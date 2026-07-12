QuietConfluence

Quiet Confluence is a multi-factor technical analysis indicator for MT4. It combines Bollinger Band trend context, breakout scoring, MACD divergence, volatility states, and support and resistance information in one chart workspace. It is designed for traders who want to review several aspects of market conditions without switching between multiple indicators.

Key features:

- Displays Bollinger upper and lower bands with a direction-sensitive middle band.
- Calculates breakout scores from price crossing, tick volume, and MACD conditions.
- Marks bullish and bearish MACD divergence with legacy-enhanced and pivot-confirmed modes.
- Uses Bollinger Band width to classify squeeze, expansion, and normal volatility states.
- Displays recent support and resistance levels with price tags.
- Supports closed-bar signals and optional popup, sound, and push notifications.

Periods, thresholds, calculation limits, colors, and visible components are configurable. Quiet Confluence is an analytical aid. It does not execute trades or provide investment advice. Historical signals do not guarantee future results, and users remain responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

Рекомендуем также
Channel Arg Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Индикаторы
Индикатор Channel Arg Control кроме линий отражает сигналы на вход в виде стрелок. Но как это сделать? На первый взгляд не простая задача. Но не для индикатора Channel Arg Control, данный индикатор вам подскажет корректно ли вы настроили индикатор при этом вы можете указать промежуток истории, в барах, который вас интересует. И все же, как индикатор это подскажет? Посмотрите на цифры находящимся на чарте возле стрелок! Это именно то, что вы подумали, это пипсы профита от серии входов по индикат
ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
Индикаторы
This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Limitless MT4    - это универсальный индикатор который подойдет каждому как начинающему так и опытному трейдеру работает на всех валютных парах криптовалютах сыре акциях Limitless MT4 - уже настроен и не требует дополнительной настройки   А теперь главное Почему    Limitless MT4 ? 1 полное отсутствие перерисовки  2 два года тестирования лучшими специалистами в трейдинге 3 точность правильных сигналов превышает 80% 4 хорошо показал себя в торговле во время выхода новостей Правила торговли  1 сигн
Price Action Trend Pro Combo mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Простыми словами Это индикатор, который объединяет двух экспертов — RSI и MACD — в одну систему. Вместо того чтобы смотреть на два разных графика и гадать, он сам принимает решение: когда оба индикатора согласны, он рисует стрелку (покупка или продажа). Главное: стрелки не перерисовываются . Появилась — значит, останется на месте. Можно спокойно тестировать и торговать вживую. В чём суть «комбо» Обычно трейдеры смотрят на RSI (силу движения) и MACD (направление тренда) по отдельности. Здесь они
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Индикаторы
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Yawabeh SD Volume V1
SHEHZADA BEHRAM
Индикаторы
Yawabeh SD Pro –  Professional Supply and Demand Indicator Trade Smarter with Volume-Confirmed Supply/Demand Zones Our institutional-grade algorithm identifies high-probability reversal zones before price reacts, giving you the edge in Forex, Crypto, and Stocks. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – View trend strength across multiple timeframes simultaneously – Align your trades with higher timeframe momentum Smart Alert System – Real-time notifications for: – Strong demand/supply zone
Forex Trend Detection
Bilal Haider
Индикаторы
Revolutionize Your Trading with This Powerful Indicator-Based System Are you struggling to find accurate entry and exit points in trading? Do you want a proven, indicator-driven system that helps you maximize profits and minimize risks ? Introducing our Advanced Trading System —a powerful, easy-to-use technical analysis tool designed for forex, stocks, and crypto traders . Key Features & Benefits: Precision Buy & Sell Signals – Our system generates crystal-clear buy (green) and sell (red
Multiple Symbols Price Action Scanner Pro
Yu Fan Zhang
Индикаторы
Price Action Scanner Pro is an indicator that identifies price behaviors and provides alerts, offering more features and customization compared to Price Action Scanner   (  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/118937?source=Site+Profile+Seller   )   . This indicator can simultaneously detect signals for up to 15 symbols across different timeframes. You can configure it to detect signals during specific trading sessions such as Asian, European, and US sessions, using different timeframes. This
AI Supertrend timely alerts
Xin You Lin
Индикаторы
