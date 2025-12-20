Fibopro

FiboPro 2.11 Indicator User Manual I. Overview
FiboPro 2.11 is a dynamic Fibonacci support/resistance indicator for MT4. It calculates multiple Fibonacci levels via a dynamic central line and volatility, intuitively showing market trends (bullish/bearish/sideways) and identifying overbought/oversold signals. Suitable for forex, futures, stocks, etc., it’s recommended for M15+ timeframes to avoid short-term noise.
II. Installation Guide
  1. Copy fiboz.mq4 to the "MQL4/Indicators" folder in your MT4 installation directory;
  2. Restart MT4, find "FiboPro 2.11 Final Version" in "Navigator - Technical Indicators";
  3. Drag the indicator to the target instrument’s chart; it will auto-load 13 Fibonacci lines and dynamic background color.
III. Parameter Setting Instructions
  1. Central Line Period: Default 100. Adjusts K-lines for central line calculation. Larger values = smoother line (suitable for trends); smaller values = more price-sensitive (suitable for sideways markets).
  2. Central Line Method: 0=SMA, 1=EMA (default, fits most markets), 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA.
  3. Volatility & Multiplier Period: Default 100. For price volatility calculation; recommend matching Central Line Period.
  4. Alert/Push Switches: Enable for pop-up alerts and mobile notifications on key signals.
  5. Signal Cooldown Time: Default 600s. Prevents repeated signals; adjust per instrument volatility (e.g., 300s for cryptocurrencies).
IV. Usage Methods
  1. Trend Identification: Navy blue = bullish, deep burgundy = bearish, ultra-dark gray = sideways, enabling quick overall market direction judgment.
  2. Trading Signals: Green "STRONG BUY" arrow (strong buy signal) when price breaks below Dn6 (lowest line) and previous K-line doesn’t; red "STRONG SELL" arrow (strong sell signal) when price breaks above Up6 (highest line) and previous K-line doesn’t.
  3. Support & Resistance Reference: Up1-Up6/Dn1-Dn6 lines for take-profit/stop-loss. E.g., after a bullish signal, set stop-loss below Dn6 and take-profit at Dn1, Mid, Up1 sequentially.
  4. Signal Filtering: Sideways market (gray background) signals are less reliable; prioritize signals in clear bullish/bearish trends to avoid counter-trend trades.
V. Notes
  1. At least 150 historical K-lines are required for calculation; load sufficient data for new charts;
  2. Signals are for reference only; combine with volume, MACD and other indicators for comprehensive judgment;
  3. Fine-tune parameters for different instruments (e.g., 150 for bulk commodities, 50 for digital currencies).

