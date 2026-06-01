Aegis Capital Protector
- Утилиты
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Institutional-Grade Equity Protection & Risk Control System
Protect capital. Control exposure. Preserve trading survival.
📌 Overview
Aegis Capital Protector MT4 is a professional-grade capital protection and risk management system designed for MetaTrader 4 traders who prioritize account survival over speculation.
Unlike trading Expert Advisors, Aegis does not generate buy or sell signals.
Instead, it functions as a real-time risk control layer that continuously monitors account conditions and executes automated protective actions when predefined risk thresholds are reached.
Its primary objective is simple:
🛡 Prevent catastrophic account loss before it happens.
⚠ Why Aegis Exists
Most trading strategies fail not because of entry logic, but because of lack of structured risk control.
Accounts are commonly destroyed by:
- uncontrolled drawdown expansion
- grid or martingale exposure collapse
- margin level deterioration
- delayed manual intervention
- multi-strategy EA conflicts
- sudden volatility spikes
Even profitable systems eventually fail without an external protection layer.
Aegis is designed to act when human reaction time is no longer sufficient.
🧠 System Architecture
Aegis Capital Protector operates through a multi-layer risk control framework:
🟢 Capital Protection Layer
Monitors equity performance and protects accumulated capital.
- Target Profit Threshold (% of balance)
- Profit Retracement Tolerance (%)
- Floating profit peak tracking
When profit conditions are met, the system locks gains and prevents reversal erosion.
🔴 Drawdown Defense Layer
Continuously evaluates equity drawdown in real time.
- Maximum Equity Drawdown threshold
- High-water mark tracking
- Emergency liquidation trigger
When drawdown exceeds safety limits, the system initiates protective liquidation to prevent further account degradation.
🟡 Margin Risk Protection Layer
Monitors broker margin conditions to prevent forced liquidation scenarios.
- Emergency Margin Level monitoring
- High leverage exposure detection
- Stop-out prevention logic
Designed to protect accounts during extreme market stress conditions.
🔵 Execution Safety Layer
Ensures controlled behavior during volatile execution environments.
- Spread protection filtering
- Trade execution safeguards
- Timeout handling logic
- Magic number filtering for multi-EA environments
Prevents unnecessary liquidation during temporary market inefficiencies.
♻ System Resilience Layer
Maintains operational continuity across platform disruptions.
- Terminal restart recovery
- VPS reconnection support
- EA restart state persistence
- Emergency mode restoration
Ensures protection logic remains active even after system interruption.
⚙ Key Configuration Parameters
- Target Profit Threshold (% of balance)
Defines when floating profit protection becomes active.
- Profit Retracement Tolerance (%)
Maximum allowed retracement from peak profit before protection triggers.
- Maximum Equity Drawdown (%)
Primary emergency liquidation threshold.
- Emergency Margin Level (%)
Risk threshold for margin-based protection activation.
- Spread Protection Limit
Filters abnormal market conditions before execution.
- Magic Number Filtering
Enables selective protection for specific trading systems or full account coverage.
- Execution Safety Timeout Controls
Ensures stable and controlled execution during order processing.
🏦 Ideal Use Cases
Aegis Capital Protector is designed for traders operating in high-risk or multi-system environments, including:
- Grid Trading Systems
- Martingale Strategies
- Recovery-Based Strategies
- Hedging Portfolios
- Multi-Expert Advisor Setups
- Prop Firm Accounts
- Manual + Automated Hybrid Trading
- High-Leverage Trading Accounts
🛡 Core Benefits
✔ Automated capital protection layer
✔ Real-time drawdown defense system
✔ Floating profit preservation engine
✔ Margin collapse prevention
✔ Multi-strategy compatibility
✔ Emergency liquidation system
✔ System recovery after failure
✔ VPS-friendly execution model
⚠ Important Notice
Aegis Capital Protector MT4 is not a trading signal system.
It does not:
- generate buy or sell signals
- guarantee profits
- eliminate market risk
Trading remains inherently risky, and proper configuration is required to ensure optimal system behavior.
💎 Final Statement
Trading strategies may generate profits.
But without structured protection, profits are temporary.
Aegis Capital Protector is designed to ensure that:
your account survives long enough to realize its strategy’s potential.
🏦 Institutional Positioning
Aegis Capital Protector MT4 is positioned as a:
Capital Protection & Risk Control Infrastructure System for MetaTrader 4