AI Supertrend timely alerts MT4 Super Trend timely reminder indicator introduction I. Overview of indicators The MT4 Super Trend Alert Indicator is a technical analysis tool specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to help traders accurately capture changes in market trends and send timely signals to alert traders to potential trading opportunities. It is based on a unique AI-based algorithm that takes into account factors such as price volatility, trend strength, and market volatil
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Индикаторы
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Автоматические линии тренда, с push, email и звуковыми оповещениями. Вид линий (цвет, толщина, тип) отражает историю их взаимодействия с ценой: отскок, пробой, отскок после пробоя, количество отскоков, двойной пробой. Оповещения информируют пользователя об этих событиях. Пользователь может редактировать линии (корректировать, перетаскивать, удалять) и настраивать систему линий, не выгружая индикатор. Для полноценного использования индикатора рекомендуется ознакомиться с руководством в 5-минутном
Insight AInvestor 4
Oleksii Ferbei
Эксперты
Insight Investor: Продвинутый Мультивалютный Бот для Торговли на Форекс Введение В динамичном мире торговли на Форекс наличие правильных инструментов может значительно улучшить ваш опыт. Insight Investor — это продвинутый мультивалютный торговый бот, разработанный для автоматизации и оптимизации ваших торговых операций. Этот экспертный советник использует современные алгоритмы для анализа рыночных условий и исполнения сделок, стремясь обеспечить стабильные результаты при контролируемых рисках. О
Market Swing Scanner Board
Elias Mtwenge
Индикаторы
NOTE: PRICE WILL RISE VERY SOON. DON'T SKIP THIS OFFER! Dear traders I am glad to introduce the " Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to you. This indicator was made mainly to be used in combination with the Market Swing Index Indicator. You use the  "Market Swing Scanner Board"  indicator to scan for trading opportunities on the  Market Swing Index Indicator . This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person to witness this st
Moving Pivot Average MT4
Daifallah Alamri
Индикаторы
Moving Pivot Average    The pivot indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator uses very flexible algorithm for pivot value calculating. It allows you to allocate in days a certain time intervals (custom bars) and calculate the average pivot value based on High, Low and Close prices of these bars. How many custom bars will be taken into account is determined by the "Days" setting. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and us
A arca v1
Wellington Macedo Da Paixao
Индикаторы
Название продукта A arca Основные функции Автоматическое определение ключевых зон A arca автоматически определяет и выделяет уровни поддержки и сопротивления, упрощая поиск потенциальных точек входа и выхода. Чёткие сигналы для входа и выхода Отображает маркеры покупок и продаж, помогая трейдерам определять оптимальные моменты для открытия или закрытия сделок. Мульти-таймфрейм анализ Интегрирует данные с различных временных интервалов (M5, M15, H1 и т.д.), позволяя выявить совокупность сигнал
Binary Smart System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Представляем Binary Smart System: Ваш идеальный торговый компаньон Binary Smart System — это не просто индикатор, это сложный торговый инструмент, тщательно разработанный для обеспечения трейдеров точными и своевременными сигналами на различных рынках. Основываясь на передовых алгоритмах и обширной коллекции технических индикаторов, эта система является ключом к успеху в торговле. Компоненты индикатора: Процентное значение скользящей средней (MAP) : Этот компонент вычисляет взвешенное среднее зн
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Strong Volume Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Индикаторы
The Strong Volume Trend  MT4 indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on significant volume trends in the financial markets. With its advanced algorithm, this indicator accurately detects the strength and direction of volume movements, allowing traders to make informed trading decisions. Features: Volume Strength Analysis: The indicator analyzes the volume data and identifies strong volume trends, helping traders spot potential market reversals, breakouts, or
Precision Buy Sell Arrows
Muhammad Shariyar Bukhari
Индикаторы
Product Description: Buy Sell Arrow Indicator for MT4 Elevate your trading to new heights with the Buy Sell Arrow Indicator for MT4 , a cutting-edge tool crafted to pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities based on advanced candlestick patterns. Tailored for forex traders, especially those targeting GOLD on the 5-minute chart, this MT4 indicator delivers exceptional accuracy with an impressive 85% win rate , empowering you to seize profitable trades with unwavering confidence. Key Fea
City Lights
Vitalii Zakharuk
Индикаторы
