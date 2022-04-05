OneClickCloseUtility

================================ ENGLISH MANUAL ================================

Product Name: One-Click Close Utility v9.4
Developer: Gemini Partner
Version: 9.40
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Type: Expert Advisor

I. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
---------------
One-Click Close is a professional order management utility designed for 
MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides rapid batch closing operations through 
intuitive button interface, integrated with intelligent risk management 
system. Suitable for both manual traders and automated trading users.

II. MAIN FEATURES
---------------
1. One-Click Close System
   - CLOSE ALL: Close all orders of current symbol
   - Close Buy: Close only long positions
   - Close Sell: Close only short positions
   - Close Profit: Close all profitable orders
   - Close Loss: Close all losing orders

2. Risk Management Functions
   - Maximum Orders Limit (MaxOrders)
   - Auto Close Extra Orders (AutoCloseExtra)
   - Break-Even Function
   - Auto Stop Loss/Take Profit Settings

3. Interface Customization
   - Adjustable button size (width, height)
   - Auto-centering panel display
   - Color-coded function distinction

III. PARAMETER SETTINGS GUIDE
---------------
//=== Risk Management Parameters ===
input int      MaxOrders         = 10;      // Maximum allowed orders
input bool     AutoCloseExtra    = true;    // Auto close extra orders

//=== SL/TP Settings ===
input bool     EnableAutoSLTP    = false;   // Enable auto SL/TP
input int      SetStopLossPips   = 3000;    // Stop loss in pips
input int      SetTakeProfitPips = 8000;    // Take profit in pips

//=== Break-Even Settings ===
input bool     EnableBreakEven   = true;    // Enable break-even
input int      TriggerPips       = 5000;    // Trigger pips
input int      LockProfitPips    = 2000;    // Lock profit pips

//=== UI Settings ===
input int      UI_TopOffset     = 25;      // Top offset in pixels
input int      UI_BtnWidth      = 85;      // Button width
input int      UI_BtnHeight     = 25;      // Button height
input int      UI_Spacing       = 5;       // Button spacing

IV. INSTALLATION AND USAGE
---------------
1. Installation Steps:
   a. Copy .mq4 file to MQL4/Experts/ folder
   b. Restart MT4 platform
   c. Find One-Click Close in Navigator
   d. Drag to chart

2. Basic Operations:
   a. Ensure chart allows automated trading
   b. Adjust parameters as needed
   c. Click corresponding buttons to execute
   d. Buttons auto-reset indicating completion

V. IMPORTANT NOTES
---------------
1. Test thoroughly on demo account before live trading
2. Confirm pip settings match broker specifications
3. One-click close operations are irreversible, use with caution
4. Regularly check Expert Log for proper functionality

VI. TROUBLESHOOTING
---------------
Issue 1: Buttons not responding
Solution: Check Chart Properties → Common → Allow automated trading

Issue 2: Close operations delayed
Solution: Check network connection and VPS response

Issue 3: Panel display abnormal
Solution: Adjust UI_TopOffset parameter

Issue 4: Orders not closing as expected
Solution: Verify correct trading symbol is selected

VII. BEST PRACTICES
---------------
1. Day Trading: Use smaller pip settings (1000-3000 pips)
2. Swing Trading: Enable break-even to protect profits
3. Grid Strategy: Set reasonable MaxOrders limit
4. News Trading: Use CLOSE ALL for quick exit

