VolumePressureinHistogramVPH

1. Overview

The Volume Pressure Histogram (VPH) is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that measures buying and selling pressure based on tick or real volume. It highlights extreme buying/selling moments and provides a smoothed signal line for trend detection.

2. Indicator Components

· Volume Pressure Histogram (Colored):

o Green: Extreme buying pressure

o Lime: Buying pressure

o Red: Extreme selling pressure

o Yellow: Selling pressure

· Signal Line (White):

o Smoothed representation of volume pressure.

3. Inputs / Settings

Input Parameter Type Default Description InpLength Integer 25 Period for EMA of delta volume. InpThreshold Double 20.0 Threshold to identify extreme buying/selling pressure. InpSignalSmooth Integer 8 Period for smoothing the signal line (EMA). InpUseLogScale Boolean false Enable logarithmic scaling of histogram values. InpUseTickVolume Boolean true Use tick volume if true, otherwise real volume.

How to Use

· Green Histogram: High bullish pressure → potential upward continuation

· Red Histogram: High bearish pressure → potential downward continuation

· Lime/Yellow Histogram: Moderate pressure → consolidation or minor trend

· Signal Line: Helps smooth out histogram noise and confirm trend direction

Trading Tips: - Combine VPH with trend indicators or support/resistance levels. - Look for divergence between price and VPH signal line for potential reversals. - Use alerts to catch extreme buying/selling moments.