City Lights следит за формированием тренда поможет пользователю определить точки входа. Благодаря этим данным инвестор способен прогнозировать ситуацию, формировать стратегию игры. Именно трендовые сигналы позволяют клиентам брокерских компаний добиваться эффективности использования торговых инструментов и достижения лучшей прибыльности. Верное вычисление текущего тренда – залог успешной торговли активами на валютном рынке. Важно понимать, что торговля никогда не находится в стабильном или цик
Swing Master Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Dear Traders this is my another tool called " Swing Master Indicator ". As the name above the indicator is designed to help you in swing trading by capturing the low and highs of the price. You may us this tool with any trading strategy and style from scalping to position trading. It is made for level of traders including newbies and advanced traders even prop-firms, hedge funds and banks to help them make sold market analysis. I create tools for serious traders who want to make a difference in
AMAN Signals
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
Индикаторы
Представляем AMAN Сигналы. Индикатор MT4, который предсказывает тенденцию движения цен! Параметры индикатора Period 1: количество баров, используемых для расчета индикатора. Правильные значения - выше 21. Множитель 1: правильные значения - от: 5. Период 2: количество баров, используемых для расчета индикатора. Правильные значения - выше 21. Множитель 1: правильные значения - от: 5. Использование индикатора AMAN Signals FAST: Зеленый: купить или бычью свечу Красный: продать или медвежья све
Autobot Indonesia
Muhammad Ichsan Hakim
Индикаторы
After Purchase, Please Contact  t.me/hakimsann These Indicator are Mixed on All Logical Value Such As Trend Support and Resistance Candle Pattern Price Action we Combine 2 Bollinger Band  6 Zigzag Periods 4 Relative Strength Index Period 1 MACD Trend Support and Resistance Price Action Pattern Candle Avoiding Doji On Market Can Be Applied On Every Market  24-7 Maksimum Martingale lv 5. First stake 0.4% Balance
Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
Mikhail Pigolkin
Эксперты
Reversal Overlap Bot - полностью автоматическая торговая стратегия. В работе совсем не используются технические индикаторы. В начале торговли выставляется первый ордер в определенном направлении (на Ваше усмотрение). При открытии нового бара, этот ордер закрывается, если он находится в профите. В противном случае, открывается следующий, в противоположном направлении. Закрытие ордеров происходит по достижении профита. Если на графике остаются убыточные ордера, то робот закроет один из них. При за
Flipa Pivot Lines
Muhamad
Индикаторы
NEXT price Actions - Daily Pivots 1. Auto Mapping Projection Price Action XAUUSD to get the most accurate setup for each Entry Lines. 2. The tool used has been customized according to Swap Pivots setup. 3. The setup that results after Mapping is suitable for Intraday 4. This setup does not need a marking and depends on SNR & SND. 5. This setup only depends 100% on the tool used. 6. This setup is very suitable for getting an Entry in a shadow candle stick. 7. This setup will also follow th
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Технический индикатор производящий структуризацию графиков и выявляющий циклические движения цены. Может работать на любых графиках. Несколько типов оповещений. Есть дополнительные стрелки на самом графике. Без перерисовки на истории, работает на закрытии свечи. Рекомендуемые TF от M5 и выше. Прост в использовании и настройке параметров. При использовании 2 индикаторов с разными параметрами можно использовать без других индикаторов. Имеет 2 входных параметра Цикличность и Продолжительность сиг
Scalp Arrow Exit Signals
Shiffolika Kapila
Индикаторы
Scalp Arrow Exit Signals (MT4 Indicator) A powerful all‑in‑one MT4 indicator providing precise entries, exits, and re‑entries across any timeframe or trading style. The Scalp Arrow Exit Signals is a complete “black‑box” signal system engineered for MT4 traders who want clarity, speed, and reliability. It generates clean buy/sell arrows along with exit, re‑entry, retracement, and pull‑back entry signals — all supported by flexible alerts and customizable risk settings. Whether you scalp fast ch
Trends Trg
Yvan Musatov
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trends Trg определяет господствующую тенденци. Они помогает анализировать рынок на выбранном временном интервалею. Прост в настройке и работает на всех парах и всех временных интервалах. Индикаторы тренда дают возможность классифицировать направление ценового движения, определив его силу. Решение этой проблемы помогает инвесторам вовремя войти в рынок и получить хорошую отдачу.  Для любого трейдера крайне важно правильно определить направление и силу трендового движения. К сожалению,
Al in one level
Kundan Kumar Srivastava
