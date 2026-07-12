Squeeze MomentumMU

Squeeze Momentum compares Bollinger Bands with the Keltner Channel to identify volatility compression and release, while a color-coded histogram displays momentum direction and change. It is intended for reviewing low-volatility phases and subsequent volatility expansion.

Key features:

- Identifies no-squeeze, squeeze-on, and squeeze-released states.
- Uses four histogram states for rising bullish, fading bullish, strengthening bearish, and fading bearish momentum.
- Provides adjustable Bollinger Band and Keltner Channel periods and multipliers.
- Supports True Range in the Keltner Channel calculation.
- Offers alerts for squeeze release, momentum zero crossing, squeeze start, and momentum color changes.
- Includes optional popup, sound, push, and email notifications.
- Limits maximum calculation bars to help reduce terminal workload.

A squeeze describes a volatility condition and does not by itself indicate trade direction or entry timing. Momentum and volatility can change quickly. This indicator is provided for technical analysis only, and users should assess market risk independently.

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A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль Смещение панели - любое положение на графике Рекомендации
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - чтобы избежать предложения слишком близких точек входа на рынок для buy/sell 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использовани
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок. 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль. Смещение панели - любое положение на графике. Рекоменд
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx PinBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - во избежание слишком маленьких свечей 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Приб
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Автоматические линии тренда, с push, email и звуковыми оповещениями. Вид линий (цвет, толщина, тип) отражает историю их взаимодействия с ценой: отскок, пробой, отскок после пробоя, количество отскоков, двойной пробой. Оповещения информируют пользователя об этих событиях. Пользователь может редактировать линии (корректировать, перетаскивать, удалять) и настраивать систему линий, не выгружая индикатор. Для полноценного использования индикатора рекомендуется ознакомиться с руководством в 5-минутном
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The indicator of a Professional Trader - это стрелочный индикатор для прогнозирования направления движения цены. Над этим индикатором я работаю с 2014 года.  Вы можете использовать этот индикатор в качестве основного, использовать его сигналы для входа и использовать его в качестве единственного индикатора для поиска точек входа. О продукте: Рекомендуемый TF [H4-D1-W1] . Индикатор предсказывает направление движения следующей свечи.  Подходят множество инструментов; Гибкость в настройках под ра
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Индикаторы
Торговая система для ручной торговли The [GRAFF] III основана на многочисленных индикаторах MetaTrader (MT4). Собранные вместе, эти индикаторы представляют собой эффективный торговый инструмент. Система включает в себя более 20 различных пользовательских индикаторов, которые были тщательно отобраны и протестированы на длительном историческом периоде. Каждый конкретный индикатор основан на той или иной формуле расчета. Таким образом вся система настроена таким образом, чтобы отсеивать ложные сигн
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO не просто измеряет силу. Помимо расчета цены, он располагает 19 встроенными режимами + 9 таймфреймов. С индикатором FFx USM вы сможете определить любой период для любого сочетания таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель для последних 10 свечей для M15-H1-H4… Настройки очень гибкие! Индикатор прост в работе... Он выдает информацию по силе и слабости валют, позволяя вам находить наиболее подходящие пары для торговли. Пример: Если EUR сильна, а USD слаба,
