bid and Ask prices
  • Floating profit or loss of the currently managed positions
  • Current broker server time

Information is refreshed automatically while the panel is running.

Manual Order Entry

The panel supports the following MetaTrader 5 order types:

  • Market Buy
  • Market Sell
  • Buy Limit
  • Sell Limit
  • Buy Stop
  • Sell Stop
  • Buy Stop Limit
  • Sell Stop Limit

Depending on the selected order type, the user can configure:

  • Trading volume
  • Entry or trigger price
  • Stop Limit price
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Order comment
  • Specified expiration date and time

Market Buy and Sell buttons display live prices for quick order confirmation.

The Market page is displayed by default when the panel starts.

Position Management

The position-management section provides quick access to frequently used operations:

  • Close all matching positions
  • Close 50% of each matching position
  • Close 80% of each matching position
  • Close profitable positions only
  • Close losing positions only
  • Close Buy positions only
  • Close Sell positions only
  • Move profitable positions to breakeven
  • Start a trailing stop using a user-defined distance
  • Stop trailing and remove Stop Loss levels placed by the panel’s trailing function

Partial closing is automatically adjusted according to the broker’s minimum trading volume and volume step. A partial-close operation may be rejected if either the closing volume or the remaining volume is below the broker’s permitted minimum.

Position-closing functions apply to open positions. They do not delete pending orders.

Position Scope Selection

The position scope menu allows the user to choose which positions are affected by management commands:

  • All Positions
  • Positions for a selected symbol

The menu automatically lists symbols that currently have open positions.

Before using Close All, partial close, breakeven or trailing-stop functions, always verify the selected position scope.

Additional input parameters can restrict management operations to:

  • The current chart symbol
  • Positions using the configured Magic Number

Breakeven Function

The Move SL to BE function moves the Stop Loss of eligible profitable positions to their opening price.

A position is modified only when:

  • The position is currently profitable
  • The market price is sufficiently far from the opening price
  • The new Stop Loss complies with the broker’s minimum stop-distance rules
  • The new Stop Loss improves the existing protection

Positions that do not meet these conditions are skipped.

Trailing Stop

Enter the trailing distance in points and click Start Trailing.

Once activated, the panel monitors matching positions and moves their Stop Loss when:

  • The position has moved into profit
  • The requested Stop Loss improves the existing Stop Loss
  • The new level satisfies the broker’s minimum stop-distance requirements

The effective trailing distance is never smaller than the minimum distance permitted by the broker.

The Delete Trailing SL button disables the active trailing function and removes Stop Loss levels from positions previously modified by this panel’s trailing system.

The panel must remain attached to an active chart for trailing-stop management to continue operating.

Specified Expiration Calendar

Limit, Stop and Stop Limit orders include a specified expiration field.

Click the calendar icon to:

  • Open the integrated calendar
  • Navigate between months
  • Select an expiration date
  • Select the current date
  • Close the calendar by selecting a date, clicking the icon again or clicking elsewhere on the panel

Expiration values use the broker’s server time. Specified expiration is subject to support by the selected symbol and broker.

Trade Safety

The panel includes an optional two-click confirmation mechanism for sensitive position-management operations.

When confirmation is enabled, the same action button must be clicked again within the configured confirmation window before the command is executed.

Protected operations include:

  • Full closing
  • Partial closing
  • Closing by profit, loss or direction
  • Moving Stop Loss to breakeven
  • Removing trailing Stop Loss levels

The panel also includes:

  • Configurable price deviation
  • Configurable retry count
  • Configurable retry delay
  • Trading-environment validation
  • Price and volume normalization
  • Stop-level validation
  • Detailed trade-operation logging

Retries are performed only for appropriate temporary trade errors, such as requotes or price changes.

Interface

TXBeeBox TradingPanel Pro provides:

  • Dark theme
  • Light theme
  • English interface
  • Chinese interface
  • One-click language switching
  • One-click theme switching
  • Collapsible panel mode
  • Movable panel position
  • Compact chart-friendly layout
  • Clear profit, loss, warning and action colors
  • Integrated operation-status display

To move the panel, press and hold the title bar and drag it to the required chart position. Chart dragging is temporarily disabled while the panel itself is being moved.

The Close button removes the EA and all panel objects from the chart.

Input Parameters

General

  • InpMagicNumber
    Magic Number assigned to orders opened by the panel.

  • InpDeviationPoints
    Maximum permitted execution deviation in points.

  • InpRetryCount
    Maximum number of attempts for eligible trade-operation retries.

  • InpRetryDelayMs
    Delay between retry attempts, in milliseconds.

  • InpLanguage
    Initial interface language. English is selected by default.

  • InpTheme
    Initial panel theme.

  • InpCloseMode
    Panel close-mode option.

Trade Safety

  • InpConfirmDestructive
    Enables or disables two-click confirmation for sensitive actions.

  • InpConfirmWindowMs
    Time allowed for the second confirmation click.

  • InpManageCurrentSymbol
    When enabled, position-management commands are limited to the current chart symbol.

  • InpManageOnlyMagic
    When enabled, position-management commands are limited to positions using the configured Magic Number.

Panel

  • InpObjectPrefix
    Prefix used for chart objects created by the panel.

Refresh

  • InpTimerPeriodMs
    Internal panel refresh period in milliseconds.

  • InpClockRefreshMs
    Server-time refresh interval in milliseconds.

Installation and First Use

  1. Install the product through MQL5 Market.
  2. Open the required symbol chart in MetaTrader 5.
  3. Attach TXBeeBox TradingPanel Pro to the chart.
  4. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.
  5. Allow algorithmic trading in the EA settings.
  6. Check the initial language, theme and safety parameters.
  7. Confirm the current symbol and position scope.
  8. Test all functions on a demo account before using the panel on a live account.

New orders are placed for the symbol of the chart to which the panel is attached.

Compatibility and Important Notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5.
  • Supports both hedging and netting account modes.
  • Uses the standard MetaTrader 5 trading interface.
  • Does not require external DLL libraries.
  • Broker execution rules, available order types and expiration policies may differ.
  • Stop Limit orders may not be supported by every broker or symbol.
  • Prices, trading volume, stop levels and expiration settings must comply with broker requirements.
  • A stable terminal connection and enabled Algo Trading permission are required.
  • The panel must remain active for trailing-stop processing and real-time updates.
  • Test the product with your broker’s trading conditions before live use.

Risk Warning

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. Position-closing and Stop Loss modification commands may execute immediately and cannot always be reversed.

TXBeeBox TradingPanel Pro is an order-entry and position-management tool. It does not guarantee profits, prevent losses or provide investment advice. Users are responsible for checking all order parameters, position scopes and broker requirements before executing any operation.

Always test the product on a demo account before using it with real funds.


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Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
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Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
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Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
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Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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3.97 (35)
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Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
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Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
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Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
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Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
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Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
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5 (7)
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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
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Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
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4.78 (23)
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Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
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4.61 (18)
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Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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