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator is collection of important dynamic support and resistance giving a trader crystal clear idea , where to sell and where to buy. it completely complements trend lines, support, resistance, and sideways market and allow a trader to make sustainable profits. The thickness of lines suggests its strengths, the thicker the dynamic line, the stronger is rejection or pullback allowing a trader to make multi-fold profit, as they can clearly see them. Introducing Your Ultimate Trading Edge:
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Индикаторы
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
С этим продуктом покупают
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Индикаторы
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Индикаторы
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Fxland Price Reversal Zones
Afshin Dehghanpour
Индикаторы
Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potential pr
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro MT4 - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro MT4 - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изм
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Индикаторы
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль Смещение панели - любое положение на графике Рекомендации
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - чтобы избежать предложения слишком близких точек входа на рынок для buy/sell 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использовани
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок. 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль. Смещение панели - любое положение на графике. Рекоменд
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx PinBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - во избежание слишком маленьких свечей 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Приб
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The indicator of a Professional Trader - это стрелочный индикатор для прогнозирования направления движения цены. Над этим индикатором я работаю с 2014 года.  Вы можете использовать этот индикатор в качестве основного, использовать его сигналы для входа и использовать его в качестве единственного индикатора для поиска точек входа. О продукте: Рекомендуемый TF [H4-D1-W1] . Индикатор предсказывает направление движения следующей свечи.  Подходят множество инструментов; Гибкость в настройках под ра
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Индикаторы
Торговая система для ручной торговли The [GRAFF] III основана на многочисленных индикаторах MetaTrader (MT4). Собранные вместе, эти индикаторы представляют собой эффективный торговый инструмент. Система включает в себя более 20 различных пользовательских индикаторов, которые были тщательно отобраны и протестированы на длительном историческом периоде. Каждый конкретный индикатор основан на той или иной формуле расчета. Таким образом вся система настроена таким образом, чтобы отсеивать ложные сигн
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO не просто измеряет силу. Помимо расчета цены, он располагает 19 встроенными режимами + 9 таймфреймов. С индикатором FFx USM вы сможете определить любой период для любого сочетания таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель для последних 10 свечей для M15-H1-H4… Настройки очень гибкие! Индикатор прост в работе... Он выдает информацию по силе и слабости валют, позволяя вам находить наиболее подходящие пары для торговли. Пример: Если EUR сильна, а USD слаба,
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Простейший индикатор, информирующий пользователя о дивергенции RSI сообщениями на смартфон и электронную почту. Параметры: RSIPeriod - число баров для вычисления RSI RSI70 - уровень перекупленности RSI RSI30 - уровень перепроданности RSI Push - посылать (true) или не посылать (false) уведомление на смартфон EMail - посылать (true) или не посылать (false) уведомление на электронную почту Sound - проигрывать (true) или не проигрывать (false) звуковой файл SoundFile - имя звукового файл Для настро
Другие продукты этого автора
BollMTFzzz
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
Bollinger Bands MTF projects Bollinger Bands from multiple timeframes onto the current MT4 chart. It helps traders review volatility boundaries, trend direction, and nearby price confluence across several timeframes from a single workspace. Key features: - Supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and D1 Bollinger Bands. - Independently displays middle, upper, and lower bands, with an option to show only timeframes above the current chart period. - Evaluates middle-band slope and highlights the active t
FREE
Dynamic background
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
左右交易的其实都是情绪，把握情绪才是交易最终能够获得盈利的关键。 所以我这是一个「趋势氛围灯」指标，它能为您的交易图表做三件事： 1. 一眼识别市场状态 深蓝色背景   → 市场处于 强劲多头氛围 深红色背景   → 市场处于 强劲空头氛围 深灰色背景   → 市场处于 震荡平衡状态 2. 提供直观的视觉辅助 将复杂的多空力量对比 转化为最直观的背景色 让您 无需分析数据 就能感受市场情绪 在多个图表间切换时能 瞬间把握每个品种的当前强弱 3. 辅助交易决策 避免在强势多头时逆势做空 避免在强势空头时逆势做多 在震荡行情中提醒您保持观望或采用区间策略 本质上，它就像为您的交易图表安装了一个「情绪指示灯」，用颜色告诉您市场此刻的“性格”是强势上涨、强势下跌还是犹豫不决.
