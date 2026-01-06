The market is designed to make you feel like you’re missing out. It’s a 24/7 noise machine built to trigger your nervous system. You see a move, you jump, you lose. You see a reclaim, you hesitate, you miss.

The ICT + CCT Strategy Indicator wasn't built to give you more trades. It was built to give you The Void.

the institutions aren't looking at "candles." They are looking at States of Validity.

While the rest of the world is staring at dancing red and green lines on a 1-minute chart, our system is scanning the Institutional Frequency. It ignores 99% of price action. It only "wakes up" when the Higher Timeframe intent and the Lower Timeframe structure are perfectly synchronized.

TOP-TIER FEATURES FOR 2026 TRADING

Precision POI Marking: Automatic High/Low detection from HTF candles.

Smart Invalidation: If price crosses the extreme structural point, the indicator resets—preventing you from taking "broken" setups.

Modernized UI Panel: A sleek, dark-themed command center showing HTF Trend, POI status, and Condition progress.

Multi-Pair Ready: Run it on Gold (XAUUSD), EURUSD, BTC, or Indices simultaneously.

Full Customization: Adjust your HTF/LTF pairings and Trend Filter periods to fit your personal style.

This is for the trader who wants Institutional Logic with Manual Execution Control.

Available for MT5 (MT4 Version coming soon—Stay tuned!)