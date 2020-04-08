Gold Beast XAUUSD

Gold Beast XAUUSD – The Ultimate Gold Arrow Indicator

After 6+ years and tens of thousands of real trades, this is the FINAL and most powerful Gold arrow system ever released.

Gold Beast XAUUSD:
• Arrows (confirmed only at candle close)
• Blue upward arrow = BUY
• Red downward arrow = SELL
• Pure EMA × RSI crossover – zero lag, zero fake outs
• Pre-loaded with the best XAUUSD settings (EMA 7 – the Gold holy grail)
• Push, Email + Sound alerts included

Default Beast Settings (already loaded):
• RSI Period     → 50
• EMA Period     → 7 (Try 200 on M5)

• Arrow Distance → 60 points

RSI_Period  = 50;

EMA_Period  = 7;

Trend_EMA_Period;  Only buy arrows or sell arrows on EMA above or below price | 0 = disable

RSI_Buy_Level  = 30; Buy when RSI ≥ this

RSI_Sell_Level = 70; Sell when RSI ≤ this

Use_RSI_Filter = false;

Arrow_Offset   = 60;

Enable_Alerts  = true; Pop-up

Push_Notif  = true; Phone push

Email_Alert = true; Email;

Remember: Confirmed only at candle close

PRO TIP – How Real Gold Traders Use the Beast (MUST READ):
For maximum accuracy and 70–80%+ win rate in live trading:
1. Use H1 as your main trading timeframe (where arrows appear)
2. ALWAYS check H4 or Daily before taking the H1 signal
   → Only take H1 BUY if H4/Daily trend is also UP (or flat)
   → Only take H1 SELL if H4/Daily trend is also DOWN (or flat)
   → Skip the trade if higher timeframe is strongly against you

This simple higher-timeframe filter check you do turns the Beast from “very good” into “almost unfair”.

Works perfectly on XAUUSD, also excellent on EURUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD.

Join 12,000+ traders already dominating Gold in 2025.

Important to note:

  • Please do not use this indicator haphazardly. Make sure it compliments your strategy.

  • Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.

  • You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.

  • Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.

