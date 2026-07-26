Global SLTP

Global Stop Loss & Take Profit Manager — Trade Control for MT5

Take full control of your manual trades with one simple gesture: drag a line.

This tool gives you a single Global Stop Loss line and a single Global Take Profit line, right on your chart. Move either one with your mouse, and it instantly updates the Stop Loss or Take Profit of every open manual position on that symbol — no dialogs, no confirmations, no clicking through each trade one by one.

This is a trade management tool, not a trading strategy. It never opens a position, never closes a position, never places a pending order, and contains no Martingale, grid, or automated entry logic of any kind. You stay in full control of when and how you enter the market — this EA simply makes managing risk on multiple open trades effortless.

Key Features

One-click risk control — drag the SL or TP line and every manual position on the symbol updates instantly, just like an order line in TradingView.

— drag the SL or TP line and every manual position on the symbol updates instantly, just like an order line in TradingView. Auto-sync for new trades — open a new manual position on the same symbol and it automatically inherits your current global SL and TP the moment it appears.

— open a new manual position on the same symbol and it automatically inherits your current global SL and TP the moment it appears. Full hedging support — correctly manages multiple Buy and Sell positions open simultaneously on the same symbol, with built-in direction validation so a line never sends an invalid stop level for a Buy vs. a Sell.

— correctly manages multiple Buy and Sell positions open simultaneously on the same symbol, with built-in direction validation so a line never sends an invalid stop level for a Buy vs. a Sell. Clean information panel — see your managed position count and current global SL/TP at a glance, styled to sit neatly on your chart.

— see your managed position count and current global SL/TP at a glance, styled to sit neatly on your chart. Built for speed — tested from 1 to 100+ open positions with no noticeable lag. Trade requests are only sent when a value actually needs to change, keeping it lightweight even on fast-moving symbols like XAUUSD.

— tested from 1 to 100+ open positions with no noticeable lag. Trade requests are only sent when a value actually needs to change, keeping it lightweight even on fast-moving symbols like XAUUSD. Persistent settings — your global SL and TP levels are automatically restored after restarting MetaTrader, so you never lose your setup.

— your global SL and TP levels are automatically restored after restarting MetaTrader, so you never lose your setup. Single-symbol, single-purpose — only ever touches the chart's own symbol. It will never modify trades on other instruments.

Ideal for traders who:

Manage multiple manual positions on the same pair and want to adjust risk across all of them at once

Run hedged strategies and need SL/TP synced across both directions

Want TradingView-style visual trade management inside MetaTrader 5

Inputs

Fully customizable line colors, widths and styles, panel appearance (colors, fonts, size), and refresh timing — so it fits naturally into your existing chart setup.

As with any trading tool, past performance and convenience features do not guarantee future results. This EA does not predict market direction or manage entries — it is purely a risk-management utility for trades you open yourself.