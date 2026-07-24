Supply Deman Range

Supply Demand is a market structure indicator that automatically identifies confirmed swing highs, swing lows, supply zones, demand zones, and break of structure events on MetaTrader 5 charts.

The indicator helps traders study how price reacts around important historical areas without drawing every level manually. It can also display Point of Interest levels, ZigZag swing connections, and market structure labels such as Higher High, Higher Low, Lower High, and Lower Low.

All major formations are confirmed using completed candles. The current unfinished candle is not used to validate swing points or structural breaks. Users can adjust swing sensitivity, zone size, history depth, colors, labels, and ZigZag visibility.

This indicator is intended for price action, supply and demand, breakout, retest, and multi-timeframe analysis. It does not open trades and should be used together with independent confirmation and proper risk management.