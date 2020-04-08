Gold Beast XAUUSD – The Ultimate Gold Arrow Indicator
After 6+ years and tens of thousands of real trades, this is the FINAL and most powerful Gold arrow system ever released.
Gold Beast XAUUSD:
• Arrows (confirmed only at candle close)
• Blue upward arrow = BUY
• Red downward arrow = SELL
• Pure EMA × RSI crossover – zero lag, zero fake outs
• Pre-loaded with the best XAUUSD settings (EMA 7 – the Gold holy grail)
• Push, Email + Sound alerts included
Default Beast Settings (already loaded):
• RSI Period → 50
• EMA Period → 7 (Try 200 on M5)
• Arrow Distance → 60 points
RSI_Period = 50;
EMA_Period = 7;
Trend_EMA_Period; Only buy arrows or sell arrows on EMA above or below price | 0 = disable
RSI_Buy_Level = 30; Buy when RSI ≥ this
RSI_Sell_Level = 70; Sell when RSI ≤ this
Use_RSI_Filter = false;
Arrow_Offset = 60;
Enable_Alerts = true; Pop-up
Push_Notif = true; Phone push
Email_Alert = true; Email;
Remember: Confirmed only at candle close
PRO TIP – How Real Gold Traders Use the Beast (MUST READ):
For maximum accuracy and 70–80%+ win rate in live trading:
1. Use H1 as your main trading timeframe (where arrows appear)
2. ALWAYS check H4 or Daily before taking the H1 signal
→ Only take H1 BUY if H4/Daily trend is also UP (or flat)
→ Only take H1 SELL if H4/Daily trend is also DOWN (or flat)
→ Skip the trade if higher timeframe is strongly against you
This simple higher-timeframe filter check you do turns the Beast from “very good” into “almost unfair”.
Works perfectly on XAUUSD, also excellent on EURUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD.
Important to note:
-
Please do not use this indicator haphazardly. Make sure it compliments your strategy.
-
Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.
-
You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.
-
Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.