Другие продукты этого автора
BollMTFzzz
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
Bollinger Bands MTF projects Bollinger Bands from multiple timeframes onto the current MT4 chart. It helps traders review volatility boundaries, trend direction, and nearby price confluence across several timeframes from a single workspace. Key features: - Supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and D1 Bollinger Bands. - Independently displays middle, upper, and lower bands, with an option to show only timeframes above the current chart period. - Evaluates middle-band slope and highlights the active t
FREE
Dynamic background
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
左右交易的其实都是情绪，把握情绪才是交易最终能够获得盈利的关键。 所以我这是一个「趋势氛围灯」指标，它能为您的交易图表做三件事： 1. 一眼识别市场状态 深蓝色背景   → 市场处于 强劲多头氛围 深红色背景   → 市场处于 强劲空头氛围 深灰色背景   → 市场处于 震荡平衡状态 2. 提供直观的视觉辅助 将复杂的多空力量对比 转化为最直观的背景色 让您 无需分析数据 就能感受市场情绪 在多个图表间切换时能 瞬间把握每个品种的当前强弱 3. 辅助交易决策 避免在强势多头时逆势做空 避免在强势空头时逆势做多 在震荡行情中提醒您保持观望或采用区间策略 本质上，它就像为您的交易图表安装了一个「情绪指示灯」，用颜色告诉您市场此刻的“性格”是强势上涨、强势下跌还是犹豫不决.
SAMBAisgood
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
Long-Term Trend Top & Bottom Identification Indicator (Exclusive for Medium-to-Long-Term Trading) I. Core Orientation of the Indicator This indicator is a streamlined analysis tool   focused on long-term market trends , designed to identify   top and bottom inflection points   for trading varieties such as forex and precious metals. By filtering out interfering signals from small-to-medium cycles, it provides clear guidance for medium-to-long-term trading decisions. II. Core Functions & Chart Pr
ADX Dashboard MUTI
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
The ADX Dashboard V11.03 is a professional MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with an intuitive visual overview of trend strength and market sentiment across multiple timeframes. It integrates ADX (Average Directional Index) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators, presenting key data in a concise dashboard to help traders make quick and informed trading decisions without complex analysis of individual indicator charts. First, the installation process is straightforward. Copy the co
Fibopro
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
FiboPro 2.11 Indicator User Manual I. Overview FiboPro 2.11 is a dynamic Fibonacci support/resistance indicator for MT4. It calculates multiple Fibonacci levels via a dynamic central line and volatility, intuitively showing market trends (bullish/bearish/sideways) and identifying overbought/oversold signals. Suitable for forex, futures, stocks, etc., it’s recommended for M15+ timeframes to avoid short-term noise. II. Installation Guide Copy fiboz.mq4 to the "MQL4/Indicators" folder in your MT4
OneClickCloseUtility
Guo Sheng Zhao
Утилиты
================================ ENGLISH MANUAL ================================ Product Name: One-Click Close Utility v9.4 Developer: Gemini Partner Version: 9.40 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Type: Expert Advisor I. PRODUCT OVERVIEW --------------- One-Click Close is a professional order management utility designed for  MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides rapid batch closing operations through  intuitive button interface, integrated with intelligent risk management  system. Suitable for both manual
UltimateSystem
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
Ultimate_Combined_System_V16.3_EN Indicator Introduction Ultimate_Combined_System_V16.3 (UCS V16.3) is a professional comprehensive trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It integrates five core technical analysis factors—MACD, ADX, EMA, Momentum, and Donchian Channel—to provide accurate trend identification and market state judgment, serving as an essential auxiliary tool for trend traders. At the core of the indicator lies a 4-factor voting scoring system , which evaluates
GoldAuctionPA
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
