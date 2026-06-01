Aegis Capital Protector

🛡 Aegis Capital Protector MT4

Institutional-Grade Equity Protection & Risk Control System

Protect capital. Control exposure. Preserve trading survival.

📌 Overview

Aegis Capital Protector MT4 is a professional-grade capital protection and risk management system designed for MetaTrader 4 traders who prioritize account survival over speculation.

Unlike trading Expert Advisors, Aegis does not generate buy or sell signals.

Instead, it functions as a real-time risk control layer that continuously monitors account conditions and executes automated protective actions when predefined risk thresholds are reached.

Its primary objective is simple:

🛡 Prevent catastrophic account loss before it happens.

⚠ Why Aegis Exists

Most trading strategies fail not because of entry logic, but because of lack of structured risk control.

Accounts are commonly destroyed by:

  • uncontrolled drawdown expansion
  • grid or martingale exposure collapse
  • margin level deterioration
  • delayed manual intervention
  • multi-strategy EA conflicts
  • sudden volatility spikes

Even profitable systems eventually fail without an external protection layer.

Aegis is designed to act when human reaction time is no longer sufficient.

🧠 System Architecture

Aegis Capital Protector operates through a multi-layer risk control framework:

🟢 Capital Protection Layer

Monitors equity performance and protects accumulated capital.

  • Target Profit Threshold (% of balance)
  • Profit Retracement Tolerance (%)
  • Floating profit peak tracking

When profit conditions are met, the system locks gains and prevents reversal erosion.

🔴 Drawdown Defense Layer

Continuously evaluates equity drawdown in real time.

  • Maximum Equity Drawdown threshold
  • High-water mark tracking
  • Emergency liquidation trigger

When drawdown exceeds safety limits, the system initiates protective liquidation to prevent further account degradation.

🟡 Margin Risk Protection Layer

Monitors broker margin conditions to prevent forced liquidation scenarios.

  • Emergency Margin Level monitoring
  • High leverage exposure detection
  • Stop-out prevention logic

Designed to protect accounts during extreme market stress conditions.

🔵 Execution Safety Layer

Ensures controlled behavior during volatile execution environments.

  • Spread protection filtering
  • Trade execution safeguards
  • Timeout handling logic
  • Magic number filtering for multi-EA environments

Prevents unnecessary liquidation during temporary market inefficiencies.

♻ System Resilience Layer

Maintains operational continuity across platform disruptions.

  • Terminal restart recovery
  • VPS reconnection support
  • EA restart state persistence
  • Emergency mode restoration

Ensures protection logic remains active even after system interruption.

⚙ Key Configuration Parameters

  • Target Profit Threshold (% of balance)
    Defines when floating profit protection becomes active.
  • Profit Retracement Tolerance (%)
    Maximum allowed retracement from peak profit before protection triggers.
  • Maximum Equity Drawdown (%)
    Primary emergency liquidation threshold.
  • Emergency Margin Level (%)
    Risk threshold for margin-based protection activation.
  • Spread Protection Limit
    Filters abnormal market conditions before execution.
  • Magic Number Filtering
    Enables selective protection for specific trading systems or full account coverage.
  • Execution Safety Timeout Controls
    Ensures stable and controlled execution during order processing.

🏦 Ideal Use Cases

Aegis Capital Protector is designed for traders operating in high-risk or multi-system environments, including:

  • Grid Trading Systems
  • Martingale Strategies
  • Recovery-Based Strategies
  • Hedging Portfolios
  • Multi-Expert Advisor Setups
  • Prop Firm Accounts
  • Manual + Automated Hybrid Trading
  • High-Leverage Trading Accounts

🛡 Core Benefits

✔ Automated capital protection layer
✔ Real-time drawdown defense system
✔ Floating profit preservation engine
✔ Margin collapse prevention
✔ Multi-strategy compatibility
✔ Emergency liquidation system
✔ System recovery after failure
✔ VPS-friendly execution model

⚠ Important Notice

Aegis Capital Protector MT4 is not a trading signal system.

It does not:

  • generate buy or sell signals
  • guarantee profits
  • eliminate market risk

Trading remains inherently risky, and proper configuration is required to ensure optimal system behavior.

💎 Final Statement

Trading strategies may generate profits.

But without structured protection, profits are temporary.

Aegis Capital Protector is designed to ensure that:

your account survives long enough to realize its strategy’s potential.

🏦 Institutional Positioning

Aegis Capital Protector MT4 is positioned as a:

Capital Protection & Risk Control Infrastructure System for MetaTrader 4



Video Aegis Capital Protector
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Утилиты
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Утилиты
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Утилиты
Эксперт для бинарных опционов на mt4, со встроенными двумя индикаторами и множеством настроек. Эксперт имеет одну ступень мартингейла, но рекомендуеться им пользоваться на инструментах с доходностью от 85 процентов. им можно одновременно пользоваться на множестве валютных инструментах. Все настройки уже произведены но можно также самим их настроить на свой страх и риск. Валюта для торгов российский рубль. Удачной торговли всем.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
Утилиты
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Trade Control
Andrii Malakhov
Утилиты
Утилита-риск-менеджер для защиты вашего депозита от полной потери денег. Если вы инвестор и решили передать деньги в доверительное управление, вам нужен Trade Control. Так трейдер не нарушит свои же правила риск-менеджмента и не сольет все ваши деньги. Для этого Trade Control должен находится на вашем VPS. И у управляющего трейдера не должно быть доступа к настройкам данной улититы. В момент слабости, трейдер не сможет увеличить заложенные в торговлю риски. И не потеряет ваш депозит за один неуд
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
Утилиты
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Утилиты
Серия продуктов под маркой  FiboPlusWave Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    Особенности: не вникая в волновую теорию Эллиотта, можно сразу открыть один из возможных вариантов вхо
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
Утилиты
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
Утилиты
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
MT4 Reinvented
Francis Bouchard
Утилиты
Welcome guys !  I offer to you this MT4 project I've been working on for the last 2 years ( roughly over 900h of work.. ).  This is a complete tool that will change the way you see MT4, because I almost recoded it entirely ! It will provides you a solid base for risk management, order positionning, hedging, account preservation and journaling. I wanted an all-in-one panel that covers both scalping and swing trading and that suits every type of trader.       Main goal was : NO INPUTS. Never
PropFirm TradeAssit
Ka Shing Law
Утилиты
This EA is been tested on difference Prop firm including FTMO, MFF, TFF, Funding Next and E8.  The main focus of this EA is to provide you Risk Management, Trade Management.  It can calculate lot size for you in any market to make sure fix % risk per trade.  It has a partially close and brake even line you can place on the screen.  When the line is hit, EA will partially close the position can move the SL to entry to provide you a guarantee profit. One EA can trade all symbol.  Is a Prop Firm tr
Assassin Trading Assistant
Anthony Donald Dickenson Jr
Утилиты
The EA is used as an assistant for traders in the Trading Masters group.  The EA assists with identifying setups when taking trades using the strategies outline in the Trading Masters Group.  The EA has been developed and is intended for use by community members who understand the concepts and would like assistance navigating trade setups.  It is recommended to first understand the concepts presented in the Trading Masters group before purchasing this EA so the user can understand and benefit fr
Golden Shield EA
Wei Xiang Huang
Утилиты
HURRICANE EA is a compilation based on the volatility unique to XAUUSD (GOLD), which is a trading tool with simple internal operation logic but not ordinary, which uses martingale + hedging + trending as a set of operating modes. Expert was born by collecting and learning a large amount of historical data, combined with the characteristics of the variety and using it countless times to test the market. Please do not believe that there will be any complex algorithm in the market that can accurate
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Утилиты
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
MM Trade Assist
Money Mint LLC
Утилиты
The Moneymint Trade Assist-это изменение игры для трейдеров. Эта панель управления «все в одном» ставит силу профессиональной торговли у вас под рукой, позволяя вам поднять свою торговлю на следующий уровень. Благодаря интуитивному дизайну и богатой функциям функциональности, Trade Assist Moneymint Trade Assist упрощает сложности входа и выхода заказа и дает вам преимущество, которое вам необходимо добиться успеха. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером или только начинаете, этот
Porsaj Sentiment of Traders
Jan Bungeroth
Утилиты
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Sentiment is a vital gauge that provides traders and investors with valuable insights into their perceptions of the market and the broader economy. It serves as a reflection of their collective outlook, emotions, and expectations regarding future price movements and economic conditions. Porsaj is a powerful plat
Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
Jan Bungeroth
Утилиты
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
FTMO Sniper 4
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Утилиты
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ---------------------
Porsaj Signal
Jan Bungeroth
Утилиты
We offer: - Every day signals on EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, ... - We offer evaluated signals and you can see the signals with rank of signal providers based on their history Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! More explanation: Forex and crypto signals are tools used by traders to
Porsaj AI Bot
Jan Bungeroth
Утилиты
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unlock the power of cutting-edge technology with Porsaj Artificial Intelligence Bot, your trusted Expert Advisor for MT4. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this advanced bot combines sentiment analysis, technical analysis, and harmonic patterns, all driven by the incredible capabilities of art
Porsaj Scalper
Jan Bungeroth
Утилиты
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unveiling the Porsaj Scalper: Your Cutting-Edge MetaTrader 4 Utility for Precision Scalping Are you ready to take your forex trading to the next level? Look no further than the revolutionary Porsaj Scalper – a MetaTrader 4 utility designed to empower scalpers with the tools they need to thrive in the fast-pac
ADAM for FTMO 40
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (1)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO  Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Clean up charts
Xiao Yi Huang
Утилиты
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Asistente de traiding One
Uriel Alonso Camargo Bayona
Утилиты
Description: The forex risk management script is designed to assist traders in effectively managing the risk associated with their trades and maximizing profit potential. This script can be used on a trading platform to automate and simplify the risk management process. Features: Risk Configuration: Allows the user to set the percentage of capital they are willing to risk on a trade. Position Size Calculation: Automatically calculates the position size based on the specified risk percentage and
Другие продукты этого автора
HBS Alpha Pro Gold
Heru Budi Setyawan
Эксперты
HBS Alpha Pro Gold | XAUUSD Breakout EA (Low Drawdown Trading System <5%) HBS Alpha Pro Gold is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading using a structured breakout strategy combined with volatility-adaptive risk control. This system is built for traders who want a fully automated Gold EA (XAUUSD EA) focused on consistent long-term performance, controlled risk exposure, and capital protection in volatile market conditions. Unlik
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