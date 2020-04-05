BTC Genius Hunter
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.10
- Активации: 5
BTC Agresif Hunter v3.0 is a high-performance breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD). The EA is optimized for fast execution, low latency, and compatibility with virtually all MT5 brokers.
Unlike indicator-heavy systems, BTC Agresif Hunter focuses on pure price action by identifying breakout opportunities from recent market structure. This allows the EA to react quickly to strong market movements while keeping the trading logic efficient and robust.
Key Features
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High-speed breakout strategy based on recent price action.
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Event-driven architecture for minimal CPU usage.
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Universal broker compatibility (ECN, Standard, Raw Spread).
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Automatic lot calculation based on account balance.
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Optional fixed lot mode.
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Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit.
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Intelligent trailing stop to lock profits.
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Optimized order execution with retry mechanism.
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Dynamic broker specification detection.
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Low-latency trading engine.
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Stable operation for both live trading and strategy testing.
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Supports both Buy and Sell trading.
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Magic Number support for multi-EA environments.
Trading Logic
The EA continuously monitors the latest market structure and searches for breakout opportunities.
When price successfully breaks the predefined breakout range, the EA automatically opens a position in the direction of the breakout.
Every trade is protected with:
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Fixed Stop Loss
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Fixed Take Profit
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Dynamic Trailing Stop (optional)
The strategy is designed to capture strong impulsive movements that frequently occur in the Bitcoin market.
Risk Management
BTC Agresif Hunter includes several built-in safety mechanisms:
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Automatic lot sizing
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Maximum lot limitation
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Broker execution compatibility
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Spread filtering
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Safe order modification
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Dynamic Stop Level detection
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Freeze Level protection
These protections help maintain stable execution under various market conditions.
Performance Optimization
Version 3.0 has been engineered for maximum execution efficiency.
Optimizations include:
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Event-driven processing
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Cached broker specifications
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Reduced server requests
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Intelligent modification control
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Optimized position management
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Fast trade execution
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Lower CPU consumption
These improvements provide smoother operation during high market volatility.
Recommended Markets
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BTCUSD
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Cryptocurrency CFDs
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High-volatility instruments
Recommended Timeframes
- H1
The EA performs best during periods of strong market momentum.
Broker Compatibility
Compatible with:
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MetaTrader 5
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ECN Accounts
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Raw Spread Accounts
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Standard Accounts
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2, 3, 4, and 5-digit pricing
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Hedging accounts
Important Notice
BTC Agresif Hunter is a breakout trading system. Like any professional trading strategy, it performs best in trending and volatile market conditions. Proper risk management and appropriate lot sizing are strongly recommended.
No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits under all market conditions. Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and choose risk settings that match your trading objectives.