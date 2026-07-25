DailySession VolumeProfile

Session Volume Profile (Daily)

This indicator draws a daily Session Volume Profile directly on your chart. For each trading day it builds a horizontal volume histogram and marks the three key levels traders watch: the Point of Control (POC), the Value Area High (VAH) and the Value Area Low (VAL). The profile resets automatically at the start of every new day, and you can choose how many previous days to display alongside the current one.

Key Features

  • POC, VAH and VAL plotted and labelled for every session.
  • Adjustable Value Area percentage (default 70%).
  • Automatic daily reset - a fresh profile for each new day.
  • Show any number of previous days for context and comparison.
  • Choose the timeframe used to build the volume (independent of your chart timeframe).
  • Time Offset input to align the daily reset with your preferred session open (accepts + and - hours).
  • Adjustable resolution, profile width and full colour control.
  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

How It Works

The indicator reads price and volume from the calculation timeframe you select, distributes each bar's volume across the price range it covered, and stacks the result into horizontal bins. The bin with the highest volume becomes the POC. Bins are then added around the POC until the chosen Value Area percentage of total volume is reached, defining the VAH and VAL boundaries.

Input Parameters

  • show previous-day profile (on/off) - turn the display of past days on or off.
  • number of past days to show (when on) - how many previous days to draw.
  • rows (resolution) - number of price bins; higher = finer detail.
  • Value Area (%) - share of total volume included in the Value Area.
  • TF used to compute volume - timeframe used to build the profile.
  • profile width (% of day) - horizontal length of the histogram.
  • profile bar color - colour of bars outside the Value Area.
  • Value Area bar color - colour of bars inside the Value Area.
  • POC line color - colour of the Point of Control line.
  • VAH / VAL line color - colour of the Value Area boundary lines.
  • show POC / VAH / VAL labels - show or hide the level labels.
  • Time offset (hours) +/- - shift the daily reset time, e.g. -2 or +4.

Notes

This is a visual analysis tool. It does not send trading signals or open orders. It is provided free of charge.

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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (4)
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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