SAMBAisgood
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
Long-Term Trend Top & Bottom Identification Indicator (Exclusive for Medium-to-Long-Term Trading) I. Core Orientation of the Indicator This indicator is a streamlined analysis tool   focused on long-term market trends , designed to identify   top and bottom inflection points   for trading varieties such as forex and precious metals. By filtering out interfering signals from small-to-medium cycles, it provides clear guidance for medium-to-long-term trading decisions. II. Core Functions & Chart Pr
ADX Dashboard MUTI
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
The ADX Dashboard V11.03 is a professional MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with an intuitive visual overview of trend strength and market sentiment across multiple timeframes. It integrates ADX (Average Directional Index) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators, presenting key data in a concise dashboard to help traders make quick and informed trading decisions without complex analysis of individual indicator charts. First, the installation process is straightforward. Copy the co
Fibopro
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
FiboPro 2.11 Indicator User Manual I. Overview FiboPro 2.11 is a dynamic Fibonacci support/resistance indicator for MT4. It calculates multiple Fibonacci levels via a dynamic central line and volatility, intuitively showing market trends (bullish/bearish/sideways) and identifying overbought/oversold signals. Suitable for forex, futures, stocks, etc., it’s recommended for M15+ timeframes to avoid short-term noise. II. Installation Guide Copy fiboz.mq4 to the "MQL4/Indicators" folder in your MT4
OneClickCloseUtility
Guo Sheng Zhao
Утилиты
================================ ENGLISH MANUAL ================================ Product Name: One-Click Close Utility v9.4 Developer: Gemini Partner Version: 9.40 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Type: Expert Advisor I. PRODUCT OVERVIEW --------------- One-Click Close is a professional order management utility designed for  MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides rapid batch closing operations through  intuitive button interface, integrated with intelligent risk management  system. Suitable for both manual
UltimateSystem
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
Ultimate_Combined_System_V16.3_EN Indicator Introduction Ultimate_Combined_System_V16.3 (UCS V16.3) is a professional comprehensive trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It integrates five core technical analysis factors—MACD, ADX, EMA, Momentum, and Donchian Channel—to provide accurate trend identification and market state judgment, serving as an essential auxiliary tool for trend traders. At the core of the indicator lies a 4-factor voting scoring system , which evaluates
GoldAuctionPA
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
Gold Auction Price Action Dealer Indicator (UTC+0, NY Close). Combines volume profile (POC/VAH/VAL), liquidity sweep detection, naked price action (pinbar/engulfing), breakout-acceptance logic, and multi-timeframe key levels (prior day/week/month, Asian session, H1/H4 swings, round numbers). Includes a cognitive scoring filter based on auction location, session timing, and HTF trend bias to qualify signals. Displays levels, value area box, signal arrows, and an on-chart info panel with trade pla
Bollinger Insight
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
