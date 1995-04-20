Smart Trend Pullback PRO

Professional trend pullback indicator with adaptive logic for Forex & Indices. Designed to capture high-probability continuation trades while avoiding noise.

Smart Trend Pullback PRO v1.0
✅ Works on Forex + Indices
✅ Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5)
✅ Non-repainting, historical signals
✅ Clean, understandable, professional

RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS:

  • UseHTFTrend = true

  • UseVolumeFilter = false

  • Fast EMA = 20

  • Slow EMA = 50Timeframes to recommend:

  • Forex → H1

  • Indices → M15 / H1

DISCLAIMER:

“This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits. Proper risk management is required.”