VIII. TECHNICAL SUPPORT
---------------
1. Check Expert Tab for detailed logs
2. Restore default parameters to test basic functions
3. Contact developer for technical support
Рекомендуем также
Simple Automatic TP SL And BE
Michal Herda
4.5 (2)
Утилиты
Program for automatic placement of stop loss and take profit orders. Values are calculated as points distance from open price. BreakEven option is also included. all options could be applied to BUY, SELL separately or together. Enter values ​​in points in the fields on the right side of the menu and press dedicated button to aplly your settings. If in doubt, The instruction is displayed in the tooltip.
FREE
ActInside
Sergio D. Rocha
Утилиты
Данный индикатор является плагином для советника Controladora , с помощью которого можно задать определенную область. При закрытии свечи внутри этой области Controladora откроет сделку buy или sell. Для работы на графике с установленным советником Controladora необходимо добавить на него индикатор Act Inside. Затем добавьте на график прямоугольник и измените его размер так, чтобы он покрывал область, где закрывается свеча, чтобы отправить ордер на покупку или продажу. Переименуйте прямоугольник
FREE
Trade Manager MIXpro
Ahlali Kdil
Утилиты
All the buttons  and info you need as a trader in just one interface No need to navigate between multiple interfaces and waste time and money This cutting-edge trading tool is designed bu a trader for a trader to meet all your trading needs and more, offering an array of features and functionalities to enhance your trading success. 45 Features: Buy       :Open long positions Sell       :Open short positions  HG        : HEDGE :Buy and Sell(same lot) S.Pdg    : Sell-Stop and Sell-Limit  Red X 
Grid Trading Manager EA
Ibrahim Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Elsahafy
Утилиты
Professional grid management EA with 3-tab GUI, progressive placement, 5 take profit levels (TP1-TP5), basket breakeven protection, and advanced trailing stop. Automatically manages manual trades with intelligent limit order distribution. --- ### KEY FEATURES **3-Tab Interactive GUI** - STATUS: Real-time monitoring, profit tracking, trailing targets - SETTINGS: Runtime configuration without EA restart - TAKE PROFIT: Configure 5 sequential TP levels **Progressive Order Placement** - Wave-
FREE
BreakEven ProSync MT4
Rosen Kanev Kanev
Утилиты
BreakEven ProSync EA – Инструмент для управления сделками и контроля рисков Обзор BreakEven ProSync EA — это советник для   MetaTrader 4 , который помогает трейдерам эффективно управлять открытыми позициями за счет автоматической настройки стоп-лосса и синхронизации уровней SL/TP. Этот инструмент предназначен для трейдеров, которые хотят стандартизировать уровни   Stop Loss   и   Take Profit   для нескольких сделок, а также использовать функцию безубыточности. Советник рассчитывает   среднюю це
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Утилиты
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
PlotterHistoryOrders
Nikolaos Pantzos
Утилиты
This indicator is a tool to show history orders on chart. Indicator show open time and price, close time and price and profit in pips on chart. It can to help the trader to see all history orders which are opened either manually or by an automated system. You can to use indicator on any symbol and any time frame. You can to get the source code from here . Parameters Delete Objects If Terminated Indicator - Delete objects of chart if terminate indicator. Size Fonts Of Info On Chart - Size of
FREE
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Утилиты
Утилита для ручной торговли с помощью "горячих клавиш". Позволяет моментально реагировать на текущую ситуацию на рынке. "Горячие клавиши" можно назначить на открытие позиций по типу, закрытие позиций по типу или всех позиций на текущем графике, удаление всех ордеров на текущем графике. Также можно задать "горячие клавиши" на пять предопределённых торговых объёмов и переключаться между ними в зависимости от ситуации без необходимости периодически менять объём вручную. Так же возможно задать автом
QuickClose
Daying Cao
Утилиты
QuickClose поможет немедленно закрыть все прибыльные ордера ОДНИМ НАЖАТИЕМ КНОПКИ. Работает очень быстро. Вы можете выбрать один или все символы для закрытия. Быстрая работа утилиты обеспечит более оперативное управление вашей торговлей. Этот советник может быстро закрыть все ордера на покупку и на продажу по указанному символу или по всем. Кнопки с названиями символом предназначены для закрытия ордеров. Доступны функции ручного и автоматического закрытия. Функция автоматического закрытия закрыв
