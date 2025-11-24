MT5 Instant Telegram Notifier

This is an utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to send notifications to a Telegram bot regarding trading activity on the terminal. The EA monitors changes in positions and orders, then sends structured messages to specified Telegram chats through the Telegram Bot API. It can optionally include chart screenshots when positions are opened.

The EA uses the WebRequest function to communicate with the Telegram API. No additional servers or external services are required.

Main Features

  • Position Activity Monitoring : Sends messages when positions are opened, closed, or modified, including stop loss and take profit adjustments.
  • Order Activity Monitoring : Tracks and reports when orders are placed, deleted, or modified.
  • Optional Chart Screenshot : When enabled, the EA sends a chart screenshot attached as a document together with the corresponding message.
  • Customizable Message Format : Messages are formatted using Telegram-supported HTML tags. Users may customize general appearance through available inputs.
  • Multiple Chat Support : Accepts multiple chat IDs separated by commas.
  • Profit and Loss Reporting : Calculates closed position results using history deals available in the terminal.

Input Parameters

  • botToken (string): Telegram bot token required for API access.

  • chatIds (string): One or more chat IDs, separated by commas.

  • sendChartScreenshot (bool): Enables or disables screenshot sending when opening positions.

Setup Notes

Telegram Bot
A Telegram bot is required. Users can create one using standard Telegram tools and obtain the bot token. After creating the bot, it must be added to the desired chat so the EA can send messages to it. Users need to obtain the chat ID using any available method supported by Telegram.

MetaTrader 5 Configuration

  • Enable automated trading in the terminal.

  • Add api telegram url to the WebRequest allowed URL list.

  • Restart the terminal after applying settings.

Compilation
The EA can be compiled directly in MetaEditor without additional dependencies.

Usage Notes

This is intended to assist in monitoring trading activity by delivering notifications to Telegram. It does not influence trading strategy or execution. Users should configure and test the EA according to their own requirements before applying it in live trading environments.

For more detailed instructions, inputs and variables, click here.

