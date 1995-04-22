BTC Genius Hunter

BTC Agresif Hunter v3.0

BTC Agresif Hunter v3.0 is a high-performance breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD). The EA is optimized for fast execution, low latency, and compatibility with virtually all MT5 brokers.

Unlike indicator-heavy systems, BTC Agresif Hunter focuses on pure price action by identifying breakout opportunities from recent market structure. This allows the EA to react quickly to strong market movements while keeping the trading logic efficient and robust.

Key Features

High-speed breakout strategy based on recent price action.

Event-driven architecture for minimal CPU usage.

Universal broker compatibility (ECN, Standard, Raw Spread).

Automatic lot calculation based on account balance.

Optional fixed lot mode.

Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Intelligent trailing stop to lock profits.

Optimized order execution with retry mechanism.

Dynamic broker specification detection.

Low-latency trading engine.

Stable operation for both live trading and strategy testing.

Supports both Buy and Sell trading.

Magic Number support for multi-EA environments.

Trading Logic

The EA continuously monitors the latest market structure and searches for breakout opportunities.

When price successfully breaks the predefined breakout range, the EA automatically opens a position in the direction of the breakout.

Every trade is protected with:

Fixed Stop Loss

Fixed Take Profit

Dynamic Trailing Stop (optional)

The strategy is designed to capture strong impulsive movements that frequently occur in the Bitcoin market.

Risk Management

BTC Agresif Hunter includes several built-in safety mechanisms:

Automatic lot sizing

Maximum lot limitation

Broker execution compatibility

Spread filtering

Safe order modification

Dynamic Stop Level detection

Freeze Level protection

These protections help maintain stable execution under various market conditions.

Performance Optimization

Version 3.0 has been engineered for maximum execution efficiency.

Optimizations include:

Event-driven processing

Cached broker specifications

Reduced server requests

Intelligent modification control

Optimized position management

Fast trade execution

Lower CPU consumption

These improvements provide smoother operation during high market volatility.

Recommended Markets

BTCUSD

Cryptocurrency CFDs

High-volatility instruments

Recommended Timeframes

H1

The EA performs best during periods of strong market momentum.

Broker Compatibility

Compatible with:

MetaTrader 5

ECN Accounts

Raw Spread Accounts

Standard Accounts

2, 3, 4, and 5-digit pricing

Hedging accounts

Important Notice

BTC Agresif Hunter is a breakout trading system. Like any professional trading strategy, it performs best in trending and volatile market conditions. Proper risk management and appropriate lot sizing are strongly recommended.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits under all market conditions. Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and choose risk settings that match your trading objectives.