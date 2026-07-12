Squeeze MomentumMU
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 202.607
- Активации: 5
Squeeze Momentum compares Bollinger Bands with the Keltner Channel to identify volatility compression and release, while a color-coded histogram displays momentum direction and change. It is intended for reviewing low-volatility phases and subsequent volatility expansion.
Key features:
- Identifies no-squeeze, squeeze-on, and squeeze-released states.
- Uses four histogram states for rising bullish, fading bullish, strengthening bearish, and fading bearish momentum.
- Provides adjustable Bollinger Band and Keltner Channel periods and multipliers.
- Supports True Range in the Keltner Channel calculation.
- Offers alerts for squeeze release, momentum zero crossing, squeeze start, and momentum color changes.
- Includes optional popup, sound, push, and email notifications.
- Limits maximum calculation bars to help reduce terminal workload.
A squeeze describes a volatility condition and does not by itself indicate trade direction or entry timing. Momentum and volatility can change quickly. This indicator is provided for technical analysis only, and users should assess market risk independently.