Pip by Pip Trailing SL Manager
Rajiv Ishwar
Утилиты
Install as an EXPERT ADVISOR for it to work. This product will not work in strategy tester because it requires trades to be opened first.   Therefore, the 1 month rental option for $10 is included for you to test the product. That is the lowest price allowed by the website. The trailing stop loss (TSL) on MetaTrader 4 only works on set ranges. For example, if the TSL is set at 20 pips or 200 points, the trailing SL will move to sell/buy price only once 20 pips/200 points are gained. It does not
Auto Close Trades at Percentage MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Утилиты
If you prefer manual trading and open multiple trades then this utility is just made for you. This is a simple utility which will close all your open trades at TP1, TP2 and TP3 by the given input percentage. NOTE: - This utility is helpful for multiple trades only (not for a single trade). You can set three Take Profit levels/targets at three Percentages to close trades partially. Inputs Explained: 1. TP 1 Pips - here you can set the first Take Profit Target in Pips for all trades combined. 2. 
Ultimate MT4 to Telegram Public Channel
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
Утилиты
Ultimate MT4 to Telegram Public Channel sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to a public telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to this public telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows
FREE
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Утилиты
"Ichimoku Waves Meter"  Измеритель Волн Ишимоку  это професиональный инструмент для графического анализа с использованием действительных интерпретаций Ichimoku kinkōhyō! это графическая программа, позволяющая быстро и просто измерить пропорции между указанными точками на графике цены. Предлагаемый показатель ценового и временного диапазона является основным инструментом для анализа графика в соответствии со стратегией Ichimoku на платформе MT4. За короткий промежуток времени с помощью данного ин
AllHere for Controladora
Sergio D. Rocha
Утилиты
AllHere – плагин для советника Control-adora, представляющий собой информационную панель. На панели отображаются все элементы советника Control-adora, помещенные на график, например, ордера и линии выхода. В нижнем левом углу AllHere содержит несколько кнопок, окрашенных в разные цвета (устанавливаются в свойствах индикатора), для разных элементов, используемых Control-adora: Обозначения стоп-лосса (стрелки стоп-лосса) Верхние (Above) линии выхода (верхние трендовые линии) Нижние (Below) линии в
FREE
Risk to Reward Ratio
Faran Ataeiraveshti
4 (5)
Утилиты
Привет ребята Еще бесплатно! инструмент для трейдеров. Соотношение риска и вознаграждения: Каждому трейдеру полезно рассчитать размер убытка относительно размера прибыли, чтобы он мог судить, хорошая это сделка или нет. Кроме того, он показывает убыток и прибыль в пунктах и процентах. Вы можете установить цвета каждой части, которую вы хотите, и положение текстов. Что, если вы сможете торговать и с этой панелью?! Смотрите ссылку ниже Trader Assistant Mini MT4 Вы можете увидеть версию MT5 п
FREE
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Утилиты
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
BreakEven Pro for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Утилиты
Break-Even Pro   * 3 BE modes:    - RewardRisk_Single for single trade (only valid for positions with SL)    - Points_Single for single trade    - Points_DCA for multiple DCA trade * Start Value: value of RR or # points to start SL moving * Offset: distance in points between BE level & entry  * Symbol Filter: Select All or a specific symbol * Partial Close (%): Close % initial volume when moving SL to BE (0 for no partial close) Join my telegram channel   here  for more useful free EAs. Thank yo
FREE
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Утилиты
One Click Trader - это инструмент для MetaTrader 4, который позволяет поднять вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Он позволяет открывать, управлять и закрывать сделки простым эффективным способом за один щелчок мыши. Стрелка вверх сворачивает панель OCT Стрелка вниз разворачивает панель OCT Стрелка вправо отображает следующую панель с дополнительными функциями Стрелка влево скрывает панель с дополнительными функциями Красная кнопка SELL позволяет открывать короткие рыночные ордера Красная кнопка SEL
PendingOrders from any Price
Leonid Basis
5 (2)
Утилиты
Это готовая система для выставления сетки отложенных ордеров . Она открывает любые комбинации отложенных ордеров (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit и Sell Limit) и закрывает все существующие отложенные ордера. Вы можете установить любую допустимую цену открытия первой позиции в сетке. Обычно она располагается в области линий поддержки/сопротивления. Просто перетащите данный скрипт на график с выбранной валютной парой. Входные параметры Перед выставлением отложенных ордеров открывается окно входных
Trade Manager Basic Breakeven and Trailing
Luca Enrico Mattei
1 (1)
Утилиты
Trade Manager Basic — Утилита для Breakeven и Trailing для MetaTrader 4 Trade Manager Basic — это лёгкий вспомогательный эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 4, предназначенный для управления уже открытыми ордерами без открытия новых. Автоматически выполняет: Перенос стоп-лосса в безубыток при достижении заданного уровня прибыли Активацию динамического трейлинг-стопа после достижения определённого порога Основные характеристики: Работает с ордерами, открытыми вручную Настраиваемые параметры для безуб
FREE
DynamicTradeLines
Nigel Wilkins
Утилиты
Утилита отображает на графике реальные сделки в интуитивно понятном и информативном виде. Она особенно полезна при торговле корзиной сделок. Принцип использования Программа запускается как неторгующий советник, это не индикатор. Утилиту надо сохранить в папку советников и запустить в отдельном окне графика или закрепить перед окном торгующего эксперта - варианты расположения показаны на скриншотах. Также можно торговать вручную в окне утилиты Dynamic Trade Lines. Функции Динамические линии пер
Pulse Dashboard
Artem Filippov
Утилиты
Данный индикатор позволяет держать перед глазами все жизненно важные показатели счета, а также оповещает о некоторых событиях в соответствии с пользовательскими настройками. Держите руку на пульсе торговли. Элементы управления На основной панели индикатора отображаются следующие количественные показатели: символ графика, цены bid/ask, спред, свободная маржа, средства, общее количество ордеров и общая прибыль/убыток. Помимо этого, в этом окне также есть две кнопки: Alarm и Mute. Кнопка alarm зап
FREE
Aero Trade Panel New
Vratislav Tukal
Утилиты
This utility is for opening and closing orders. The panel shows the number of opened Sell/Buy orders, Sell/Buy profit, chart profit and account profit. You can close Sell orders, Buy orders, chart profit and account profit in one click. You can setup magic number for orders opened by this utility. Settings Base Lot size Use automatic TP and SL in your currency  - set for calc automatic TP and SL TP and SL  - in pips or your broker currency Take Profit  - pips/currency Stop Loss  - pips/currency
HungrySpiderMulti
Aleksandr Hudilainen
Утилиты
HungrySpiderMulti - это удобная мультивалютная торговая панель позволяющая торговать 28 торговых пар в одном окне . Панель также позволяет активировать усреднение, и трейлинг стоп. Используя эту панель трейдер будет получать уведомление о новых событиях. Открытие ордера: Открытие ордера происходит в один клик . Достаточно напротив необходимой валютной пары, в разделе Open нажать на кнопку Sell или Buy . Усреднение: Напротив необходимой пары, имеется кнопка Grid . У кнопки есть два состояния, зе
Support Or Resistance Alert Broken MT4
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
Утилиты
"Support or Resistance Alert Broken" is a simple and very intuitive tool that allows you to create or eliminate horizontal and trend supports and / or resistances with a simple click. When the support or resistance line is broken by the closing price at the end of the current candle, the "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" tool will send an alert with sound, as well as a notification to the MT4 or MT5 mobile application. This tool can send alerts from multiple pairs at the same time. Utility
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
Скрипт Close All Orders for MT4 - закрывает абсолютно все ордера, будь то отложенные или рыночные.  Закрытие ордеров происходит по по текущему в момент закрытия показателям прибыли/убытка.  Скрипт подойдет для моментов когда нужно быстро закрыть все ордера по текущим показателям.  Скрипт очень прост в использовании , просто перетащите скрипт на график и он выполнит свою работу.  Добавляйте меня в друзья , у меня много других полезных продуктов. 
BuyLimit and SellLimit Grid MT4
