Description

Important SMC Levels and Zones is a streamlined intraday structure tool designed to bring absolute clarity to your charts. Built for traders who want to eliminate indicator clutter, it maps out critical market benchmarks with a clean, minimalist layout so you can focus entirely on price action and session context.

Why Choose This Indicator?

Zero Clutter: Replaces a dozen messy tools by automatically plotting essential intraday reference levels and zones directly on your main chart window .

Session Precision: Dynamically tracks fixed New York session parameters, including the 09:00–09:45 Opening Range (ORB) and multi-timeframe volume distributions .

Clean VWAP Integration: Features automated Daily and NY Regular Trading Hours (RTH) VWAP calculations alongside previous session continuations, completely optimized to eliminate live-tick jitter and visual gaps .

Timeframe Invariant: Whether you trade on 1-minute, 5-minute, or higher timeframes, key profile boundaries (VAH, VAL, and POC) remain 100% stable and consistent.

The Ultimate Intraday System: Combine with Taylor Cycles

To unlock the full potential of your intraday analysis, pair Important SMC Levels and Zones with the George Taylor framework available on the MQL5 Market .

While Important SMC Levels and Zones provides the critical structural boundaries, liquidity benchmarks, and session volume profiles, the George Taylor Indicator maps out projected daily price ranges and cyclic target zones. Together, they create a powerful, self-contained trading system: use the Taylor cycle projections to anticipate market reach, and rely on the SMC levels and volume profiles to execute at high-probability turning points.

Clean up your workspace, trade the key sessions with precision, and build a systematic edge today .