OneClickCloseUtility

================================ ENGLISH MANUAL ================================

Product Name: One-Click Close Utility v9.4
Developer: Gemini Partner
Version: 9.40
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Type: Expert Advisor

I. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
---------------
One-Click Close is a professional order management utility designed for 
MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides rapid batch closing operations through 
intuitive button interface, integrated with intelligent risk management 
system. Suitable for both manual traders and automated trading users.

II. MAIN FEATURES
---------------
1. One-Click Close System
   - CLOSE ALL: Close all orders of current symbol
   - Close Buy: Close only long positions
   - Close Sell: Close only short positions
   - Close Profit: Close all profitable orders
   - Close Loss: Close all losing orders

2. Risk Management Functions
   - Maximum Orders Limit (MaxOrders)
   - Auto Close Extra Orders (AutoCloseExtra)
   - Break-Even Function
   - Auto Stop Loss/Take Profit Settings

3. Interface Customization
   - Adjustable button size (width, height)
   - Auto-centering panel display
   - Color-coded function distinction

III. PARAMETER SETTINGS GUIDE
---------------
//=== Risk Management Parameters ===
input int      MaxOrders         = 10;      // Maximum allowed orders
input bool     AutoCloseExtra    = true;    // Auto close extra orders

//=== SL/TP Settings ===
input bool     EnableAutoSLTP    = false;   // Enable auto SL/TP
input int      SetStopLossPips   = 3000;    // Stop loss in pips
input int      SetTakeProfitPips = 8000;    // Take profit in pips

//=== Break-Even Settings ===
input bool     EnableBreakEven   = true;    // Enable break-even
input int      TriggerPips       = 5000;    // Trigger pips
input int      LockProfitPips    = 2000;    // Lock profit pips

//=== UI Settings ===
input int      UI_TopOffset     = 25;      // Top offset in pixels
input int      UI_BtnWidth      = 85;      // Button width
input int      UI_BtnHeight     = 25;      // Button height
input int      UI_Spacing       = 5;       // Button spacing

IV. INSTALLATION AND USAGE
---------------
1. Installation Steps:
   a. Copy .mq4 file to MQL4/Experts/ folder
   b. Restart MT4 platform
   c. Find One-Click Close in Navigator
   d. Drag to chart

2. Basic Operations:
   a. Ensure chart allows automated trading
   b. Adjust parameters as needed
   c. Click corresponding buttons to execute
   d. Buttons auto-reset indicating completion

V. IMPORTANT NOTES
---------------
1. Test thoroughly on demo account before live trading
2. Confirm pip settings match broker specifications
3. One-click close operations are irreversible, use with caution
4. Regularly check Expert Log for proper functionality

VI. TROUBLESHOOTING
---------------
Issue 1: Buttons not responding
Solution: Check Chart Properties → Common → Allow automated trading

Issue 2: Close operations delayed
Solution: Check network connection and VPS response

Issue 3: Panel display abnormal
Solution: Adjust UI_TopOffset parameter

Issue 4: Orders not closing as expected
Solution: Verify correct trading symbol is selected

VII. BEST PRACTICES
---------------
1. Day Trading: Use smaller pip settings (1000-3000 pips)
2. Swing Trading: Enable break-even to protect profits
3. Grid Strategy: Set reasonable MaxOrders limit
4. News Trading: Use CLOSE ALL for quick exit

VIII. TECHNICAL SUPPORT
---------------
1. Check Expert Tab for detailed logs
2. Restore default parameters to test basic functions
3. Contact developer for technical support