Gold Auction Price Action Dealer Indicator (UTC+0, NY Close). Combines volume profile (POC/VAH/VAL), liquidity sweep detection, naked price action (pinbar/engulfing), breakout-acceptance logic, and multi-timeframe key levels (prior day/week/month, Asian session, H1/H4 swings, round numbers). Includes a cognitive scoring filter based on auction location, session timing, and HTF trend bias to qualify signals. Displays levels, value area box, signal arrows, and an on-chart info panel with trade pla
QuietConfluence
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
Quiet Confluence is a multi-factor technical analysis indicator for MT4. It combines Bollinger Band trend context, breakout scoring, MACD divergence, volatility states, and support and resistance information in one chart workspace. It is designed for traders who want to review several aspects of market conditions without switching between multiple indicators. Key features: - Displays Bollinger upper and lower bands with a direction-sensitive middle band. - Calculates breakout scores from pric
Bollinger Insight
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
Bollinger Insight is a tick-volume price distribution tool for MT4. It displays a volume profile, point of control, value area, and low-volume regions directly on the main chart, helping users examine where market activity was concentrated within the selected range. Key features: - Builds a Tick Volume Profile across configurable price rows. - Displays the point of control and supports a developing POC mode. - Calculates VAH and VAL with an adjustable value-area ratio. - Detects low-volume no
Market Structure Toolkit
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
Market Structure Toolkit identifies and annotates price structure, structural breaks, character changes, swing points, and supply and demand regions on MT4 charts. It brings commonly used market-structure tools into one configurable indicator. Key features: - Supports external and internal structure modes. - Marks BoS and CHoCH, with optional CHoT and liquidity-sweep lines. - Detects bullish and bearish order blocks, supply zones, and demand zones. - Can remove invalidated zones or retain and
CR7Structure
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
CR7 结构——市场结构解码。 价格波动并非随机，而是取决于决策。CR7 Structure旨在精准地向您展示这些决策的制定过程，以及其中一项决策失败的瞬间。 大多数结构分析工具会用几十条线淹没图表，让你自己去猜测哪些线才是关键。CR7 则恰恰相反。它的自适应过滤引擎会持续评估市场波动，只保留当前价格实际遵循的水平。其他所有信息在显示到你的屏幕之前就被舍弃了。 当这些价位之一真正被突破时，CR7 指标会标记突破点，反转趋势状态，并按照市场既定方向重新绘制K线图。你会在突破真正发生的那一刻就看到这种转变——而不是三根K线之后，也不是在一个原本就无关紧要的价位上。 图表上显示的内容 清晰的结构水平线，并以自适应发光效果突出显示当前最重要的两个水平线。活跃结构上实时显示价格标签。突破结构标记采用波动率感知间距，确保它们不会与K线重叠。趋势状态K线颜色有两种可选模式。实时仪表盘显示当前趋势、活跃结构价格、区间宽度、结构强度以及最近一次确认的突破。四款精心调校的专业主题——Aurum、Neon、Carbon和完全自定义。 专为真实交易环境而设计 已确认的K线结构不会改变。无需回溯调整，信号不会
C6MRApro
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
这个指标通过沉稳、清晰、专业的视野，为复杂多变的以太市场带来更多秩序的观察体验。 无论面对快速波动、方向反复还是节奏模糊的市场环境，该指标均会引发一个紧张、关注、易观察的决策波动。 视觉反馈有助于降低情绪干扰，避免因画面混杂而产生干扰，让用户更耐心等待值得关注的时刻。它既适合盘中快速浏览，也适合复盘时梳理市场状态，使每一次观察市场更有层次，每一次判断更容易，每一次等待更有目的。  在使用贸易中可以进一步发挥交易的机会以及潜在的食品风险。 指标只是交易的一部分，但是我希望你能借助它更好的解读市场，适应市场，紧随市场的趋势；让你在面对行情的时候可以更稳定，更从容，更自信。 z整个指标不追求夸张的颜色对比，也不做过度的解读，只是安静的解释市场发生的事情，提及市场可能存在的风险，让你感受到市场的节奏，从而理性的做出相应的判断。
TradeQA
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
这款量价结构指标适用于   MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5   的图表分析指标，集合量价结构、成交量分布、市场情绪、波动提示和关键价格区域表现于一体。指标运行直接于主图窗口，可帮助交易者快速观察市场的重要价格位置与活跃程度。 它采用了动态的POC，可以让你看到市场中价值的迁移过程。同时还有四种成交量K线涂色使你不会在不合适的位置入场。 ni你在图表上可以看到VAH,POC,VAH，以及分布图和右侧的情绪值，这样你能轻松的看到市场的交易情绪从而不陷入狂热中去，冷静的看待交易，看待盈亏。 希望你能通过这个指标清晰的看清市场，明白价格所在，位置所处，找到自己的交易节奏。 z指标只是交易的一部分，只是辅助，所以，你要专注而不执拗，冷静的看待每次交易。加油吧，孤独的交易者。
TradeAQ
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
LuoMo Volume & Price Structure 8.98 A multi-function chart indicator for   MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 , designed to display key volume, volatility, sentiment, and price-structure information directly on the main chart. Main Features Volume and price-based Support & Resistance Volume spike and exhaustion signals ATR volatility expansion alerts Volume Profile with HVN and LVN Bullish and bearish sentiment distribution Developing or fixed POC VAH and VAL levels Supply and Demand zones Volume-wei
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