Рекомендуем также
Simple And Unique Tool
Arinze Michael Ejike
Утилиты
Описание Инструмента Комплексный торговый помощник, который предоставляет полный контроль. Инструмент оптимизирует исполнение ордеров и управление позициями, предлагая интеллектуальную поддержку через нескольких провайдеров AI. TRADE - Открывайте длинные и короткие позиции с возможностью хеджирования. Настраивайте уровни стоп-лосс (SL) и тейк-профит (TP) с точностью. Размещайте отложенные ордера и управляйте объемом. Интерфейс поддерживает режимы MARKET и HEDGE с настраиваемыми параметрами SL/T
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
Утилиты
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
Martingale Trade Manager
DADALI ARWALY
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
DESCRIPTION: The EA is a trade manager for managing manual or other trades by EA. It can place Stoploss, Takeprofit, Trailing, and Martingale/Average all open positions. Make sure to just place 1 type of open orders for each symbols     (Examples: 1 Buy or 1 Sell). The EA will not open the initial trades, but can be backtested to see how it works. FEATURES: Multicurrency or Single Pair Mode. Placing Stoploss / Takeprofit. Auto Martingale / Average Positions. Trailing for All Open Positions (Sin
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Эксперты
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Утилиты
Local Trade Copier EA — это решение для индивидуальных трейдеров или менеджеров по работе с клиентами, которым необходимо выполнять торговые сигналы из внешних источников или которым необходимо управлять несколькими счетами одновременно, без необходимости использования МАМ или ПАММ-счета. Он копирует до 8 основных учетных записей на неограниченное количество подчиненных учетных записей. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | Часто задаваемые вопросы | Вс
Strategy Manager Plus
Erwann Pannerec
Утилиты
Strategy Manager is a  Multi-Time-Frame & Multi-Currency  Dashboard for  Metatrader 4 and 5. Thanks to a free, external graphical user interface, build your own strategy by combining any indicators and loading them into the dashboard to see the result ! In addition, you can precisely  set-up your Auto-trading & Notifications and use indicators for Stop-Loss, partial profit or limit. Filter your automatic trading & notifications with forex calendar and more. Open and Manage your orders directly w
Telegram Broadcast MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Утилита TELEGRAM BROADCAST помогает моментально публиковать Вашу торговлю в Телеграм-канал. Если Вы давно хотели создать свой Телеграм-канал с ФОРЕКС сигналами, то это то, что Вам нужно.  TELEGRAM BROADCAST может отправлять сообщения: Открытие и закрытие сделок; Выставление и удаление отложенных ордеров; Модификация стоп-лосс и тейк-провит (последний ордер); Срабатывание стоп-лосс и тейк-провит; Активация и удаление отложенного ордера: Отправка отчетов о торговле; Отправка сообщения при пополнен
Trade Manager Assistant MT5
Ianina Nadirova
Утилиты
Улучшите свою ручную торговлю: точное, быстрое и автоматизированное управление рисками с помощью Trade Manager Assistant Получите полные инструкции по настройке и изучите возможности Trade Manager Assistant, используя предоставленную бесплатную демо-версию. Более подробную информацию можно получить по ссылке   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625       . Ручная торговля требует тщательного анализа и быстрого принятия решений, но риск ошибок исполнения, несоответствий и путаницы в параметра
Scorpion 74 MT5
Eslam Salman
Утилиты
# Higher-Lower Pending Bot - Advanced Multi-Pending Orders System ## Revolutionize Your Trading with Smart Pending Order Automation Welcome to the **Higher-Lower Pending Bot** - the most sophisticated pending order management system available on MQL5. Designed for traders who want to maximize opportunities while minimizing manual effort, this EA combines intelligent order placement with comprehensive profit tracking in one powerful package. ## What Makes Our Bot Unique? ### Smart D
GGP Trade Copier MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Утилиты
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Awesome Oscillator Билла Уильямса с возможностью тонкой настройки и замены алгоритмов усреднения индикатора, что значительно расширяет возможности применения этого осциллятора в алгоритмическом трейдинге и приближает его по своим свойствам к такому индикатору, как MACD. Для уменьшения ценовых шумов итоговый индикатор обработан дополнительным усреднением Smooth.  Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления движения осциллятора и
Total Trade Manager SL BE TP
Izzet Deniz Erpolat
3 (2)
Утилиты
Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading.  The features: Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running. Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you p
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Утилиты
Этот экспертный советник отслеживает все открытые позиции по всем символам в MetaTrader 5. Как только вручную устанавливается или изменяется уровень Stop Loss (SL) или Take Profit (TP) на любой позиции, советник автоматически применяет это значение ко всем другим открытым позициям , независимо от символа или типа ордера (Buy/Sell). Это обеспечивает синхронизацию уровней SL и TP по всему счёту. Идеально подходит для мобильного трейдинга с планшета или смартфона!
Anti Grid Position Protector
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
Утилиты
Anti Grid Position Protector   — это служебный инструмент, предназначенный для защиты вас от искушения добавить к убыточной позиции в надежде на восстановление просадки или попытаться подстраховаться, когда вы этого не хотите. --------------------------Входы----------------------- ---- Разрешить хеджирование убыточных позиций? -   Это ввод «истина/ложь»   (двойной щелчок, чтобы переключить его значение),   который разрешает/запрещает открытие сделки (отложенного ордера или рыночного исполнения
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Эксперты
Устанавливайте TP и SL по Цене – Автоматический модификатор ордеров для MT5 Автоматически устанавливает точные уровни TP и SL по цене сделки ️ Работает со всеми парами и советниками, фильтрация по символу или Magic Number Этот советник позволяет задавать точные уровни Take Profit (TP) и Stop Loss (SL) по ценовым значениям (например, 1.12345 на EURUSD). Без пунктов, без пипсов. Только точное и чистое управление сделками для всех ордеров или по выбранному символу или Magic Number. Основны
Binance Futures Trade Panel
Ping You Jiang
Утилиты
Binance - всемирно известная биржа криптовалют! Чтобы облегчить пользователям MT5 прямую торговлю на Binance Futures, программа предоставляет следующие торговые функции: 1. Имитируйте стиль торговли Binance Futures и предоставьте удобную панель управления; 2. Введите api и секрет самостоятельно (вам необходимо открыть разрешение на торговлю фьючерсами в API Binance), чтобы получить кредитное плечо, баланс и другую информацию; 3. Поддержка limitOrder (лимитный ордер), marketOrder (рыночный ор
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Утилиты
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
LifeHack Prime EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Эксперты
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Unlock the full potential of your trading account with LifeHack Prime EA , a professionally coded Expert Advisor that combines two powerful
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
Утилиты
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
BatchLoaderGUIApp
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
Утилиты
