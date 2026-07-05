ARGUS Multipair MTF Dashboard

The problem every trader knows too well:

You want to check if EURUSD is trending on M15, H1, H4, D1, W1 and MN1 before you pull the trigger. So you flip through six chart timeframes, then do it again for GBPUSD, then USDJPY... By the time you've checked 10 pairs across 6 timeframes, the setup has already moved — or you've lost the forest for the trees. Manually cross-referencing trend, momentum, and strength indicators across dozens of chart windows is slow, error-prone, and mentally exhausting. Most traders end up trading on gut feel about "the bigger picture" instead of actual confirmed data.

The solution:

Multi-Pair MTF Dashboard puts your entire multi-timeframe trend picture into a single, compact, always-on-top panel — no chart switching required.

How it works

For every symbol/timeframe combination, the indicator independently calculates, on the last closed bar (no repainting):

EMA Trend — Fast vs. Slow EMA crossover state (defaults 8/21)

— Fast vs. Slow EMA crossover state (defaults 8/21) MACD Momentum — histogram direction combined with MACD/Signal line relationship

— histogram direction combined with MACD/Signal line relationship ADX Strength Filter — trend is only "confirmed" when ADX clears your threshold (default 20, clamped 10–50); otherwise the cell is marked neutral, protecting you from acting on weak, choppy trends

— trend is only "confirmed" when ADX clears your threshold (default 20, clamped 10–50); otherwise the cell is marked neutral, protecting you from acting on weak, choppy trends DI+/DI- Directional Bias

These three signals are combined by a majority-vote engine: a cell only flashes bullish or bearish green/red when at least 2 of the 3 conditions agree and ADX confirms real strength. Anything else renders as neutral gray. Insufficient data (e.g., a broker without enough history) shows honestly as "n/a" rather than guessing.

On top of that, each row rolls up into a Composite BIAS score — a simple bulls − bears count across all your chosen timeframes, so you can see at a glance whether a pair is aligned bullish, aligned bearish, or split/conflicted across timeframes.

Built for real trading desks, not just demos

Up to 10 symbols × 6 timeframes in one panel — configure any combination (majors, crosses, metals, whatever your broker offers)

in one panel — configure any combination (majors, crosses, metals, whatever your broker offers) Canvas-rendered UI — smooth, professional, theme-aware (Dark/Light), no clunky object clutter on your chart

— smooth, professional, theme-aware (Dark/Light), no clunky object clutter on your chart Fully keyboard-driven control — no menus to dig through: T Toggle Dark/Light theme C Toggle composite BIAS column D Toggle ADX numeric readout in cells A Toggle audible/popup alerts on composite flips G Toggle gridlines F Compact cell mode for smaller screens M Minimize/restore panel S Switch EURUSD ↔ EUR/USD label formatting R Force an instant recompute P Cycle panel corner anchor Arrow keys Nudge panel position + / - Zoom cell size F1 On-screen shortcut cheat-sheet

— no menus to dig through: Composite flip alerts — get a popup + sound the moment a symbol's overall multi-timeframe bias changes direction, so you catch new trends as they form instead of after the fact

— get a popup + sound the moment a symbol's overall multi-timeframe bias changes direction, so you catch new trends as they form instead of after the fact Persistent settings — every toggle, position, and size choice is automatically remembered between terminal restarts (Global Variables), so you never have to re-configure your workspace

— every toggle, position, and size choice is automatically remembered between terminal restarts (Global Variables), so you never have to re-configure your workspace Fully customizable — EMA/MACD/ADX periods, ADX threshold, colors, cell size, refresh rate, and panel placement are all exposed as inputs

Who it's for

Swing and position traders who need to confirm setups across multiple timeframes before entering

Multi-pair traders/portfolio managers scanning several instruments for the best opportunity right now

Anyone tired of manually cross-checking indicators chart-by-chart, timeframe-by-timeframe

The bottom line

Instead of juggling dozens of charts and trusting your memory, you get one glance, one panel, the full multi-timeframe picture — trend, momentum, and strength, pre-filtered and color-coded, refreshed automatically every second.

This is a limited-time launch price — the dashboard will return to full price soon. Add it to your toolkit today.