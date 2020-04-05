BTC Genius Hunter

BTC Agresif Hunter v3.0

BTC Agresif Hunter v3.0 is a high-performance breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD). The EA is optimized for fast execution, low latency, and compatibility with virtually all MT5 brokers.

Unlike indicator-heavy systems, BTC Agresif Hunter focuses on pure price action by identifying breakout opportunities from recent market structure. This allows the EA to react quickly to strong market movements while keeping the trading logic efficient and robust.

Key Features

  • High-speed breakout strategy based on recent price action.

  • Event-driven architecture for minimal CPU usage.

  • Universal broker compatibility (ECN, Standard, Raw Spread).

  • Automatic lot calculation based on account balance.

  • Optional fixed lot mode.

  • Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Intelligent trailing stop to lock profits.

  • Optimized order execution with retry mechanism.

  • Dynamic broker specification detection.

  • Low-latency trading engine.

  • Stable operation for both live trading and strategy testing.

  • Supports both Buy and Sell trading.

  • Magic Number support for multi-EA environments.

Trading Logic

The EA continuously monitors the latest market structure and searches for breakout opportunities.

When price successfully breaks the predefined breakout range, the EA automatically opens a position in the direction of the breakout.

Every trade is protected with:

  • Fixed Stop Loss

  • Fixed Take Profit

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop (optional)

The strategy is designed to capture strong impulsive movements that frequently occur in the Bitcoin market.

Risk Management

BTC Agresif Hunter includes several built-in safety mechanisms:

  • Automatic lot sizing

  • Maximum lot limitation

  • Broker execution compatibility

  • Spread filtering

  • Safe order modification

  • Dynamic Stop Level detection

  • Freeze Level protection

These protections help maintain stable execution under various market conditions.

Performance Optimization

Version 3.0 has been engineered for maximum execution efficiency.

Optimizations include:

  • Event-driven processing

  • Cached broker specifications

  • Reduced server requests

  • Intelligent modification control

  • Optimized position management

  • Fast trade execution

  • Lower CPU consumption

These improvements provide smoother operation during high market volatility.

Recommended Markets

  • BTCUSD

  • Cryptocurrency CFDs

  • High-volatility instruments

Recommended Timeframes

  • H1

The EA performs best during periods of strong market momentum.

Broker Compatibility

Compatible with:

  • MetaTrader 5

  • ECN Accounts

  • Raw Spread Accounts

  • Standard Accounts

  • 2, 3, 4, and 5-digit pricing

  • Hedging accounts

Important Notice

BTC Agresif Hunter is a breakout trading system. Like any professional trading strategy, it performs best in trending and volatile market conditions. Proper risk management and appropriate lot sizing are strongly recommended.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits under all market conditions. Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and choose risk settings that match your trading objectives.


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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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5 (8)
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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