BatchLoaderGUIApp is a Utility tool that allows TRADERS to efficiently manage their trade with "ONE CLICK" such as "Closing All Positions In Profit or Loss", "Closing A Single or Batch Position In Loss or Profit" and "Modifying Positions". A Mobile Batch option enables a trader Batch Load a single Mobile Execution.. "Experience the ultimate trading efficiency with BatchLoaderGUIApp for MetaTrader - one-click management for opening, closing, and modifying positions, plus mobile batch execution fo
AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT5
Shammi Akter Joly
Утилиты
AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT5 combines manual trading flexibility with intelligent automated management.This advanced on-chart panel isn’t just for trade execution — it’s a complete trade management assistant. You can open or close positions instantly, adjust lot size, manage trailing stops, and modify Take Profit or Stop Loss — all directly from the panel. It’s built for traders who want full control of their trades with smart automation running in the background. What truly makes this assist
CME Exchange margin zones
Roman Vasilchenko
Утилиты
Утилита предназначена для отображения на графике маржинальных зон, построенных на основе маржинальных требований на фьючерсы Чикагской товарно-сырьевой биржи (CME). Данные зоны являются хорошими уровнями сопротивления и поддержки, что видно на представленных скриншотах. Настройка После установки необходимо разрешить URL http://update.marginzones.com в настройках терминала, чтобы разрешить загрузку обновлений маржинальных требований. Как использовать Дождитесь закрытия американской сессии выше зо
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Утилиты
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Stopp Loss Manager
Gerhard Oehler
Утилиты
The Stop Loss Manger - SL Mange With the Stop Loss Manager you can finally sleep peacefully while it effectively manages your risk in stock market trading. Simply set your individual stop loss limits and let the manager trade for you. Never worry about losses again - the Stop Loss Manager takes care of it for you! Get the ultimate support for your trading now and maximize your profits with ease. Join the community of successful traders who swear by Stop Loss Manager today. Function overview: 1.
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
С этим продуктом покупают
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Утилиты
Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ5, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция с описанием настроек ] Функции советника
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Утилиты
Риск-менеджер позволяет контролировать свою торговую активность и защищать от убытков. Настройки теперь организованы в логические группы, что упрощает конфигурацию различных параметров риска. При превышении любого лимита риск-менеджер может принудительно закрыть открытые позиции, остановить работу других советников и даже полностью закрыть терминал, чтобы предотвратить эмоциональную торговлю, не соответствующую вашей торговой стратегии. Настройки Risk Manager Защита Счета Check min equity limit
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
AI Trade Analyzer — интеллектуальный инструмент рыночного анализа, реализованный в формате индикатора. Программа визуализирует сигналы на графике и помогает трейдеру оценивать рыночную ситуацию на основе технических индикаторов и новостного фона. Поддерживаемые модели: Совместимо с новейшими версиями ChatGPT — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 и GPT-3.5-turbo . Модель GPT-5.1 обеспечивает максимально точный анализ, расширенное понимание контекста и сложных торговых ситуаций. GPT-4o — сбаланси
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Утилиты
Easy Trade – Умное, простое и мощное управление сделками Easy Trade — это универсальное решение для управления сделками в MetaTrader для тех, кто хочет держать риск под контролем и обеспечить максимально плавное исполнение ордеров. Созданный с нуля на основе обратной связи от трейдеров, Easy Trade позволяет легко открывать, отслеживать и управлять сделками по множеству символов — без лишней сложности. Независимо от того, скальпируете ли вы вручную или управляете несколькими позициями, Easy Tra
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Утилиты
Советник Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок на нескольких счетах/терминалах MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать как в роли поставщика (источник), так и получателя (назначение). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Ссылки: Если копирование производится через Интернет, посмотрите продукт Trade Copier Pro MT5 по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5531 Если копирование
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Утилиты
Многофункциональный торговый помощник для MT5 Более 66 профессиональных функций для умной, быстрой и точной торговли — всё в одном инструменте. Этот продвинутый торговый ассистент объединяет управление рисками, автоматизацию ордеров, технический анализ и контроль портфеля в одном мощном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. Он помогает трейдерам сократить рутину, минимизировать ошибки и принимать более уверенные решения. Почему трейдеры выбирают этот инструмент Открывайте, управляйте и закрывайте сд
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
*** Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уро
Layer Master Grid Trader MT5
Peter Andrew Thomas
5 (3)
Утилиты
Layer Master: профессиональный инструмент для торговли по сетке для MT5 50% DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY - BE QUICK!!! Преобразуйте свою торговлю по сетке с помощью Layer Master — самого интуитивно понятного и мощного набора инструментов для управления ордерами, разработанного специально для профессиональных трейдеров. MT4   Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79133 Торговля по сетке Master с точностью Layer Master производит революцию в размещении и управлении сделками по
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Утилиты
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Интеграция криптовалютных графиков в MetaTrader 5 Обзор Crypto Charting for MT5 предоставляет графики OHLC в реальном времени для криптовалют через WebSocket. Поддерживается автоматическое обновление истории с различных бирж прямо в MetaTrader 5. Функции Графики в реальном времени через WebSocket Автоматическое обновление исторических данных Запланированные обновления при перебоях с интернетом Поддержка всех таймфреймов MT5 OHLCV данные (Открытие, Максимум, Минимум, За
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Утилиты
"Trader Evolution" - Утилита, предназначенная для трейдеров, которые используют в своей работе волновой и технический анализ. Одна вкладка утилиты способна управлять капиталом и открывать ордера, а другая - помогать в построении волн Эллиотта, уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также линий тренда. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Торговля в несколько кликов. В панели доступны немедленные и отложенные ордера 2. Управление капиталом
Другие продукты этого автора
MultiTF Trend
Muhammad Iqbal
Индикаторы
MultiTF Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 MultiTF Trend is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to display trend directions across multiple timeframes on a single chart. It uses Moving Average (MA) slope analysis combined with an ATR-based threshold to help identify periods of directional movement in the market. This tool presents trend information in a structured and easy-to-read format, allowing users to observe trend alignment across various timeframes without switching charts. Mai
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв