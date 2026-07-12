QuietConfluence
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 6.8
- Активации: 5
Quiet Confluence is a multi-factor technical analysis indicator for MT4. It combines Bollinger Band trend context, breakout scoring, MACD divergence, volatility states, and support and resistance information in one chart workspace. It is designed for traders who want to review several aspects of market conditions without switching between multiple indicators.
Key features:
- Displays Bollinger upper and lower bands with a direction-sensitive middle band.
- Calculates breakout scores from price crossing, tick volume, and MACD conditions.
- Marks bullish and bearish MACD divergence with legacy-enhanced and pivot-confirmed modes.
- Uses Bollinger Band width to classify squeeze, expansion, and normal volatility states.
- Displays recent support and resistance levels with price tags.
- Supports closed-bar signals and optional popup, sound, and push notifications.
Periods, thresholds, calculation limits, colors, and visible components are configurable. Quiet Confluence is an analytical aid. It does not execute trades or provide investment advice. Historical signals do not guarantee future results, and users remain responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.