Bollinger Insight is a tick-volume price distribution tool for MT4. It displays a volume profile, point of control, value area, and low-volume regions directly on the main chart, helping users examine where market activity was concentrated within the selected range. Key features: - Builds a Tick Volume Profile across configurable price rows. - Displays the point of control and supports a developing POC mode. - Calculates VAH and VAL with an adjustable value-area ratio. - Detects low-volume no
Market Structure Toolkit
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
Market Structure Toolkit identifies and annotates price structure, structural breaks, character changes, swing points, and supply and demand regions on MT4 charts. It brings commonly used market-structure tools into one configurable indicator. Key features: - Supports external and internal structure modes. - Marks BoS and CHoCH, with optional CHoT and liquidity-sweep lines. - Detects bullish and bearish order blocks, supply zones, and demand zones. - Can remove invalidated zones or retain and
Squeeze MomentumMU
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
Squeeze Momentum compares Bollinger Bands with the Keltner Channel to identify volatility compression and release, while a color-coded histogram displays momentum direction and change. It is intended for reviewing low-volatility phases and subsequent volatility expansion. Key features: - Identifies no-squeeze, squeeze-on, and squeeze-released states. - Uses four histogram states for rising bullish, fading bullish, strengthening bearish, and fading bearish momentum. - Provides adjustable Bolli
CR7Structure
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
CR7 结构——市场结构解码。 价格波动并非随机，而是取决于决策。CR7 Structure旨在精准地向您展示这些决策的制定过程，以及其中一项决策失败的瞬间。 大多数结构分析工具会用几十条线淹没图表，让你自己去猜测哪些线才是关键。CR7 则恰恰相反。它的自适应过滤引擎会持续评估市场波动，只保留当前价格实际遵循的水平。其他所有信息在显示到你的屏幕之前就被舍弃了。 当这些价位之一真正被突破时，CR7 指标会标记突破点，反转趋势状态，并按照市场既定方向重新绘制K线图。你会在突破真正发生的那一刻就看到这种转变——而不是三根K线之后，也不是在一个原本就无关紧要的价位上。 图表上显示的内容 清晰的结构水平线，并以自适应发光效果突出显示当前最重要的两个水平线。活跃结构上实时显示价格标签。突破结构标记采用波动率感知间距，确保它们不会与K线重叠。趋势状态K线颜色有两种可选模式。实时仪表盘显示当前趋势、活跃结构价格、区间宽度、结构强度以及最近一次确认的突破。四款精心调校的专业主题——Aurum、Neon、Carbon和完全自定义。 专为真实交易环境而设计 已确认的K线结构不会改变。无需回溯调整，信号不会
C6MRApro
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
这个指标通过沉稳、清晰、专业的视野，为复杂多变的以太市场带来更多秩序的观察体验。 无论面对快速波动、方向反复还是节奏模糊的市场环境，该指标均会引发一个紧张、关注、易观察的决策波动。 视觉反馈有助于降低情绪干扰，避免因画面混杂而产生干扰，让用户更耐心等待值得关注的时刻。它既适合盘中快速浏览，也适合复盘时梳理市场状态，使每一次观察市场更有层次，每一次判断更容易，每一次等待更有目的。  在使用贸易中可以进一步发挥交易的机会以及潜在的食品风险。 指标只是交易的一部分，但是我希望你能借助它更好的解读市场，适应市场，紧随市场的趋势；让你在面对行情的时候可以更稳定，更从容，更自信。 z整个指标不追求夸张的颜色对比，也不做过度的解读，只是安静的解释市场发生的事情，提及市场可能存在的风险，让你感受到市场的节奏，从而理性的做出相应的判断。
TradeQA
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
这款量价结构指标适用于   MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5   的图表分析指标，集合量价结构、成交量分布、市场情绪、波动提示和关键价格区域表现于一体。指标运行直接于主图窗口，可帮助交易者快速观察市场的重要价格位置与活跃程度。 它采用了动态的POC，可以让你看到市场中价值的迁移过程。同时还有四种成交量K线涂色使你不会在不合适的位置入场。 ni你在图表上可以看到VAH,POC,VAH，以及分布图和右侧的情绪值，这样你能轻松的看到市场的交易情绪从而不陷入狂热中去，冷静的看待交易，看待盈亏。 希望你能通过这个指标清晰的看清市场，明白价格所在，位置所处，找到自己的交易节奏。 z指标只是交易的一部分，只是辅助，所以，你要专注而不执拗，冷静的看待每次交易。加油吧，孤独的交易者。
TradeAQ
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
LuoMo Volume & Price Structure 8.98 A multi-function chart indicator for   MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 , designed to display key volume, volatility, sentiment, and price-structure information directly on the main chart. Main Features Volume and price-based Support & Resistance Volume spike and exhaustion signals ATR volatility expansion alerts Volume Profile with HVN and LVN Bullish and bearish sentiment distribution Developing or fixed POC VAH and VAL levels Supply and Demand zones Volume-wei
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв