MA Perfect Order All Currency Scanner

 ▎ First 20 Downloads FREE



## 1. Overview $2014 MA Perfect Order All-Currency Scanner


Detects "Perfect Order" moving average alignment across all currency pairs simultaneously.


A Perfect Order occurs when 3-5 moving averages of increasing periods are stacked in a single,

uninterrupted order $2014 proof that price is trending cleanly with no conflicting timeframes.


  BUY  signal : Shorter-period MAs are all above longer-period MAs (fast-to-slow stack) -> strong uptrend

  SELL signal : Shorter-period MAs are all below longer-period MAs (fast-to-slow stack) -> strong downtrend


Scans up to


64 symbols × 7 timeframes = 448 combinations


simultaneously.


Key features:

  * Uses up to 5 user-defined MA periods (default: 20 / 75 / 200)

  * Signal fires only when every MA is perfectly aligned - no partial/mixed alignment allowed

  * Works with any MA method (SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA)

  * No repainting - all signals based on confirmed (closed) bars only



---


## 2. All-Currency Monitoring Series


Tools that monitor all currency pairs at once become an incredibly powerful weapon once mastered $2014 a trading tool for life.

The key is to match the right tool to your trading strategy.

Here are the hottest tools available right now:


- IFVG All-Currency Scanner

  The most effective tool for catching ICT fake-out moves.

  https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/tools/indicators/81129

  Especially powerful for targeting AMD movement setups (Accumulation-Manipulation-Distribution).


- MA + Pin Bar All-Currency Scanner

  A precision tool that finds pin bars bouncing off moving averages to catch pullback entries.

  The ultimate edge comes from knowing [what was swept]. Works perfectly with ICT methodology.

  https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/tools/indicators/81227


- AutoLineSaver

  An almost essential companion for all-currency monitoring.

  Automatically saves and restores your drawn lines even after closing charts $2014 an extremely

  convenient tool that dramatically improves the efficiency of multi-pair chart analysis.

  https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/tools/indicators/80590



---


## 3. Basic Specifications


* Signals are determined on confirmed (closed) bars only

* The currently forming bar is not used for signal detection

* No repainting (once a signal appears, it will never change or disappear)

* Compatible with all symbols displayed in MT4's Market Watch (FX, Gold, indices, crypto, etc.)

* Default display: 29 symbols × 7 timeframes

* Maximum: 64 symbols × 7 timeframes = 448 combinations

* Symbols, timeframes, and alert settings can be customized


---


## 4. Basic Usage


### Step 1


Search for signals using the 448 Scanner.


Cells that match the signal conditions will be highlighted in color.


### Step 2


Click on a timeframe cell in the panel to open the chart for that symbol and timeframe.

The chart opens using the layout saved in your default.tpl template (this is standard MT4 behavior).


### Step 3


Use trendlines, horizontal lines, and other tools on the opened chart to perform your own analysis.


### Step 4


Use AutoLineSaver for 448 to save and restore any lines you have drawn.


---


## 5. Color Meanings


Each cell represents:


1 symbol x 1 timeframe


| Color       | Meaning                                                     |

| ----------- | ----------------------------------------------------------- |

| Cyan        | Bullish condition is currently active                       |

| Light Blue  | Alert: just changed to bullish $2014 a new bullish signal fired |

| Red         | Bearish condition is currently active                       |

| Pink        | Alert: just changed to bearish $2014 a new bearish signal fired |

| White       | No signal present                                           |

| Yellow      | Alert: signal just ended $2014 condition returned to no-signal  |


Alert colors appear only at the moment the signal fires.


They revert to normal colors on the next scan cycle.


In addition, when an alert fires, the symbol name temporarily turns red.


If the spread exceeds the maximum limit, the spread display turns red and that symbol is excluded from the current scan cycle.


---


## 6. Installation


1. Copy the file to the MT4 MQL4/Indicators folder.


2. Restart MT4.


3. Apply the indicator to any chart.



---


## 7. First Launch Warning


On first launch, if MT4 does not have history data for a target symbol or timeframe, the following warning may appear:


Please load [Symbol][Timeframe] chart once


In this case, manually open a chart for the indicated symbol and timeframe once.


Once MT4 loads the required history data, the scanner will operate normally.


---


## 8. Symbol Settings $2014 UseSymbols


Only symbols currently displayed in MT4's Market Watch are eligible for scanning.


### Specify by currency code


EUR USD JPY


Entering codes like this automatically generates currency pairs such as:


EURUSD


EURJPY


USDJPY


### Specify a symbol directly


XAUUSD


Entering a full symbol name adds it directly to the scan list.


### Mixed input


XAUUSD USD EUR JPY


In this case, XAUUSD is added along with all combinations of USD, EUR, and JPY pairs.


---


## 9. Unique Parameters $2014 MA Perfect Order All-Currency Scanner


Specify 3 to 5 moving average periods in ascending order. A signal fires only when every

specified MA is perfectly stacked in the same direction across all periods.


| Parameter  | Default | Description                                                  |

| ---------- | ------- | ------------------------------------------------------------ |

| MAPeriod1  | 20      | 1st MA period (shortest). Required.                           |

| MAPeriod2  | 75      | 2nd MA period. Required.                                      |

| MAPeriod3  | 200     | 3rd MA period. Required.                                      |

| MAPeriod4  | -1      | 4th MA period (optional). Set to -1 to disable.               |

| MAPeriod5  | -1      | 5th MA period (optional). Set to -1 to disable.               |

| MAKind     | 1       | MA calculation method: 0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA           |


Notes:

  * At least 3 MA periods must be enabled (MAPeriod4/5 = -1 is fine). Fewer than 3 will show

    "Need more MAPeriod" on chart load.

  * Always enter MAPeriod1-5 in ascending order (shortest to longest). The scanner does not

    sort them automatically.

  * BUY fires when the shortest MA stays above every longer MA (fast-to-slow stack). SELL

    fires on the mirrored (slow-to-fast) condition.


For beginners: if unsure, leave the default values (20 / 75 / 200, EMA) - this is the classic

"Perfect Order" MA combination and works well as a starting point.


---


## 10. Common Parameters


### Timeframe Display Settings


bUseM1

bUseM5

bUseM15

bUseM30

bUseH1

bUseH4

bUseD1

bUseW1


Sets whether each timeframe is shown in the panel and included in scanning.


### Alert Settings


bAlertOnce

bFindAlert

bLostAlert

bAlertM1

bAlertM5

bAlertM15

bAlertM30

bAlertH1

bAlertH4

bAlertD1

bAlertW1


Configure alert ON/OFF per timeframe.

Display and alerts can be managed independently.


### Spread Settings


bUseSpread

MaxSpread


Displays the spread and temporarily excludes any symbol exceeding MaxSpread from scanning.


### Notification Settings


bMail

bPush


Configure email and mobile push notifications.

MT4's notification settings must be configured before use.


### Symbol Settings


UseSymbols

AddSymbol


Set the symbols to monitor and any broker-specific suffix.


### Special Functions


SelfRifresh

SymOnOff

AddText


Used when running multiple instances of the indicator simultaneously, or for the symbol click-exclude feature.


### Display Position Settings


ATRCorner

TxtXBase

LineMax

FontSize

TxtXPos

TxtXSpace

TxtYPos


Adjust the panel position, font size, line spacing, and column spacing.


**Note for beginners:** If you are not sure what a setting does, it is safe to leave it at its default value.


---


## 11. Usage Tips


* All signals are determined on confirmed (closed) bars

* The current (unconfirmed) bar is not used for signal detection

* When a signal appears, always open the target chart and perform your own analysis

* Turning off unused timeframes improves performance

* When running multiple instances, assign different values to AddText to avoid conflicts


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FREE
SuperTrend V
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Индикаторы
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Индикаторы
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
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Индикаторы
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4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (2)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Reda El Koutbane
Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
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Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
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4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (37)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Roberto Bonati
Индикаторы
Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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Индикаторы
Эта информационная панель представляет собой инструмент оповещения для использования с индикатором разворота структуры рынка. Его основная цель - предупредить вас о возможностях разворота на определенных временных рамках, а также о повторных проверках предупреждений (подтверждении), как это делает индикатор. Панель инструментов предназначена для самостоятельного размещения на графике и работы в фоновом режиме, чтобы отправлять вам оповещения о выбранных вами парах и таймфреймах. Он был разработ
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Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
================================================================  DispTrade_en.mq4  User Manual ================================================================ OVERVIEW -------- Displays trade history and open positions visually on the MT4 chart using arrows and connecting lines. WHAT IT SHOWS ------------- - BUY Entry Arrow   : Entry point for BUY orders (blue) - SELL Entry Arrow  : Entry point for SELL orders (red) - Exit Arrow        : Close point for historical trades (goldenrod) - Dott
FREE
Premium Discount Scanner 448
Shin Kojima
3 (1)
Индикаторы
## 1. Overview PDSearch is a scanner that instantly shows you, across every symbol and every timeframe, whether price is currently trading at a premium or a discount $2014 on a single chart. Working out an ICT Premium/Discount bias normally means manually finding the swing high and low and drawing a Fibonacci retracement yourself. PDSearch automates this across every symbol and timeframe, so you can see the discount (buy-side) or premium (sell-side) bias at a glance, color-coded. DSearch  448
FREE
Reverse Elements
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
Reverse Elements - Formatted Description Reverse Elements Reverse Elements is a signal-based indicator designed to help identify potential market reversal points directly on the chart. Using a proprietary calculation method, the indicator displays buy and sell signals with arrows. It is built to support discretionary trading by making potential entry areas easier to recognize visually. This is not an Expert Advisor and does not place trades automatically. Main Features Buy and sell arrows displa
IFVG Finder zone snd sign
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
FREE for the First 100 Users   IFVG Signals Indicator  (ICTIFVGmq4_en.mq4)  Platform: MetaTrader 4 Signal  : IFVG Buy / IFVG Sell arrows on the main chart Zone    : Horizontal rectangle drawn at the confirmed IFVG zone IFVG Sing  Guide is Here  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WHAT IS AN IFVG? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FVG  (Fair Value Gap)  : A 3-bar price gap where Bar[t+2] and Bar[t] do N
FREE
KillZones Display and Alert NY London Asia Daily
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
FREE for the First 50 Users ================================================================   ShowKillZones v1.0   - Corrected NY AM end time from 11 to 10, and NY PM end time from 17 to 16 (adjusted to Kill Zone hours) [cite: 321, 326]   - Changed NY AM/PM labels to Kill Zone [cite: 321, 326] v1.0  -  User Manual [cite: 321] ================================================================ [Overview] This indicator displays ICT Kill Zones (session hours) on the chart as background zones an
FREE
Narrow Range 448 Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
## 1. Overview Scan up to 64 symbols $FFFD~ 7 timeframes = 448 combinations simultaneously. --- ## 2. All-Currency Monitoring Series Tools that monitor all currency pairs at once become an incredibly powerful weapon once mastered ? a trading tool for life. The key is to match the right tool to your trading strategy. Here are the hottest tools available right now: - IFVG All-Currency Scanner   The most effective tool for catching ICT fake-out moves.   https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/tools/
FREE
