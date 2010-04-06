King of Gold Titan

XAUUSD Titan: The 1,000% Profit Engine

(1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025)

Turn $500 into $5,000+ with Precision Gold Trading.

Stop searching for a "tool" and start investing in a profit powerhouse. The XAUUSD Titan is specifically engineered to dominate the gold market, focusing on high-conviction trades that prioritize massive returns over high frequency.

The Performance (Based on Real Backtest Data)

The attached results prove the capability of this algorithm:

  • Massive Net Profit: $4,907.95 profit from a modest $500 initial deposit.

  • Elite Profit Factor: A staggering 3.82, indicating a highly efficient strategy.

  • High Reward-to-Risk: With an average profit trade of $2,217.12 compared to an average loss of only $348.68, this EA wins big when it catches the trend.

  • Recovery Power: A Recovery Factor of 2.59 ensures the system bounces back quickly from market fluctuations.

Why XAUUSD Titan?

Most EAs fail because they over-trade and bleed your account with commissions and small losses. XAUUSD Titan is different:

  • Quality Over Quantity: It targets the "Big Moves." It doesn’t need to trade every hour to make you wealthy; it only needs to be right when it counts.

  • Trend Smasher: Designed to hold winning positions to their maximum potential, as seen by the largest profit trade of $4,290.90.

  • Mathematical Edge: With an Expected Payoff of 613.49, every trade you take is statistically weighted in your favor.

Stop buying software. Start buying results. Join the elite group of traders using the XAUUSD Titan to transform their portfolios today.

Trading Specifications:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H1/H4 (Required for optimal performance)
  • Strategy: Trend Breakout
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended for proper risk management)
  • Lot Size :0.05
  • Trailing Stop: False
  • Fixed Lot Size: True
