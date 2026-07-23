Golden E advisor

Golden E Advisor MT5

Overview

Golden E Advisor MT5 is an advanced automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), implementing a robust Swing Breakout and Retracement Strategy. It scans market structures across multiple timeframes (H1 and H4) to capture high-probability momentum breakouts following significant swing points.

Built with professional-grade risk management and strict execution checks, this EA adapts dynamically to market conditions while ensuring safety features like maximum spread filtering and advanced error handling.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Capability: Operates independently or simultaneously on H1 and H4 timeframes with customizable individual parameters.

  • Dynamic Swing Detection: Automatically identifies recent Swing Highs and Swing Lows to determine precise entry zones based on market retracements.

  • Risk-Based Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates the optimal position size based on a customizable percentage of your account balance and the Stop Loss distance.

  • Smart Order Management: Instantly cleans up opposite pending orders as soon as an active position is established, preventing conflicting market exposure.

  • Stops Level & Spread Protection: Built-in safeguards to verify broker minimum stop levels and restrict trading during high spread conditions ( MaxSpreadPips ).

  • Robust Anti-Loop & Error Handling: Intelligent response system designed to handle broker requotes, connection drops, busy servers, and market freeze levels smoothly.

Trading Logic

  1. Swing Analysis: The EA constantly monitors historical bar data to pinpoint key Swing Highs and Swing Lows over a defined lookback period.

  2. Retracement & Pending Orders:

    • Buy Setup: When the price retraces sufficiently from a Swing High, a BUY_STOP pending order is placed above the swing level.

    • Sell Setup: When the price retraces from a Swing Low, a SELL_STOP pending order is placed below the swing level.

  3. Risk Control: Every order is paired with predefined Stop Loss ( StopLossPips ) and TakeProfit ( TakeProfitPips ) levels, calculated dynamically with strict risk-per-trade rules.

Input Parameters

Global Settings

  • MaxSpreadPips: Maximum allowable spread filter before executing trades.

Timeframe Switches

  • Use_H1 / Use_H4: Enable or disable trading on H1 and H4 timeframes respectively.

Recommendations & Optimized Settings

  • Optimized Currency Pairs / Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPJPY, and USDJPY (Extensively tested and proven optimal for these markets).

  • Timeframes: H1

  • Minimum Deposit: Suitable for standard or cent accounts (with proper risk configuration).

📥 Download Optimized Set Files: To achieve the best possible trading results, please download the official pre-configured .set files via our Google Drive link below: 👉 [https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1MhM_ImCqOqjxjTSKnMxd6UjGZ_XWy-TM?usp=drive_link]

Testing Advice: Always backtest the EA thoroughly in the MT5 Strategy Tester using real tick data and load the provided .set files before deploying on a live account.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex and Gold trading involves substantial risk of loss.


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Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
Golden Pickaxe MT5
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3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
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Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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Tingting Yu
Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Эксперты
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA — это продвинутая высокочастотная торговая система, разработанная специально для экстремальной волатильности и быстрого исполнения сделок на рынке. В отличие от традиционных Expert Advisor, которые полагаются на запаздывающие данные свечей OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), эта система работает полностью на чистых, сырых тиковых данных. Отслеживая микро-движения цен Bid и Ask, она выявляет и использует взрывные импульсы движения ещё до того, как они появятся на стандартных гр
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Эксперты
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA ВНИМАНИЕ: Советник оптимизирован Только для GOLD (XAUUSD) – тестируйте на других парах на свой страх и риск! (Минимальный капитал: $1000) Скачать готовые настройки можно по ссылке: Используйте эти настройки для XAUUSD: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Профессиональная сеточная торговая система с расширенным управлением рисками Данный продвинутый советник использует двухнаправленную сеточную стратегию, о
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Эксперты
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Эксперты
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Эксперты
Простите за выдающуюся доходность 340% годовых! Да, вы всё правильно прочитали: такие результаты тестирования в 340% годовых почти что неприлично хороши. Но, пожалуйста, не поймите меня неправильно — это не маркетинговый трюк, а результат чистого программирования и честных бэктестов. Конечно, такие "сказочные" доходности не могут сохраняться вечно, ведь через несколько лет любой советник в тесте сталкивается с ограничениями по объёму лота. Тем не менее: Stealth 150 DE40 показывает, на что
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