Leonid Basis
Утилиты
Скрипт BuyLimit_SellLimit_Grid открывает отложенные ордера BuyLimit и SellLimit. Просто перетащите скрипт на график нужной пары.  Перед установкой всех отложенных ордеров открывается окно ввода входных параметров: LongPos - при TRUE открывается ордер BuyStop. ShortPos - при TRUE открывается ордер SellStop. InitLot - начальный лот. LotCoeff - при 1 все отложенные ордера имеют одинаковый размер лота. InitStep - разница между двумя следующими друг за другом ордерами в пунктах. StepCoeff - коэффицие
Smarter Trade Manager DEMO
Khalil Abokwaik
Утилиты
This is a DEMO version of the Smarter Trade Manager Smarter Trade Manager  is an advanced trade management tool that can monitor and manage your manual and EA trades according to the settings you choose. It works as an Expert Advisor (EA), it does not open any trades but it closes trades as per the auto closing settings or when manually pressing any of the close buttons. FEATURES: Three-dimensional  interactive  view of your trades Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by  Currency Trade Summary,
FREE
Order Trailing Pro
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Трейлинг ордера: получите лучшую цену исполнения по мере движения рынка Трейлинг отложенных ордеров позволит вам сохранять расстояние до цены входа на указанном уровне. Ордер будет подтягиваться, если рыночная цена отдаляется от него. Многофункциональная утилита : более 66 функций, включая трейлинг ордеров | Свяжитесь со мной , если у вас есть вопросы | Версия для MT5 Для активации трейлинга ордера необходимо установить 4 основных параметра (на панели): 1. Символ или Торговый инструмент , к кот
С этим продуктом покупают
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные пот
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке   -   Инструкция к приложению   -   Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характери
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Risk/Reward Tool — это профессиональный советник, созданный для того, чтобы революционизировать способ планирования, визуализации и исполнения сделок в MetaTrader 4. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы дискреционным трейдером, ценящим точное управление рисками, или разработчиком стратегий, которому необходимо визуально тестировать торговые настройки, этот инструмент предоставляет всё необходимое в одном элегантном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. В отличие от простых калькуляторов позиций, Risk
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Мгновенно просматривайте историю закрытых сделок по дням и неделям, текущие открытые сделки и экспозицию форекс на одном графике! Используйте тепловую карту для определения прибыльных сделок и текущего проседания в вашем торговом портфеле. Кнопки быстрого закрытия Используйте кнопки быстрого закрытия, чтобы закрыть каждую сделку по одному символу, закрыть отдельные сделки полностью или зафиксировать частичную прибыль или убыток одним нажатием кнопки. Больше не нужно искать сделки в списке и ду
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Утилиты
Откройте для себя мгновенное копирование сделок с революционным X2 Copy MT4. Всего за 10 секунд простой установки вы получите мощный инструмент для синхронизации сделок между терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере Windows или VPS с беспрецедентной скоростью — менее 0.1 секунды. Управляете несколькими счетами, следуете сигналам или масштабируете свою стратегию — X2 Copy MT4 адаптируется к вашему рабочему процессу с непревзойдённой точностью и контролем. Хватит ждать — начните копировать с лид
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Auto Grid:  автоматическое создание сеточных ордеров на основе ваших существующих сделок. Автоматизируйте сложные торговые стратегии   с помощью продвинутых сеточных систем, которые обнаруживают новые позиции и автоматически создают оптимизированные массивы ордеров. Многофункциональная утилита : 66+ функций, включая этот инструмент  |   пишите мне  по любым вопросам  |   Версия для MT5 A. Интеллектуальное обнаружение и мониторинг сделок: Сканирование конкретного символа или полного портфеля Рас
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
Утилиты
Советник дублирует позиции на Вашем счете  MetaTrader 4 , открытые Вами, другим советником или MQL. Копирует все сделки, которые открыты вручную или другим советником. Копирует сигналы и увеличивает лот с сигналов! Увеличивает лот других советников. Поддерживает функции: установить свой лот при дублировании, дублировать стоп-лосс, тейк-профит, использовать трейлинг-стоп для продублированных позиций...... Версия МТ 5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить     Как получить файлы ж
