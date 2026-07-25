DailySession VolumeProfile

Session Volume Profile (Daily)

This indicator draws a daily Session Volume Profile directly on your chart. For each trading day it builds a horizontal volume histogram and marks the three key levels traders watch: the Point of Control (POC), the Value Area High (VAH) and the Value Area Low (VAL). The profile resets automatically at the start of every new day, and you can choose how many previous days to display alongside the current one.

Key Features

POC, VAH and VAL plotted and labelled for every session.

plotted and labelled for every session. Adjustable Value Area percentage (default 70%).

(default 70%). Automatic daily reset - a fresh profile for each new day.

- a fresh profile for each new day. Show any number of previous days for context and comparison.

for context and comparison. Choose the timeframe used to build the volume (independent of your chart timeframe).

(independent of your chart timeframe). Time Offset input to align the daily reset with your preferred session open (accepts + and - hours).

input to align the daily reset with your preferred session open (accepts + and - hours). Adjustable resolution , profile width and full colour control .

, and full . Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

How It Works

The indicator reads price and volume from the calculation timeframe you select, distributes each bar's volume across the price range it covered, and stacks the result into horizontal bins. The bin with the highest volume becomes the POC. Bins are then added around the POC until the chosen Value Area percentage of total volume is reached, defining the VAH and VAL boundaries.

Input Parameters

show previous-day profile (on/off) - turn the display of past days on or off.

- turn the display of past days on or off. number of past days to show (when on) - how many previous days to draw.

- how many previous days to draw. rows (resolution) - number of price bins; higher = finer detail.

- number of price bins; higher = finer detail. Value Area (%) - share of total volume included in the Value Area.

- share of total volume included in the Value Area. TF used to compute volume - timeframe used to build the profile.

- timeframe used to build the profile. profile width (% of day) - horizontal length of the histogram.

- horizontal length of the histogram. profile bar color - colour of bars outside the Value Area.

- colour of bars outside the Value Area. Value Area bar color - colour of bars inside the Value Area.

- colour of bars inside the Value Area. POC line color - colour of the Point of Control line.

- colour of the Point of Control line. VAH / VAL line color - colour of the Value Area boundary lines.

- colour of the Value Area boundary lines. show POC / VAH / VAL labels - show or hide the level labels.

- show or hide the level labels. Time offset (hours) +/- - shift the daily reset time, e.g. -2 or +4.

Notes

This is a visual analysis tool. It does not send trading signals or open orders. It is provided free of charge.