Multi Currency Stocastic Cross Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
Stoch Cross 448 Scanner Scan 64 pairs x 7 timeframes for stochastic golden/dead crosses — all from a single chart.  |  User Manual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1. Overview ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Stoch Cross 448 Scanner is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that monitors stochastic cross signals across 64 currency pairs and 7 timeframes simultaneously, displaying all results in a single panel. Drop it onto any
FREE
TradeStats Panel
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
================================================================   TradeInfoS_en  -  Trade Statistics Indicator for MT4   Copyright (C) 2014 fx-mt4ea.com ================================================================ OVERVIEW -------- Displays trade history statistics and market info in a separate indicator window. Shows results for All-time, This Month, and This Week in three columns. DISPLAY LAYOUT -------------- [ S ]  T:xx/W:xx/L:xx/R:xx%/PL:xx    <- All-time stats [ M ]  T:xx/W:xx/L:xx
FREE
AutoLineSaver for 448 Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
First 50 Downloads Free      AutoLineSaver for 448 Save and restore your chart workspace automatically.  |  User Manual 1. Overview AutoLineSaver automatically saves every line you draw on the chart and restores them the next time you open it. No more redrawing your analysis from scratch. Drop AutoLineSaver onto your chart once, and your workspace is always preserved. What it saves: • Horizontal lines • Trendlines • Rays (extended trendlines) • Vertical lines • Rectangles • Fibonacci retra
FREE
Rsi Border Search Multi Symbol Scanner448
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
RSI Border Search scans up to 64 symbols across 7 timeframes (448 combinations) in real time, detecting when RSI reaches overbought or oversold levels on confirmed bars. KEY FEATURES - Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitor up to 64 symbols x 7 timeframes = 448 cells simultaneously. - RSI Boundary Detection: Detects when RSI crosses above or below your specified boundary level on confirmed (closed) bars. - No Repaint: Only confirmed bars are evaluated. The forming bar is never used, so signals
FREE
MagicalTouch Any Angle Line Break Alert Automated
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
MagicalTouch for MT4 Draw a line. Wait for the alert. MagicalTouch monitors lines you draw on MT4 and fires an alert the instant price touches them. What it does Horizontal lines: Alerts when price hits the specified level. Vertical lines: Alerts when a candle reaches the specified time. Trendlines: Alerts on touch (a unique feature MT4 cannot do natively). Alert Types: Supports Popup, Sound, Email, and Mobile Push Notifications. Quick Start (3 Steps) Apply: Drag MagicalTouch onto any chart. Dr
Multi Currency MA Cross Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
MA Cross 448 Scanner Scan 64 pairs x 7 timeframes for MA crossovers — all from a single chart.  |  User Manual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1. Overview ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MA Cross 448 Scanner is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that monitors moving average crossovers across 64 currency pairs and 7 timeframes simultaneously, displaying all results in a single panel. Drop it onto any chart and it instantly
IFVG All Currency Scanner 448 Dashboard
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
50% OFF for the First 50 Users 1. Overview  ?  ICT IFVG All-Currency Scanner Detects IFVG (Inverse Fair Value Gap) signals across all currency pairs simultaneously. An IFVG occurs when a candle body fully breaks through a prior Fair Value Gap in the OPPOSITE direction ? a key ICT concept indicating a potential institutional reversal. IFVG 448 Scanner Guide is Here    BUY  signal : Bear FVG is broken upward   → price likely to rise   SELL signal : Bull FVG is broken downward → price likely to
HigherTF Background Candle
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
HigherTF Background Candle draws higher timeframe candlesticks directly on your chart background, giving you instant multi-timeframe context without switching charts. KEY FEATURES - Background HTF Candles: Renders Open/High/Low/Close of any higher timeframe as colored rectangles behind your price action. - Instant TF Switching: Press keys 1-9 to switch between M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. Press 0 to hide. - Auto-Promotion: If the selected TF is equal to or lower than the cha
Reverse Elements All Currency Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
Reverse_Elements_AllSearch Reverse_Elements signals multi-symbol / multi-timeframe scanner for MetaTrader 4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Important Requirement ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Reverse_Elements_AllSearch requires the main Reverse_Elements indicator. Reverse_Elements_AllSearch is not a standalone signal-generation indicator. It is a scanner that reads signals from the main Reverse_Elements indicator an
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