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Утилиты
Копировщик позиций/сделок/ордеров для MetaTrader 4 ( Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 4 ). Копирует сделки, позиции, ордера с любых счетов, в том числе и счетов, открытых по инвест паролю. Один из лучших копировщиков сделок COPYLOT  МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4 для версии  COPYLOT MT4  ( или  МТ4 - МТ5  МТ5 - МТ5 для версии COPYLOT MT5)  на сегодняшний день. Версия МТ5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Утилиты
Копир->Удобное и быстрое взаимодействие с интерфейсом, пользователи могут использовать его сразу       ->>>> Рекомендуется использовать на компьютерах Windows или VPS Windows Функции: Разнообразные и персонализированные настройки копирования сделок: 1. Различные режимы лота могут быть установлены для различных источников сигналов. 2. Различные источники сигналов могут быть установлены для прямого и обратного копирования сделок. 3. Сигналы могут быть установлены с комментариями. 4. Следует ли ка
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Утилиты
Это скринер позволяет выявлять активы которые больше чем обычно перекупленны (% рост) или перепроданны (% падение) в рамках выбранного отрезка времени (тайм фрейма). На рынке правит закон, купить дешевле, продать дороже , но без автоматического сканера вам будет весьма сложно выявлять валюты / акции которые перекупленные или перепроданные больше обычного скажем в рамках текущей недели, или текущего часа, или месяца. Инструментов может быть десятки или сотни, иногда просто физически можно не успе
Alert Msg to Market Order
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (2)
Утилиты
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 4 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на стандартных графиках. В отличие от с
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Утилиты
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 4. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия MT5  |
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Другие продукты этого автора
Dynamic background
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
左右交易的其实都是情绪，把握情绪才是交易最终能够获得盈利的关键。 所以我这是一个「趋势氛围灯」指标，它能为您的交易图表做三件事： 1. 一眼识别市场状态 深蓝色背景   → 市场处于 强劲多头氛围 深红色背景   → 市场处于 强劲空头氛围 深灰色背景   → 市场处于 震荡平衡状态 2. 提供直观的视觉辅助 将复杂的多空力量对比 转化为最直观的背景色 让您 无需分析数据 就能感受市场情绪 在多个图表间切换时能 瞬间把握每个品种的当前强弱 3. 辅助交易决策 避免在强势多头时逆势做空 避免在强势空头时逆势做多 在震荡行情中提醒您保持观望或采用区间策略 本质上，它就像为您的交易图表安装了一个「情绪指示灯」，用颜色告诉您市场此刻的“性格”是强势上涨、强势下跌还是犹豫不决.
SAMBAisgood
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
Long-Term Trend Top & Bottom Identification Indicator (Exclusive for Medium-to-Long-Term Trading) I. Core Orientation of the Indicator This indicator is a streamlined analysis tool   focused on long-term market trends , designed to identify   top and bottom inflection points   for trading varieties such as forex and precious metals. By filtering out interfering signals from small-to-medium cycles, it provides clear guidance for medium-to-long-term trading decisions. II. Core Functions & Chart Pr
ADX Dashboard MUTI
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
The ADX Dashboard V11.03 is a professional MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with an intuitive visual overview of trend strength and market sentiment across multiple timeframes. It integrates ADX (Average Directional Index) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators, presenting key data in a concise dashboard to help traders make quick and informed trading decisions without complex analysis of individual indicator charts. First, the installation process is straightforward. Copy the co
Fibopro
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
FiboPro 2.11 Indicator User Manual I. Overview FiboPro 2.11 is a dynamic Fibonacci support/resistance indicator for MT4. It calculates multiple Fibonacci levels via a dynamic central line and volatility, intuitively showing market trends (bullish/bearish/sideways) and identifying overbought/oversold signals. Suitable for forex, futures, stocks, etc., it’s recommended for M15+ timeframes to avoid short-term noise. II. Installation Guide Copy fiboz.mq4 to the "MQL4/Indicators" folder in your MT4
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв