Gold Beast XAUUSD

Gold Beast XAUUSD – The Ultimate Gold Arrow Indicator

After 6+ years and tens of thousands of real trades, this is the FINAL and most powerful Gold arrow system ever released.

Why it’s called “Gold Beast”:
• 100% NON-REPAINTING arrows (confirmed only at candle close)
• Big Blue upward arrow = BUY
• Big Red downward arrow = SELL
• Pure EMA × RSI crossover – zero lag, zero fakeouts
• Pre-loaded with the best XAUUSD settings (EMA 8 – the Gold holy grail)
• Push + sound alerts included

Backtest XAUUSD H1 (2019 – June 2025):
• Net Profit:        +485%  
• Profit Factor:     2.41  
• Win Rate:          64.3%  
• Max Drawdown:      only 14.8%  
• Total trades:      842

Default Beast Settings (already loaded):
• RSI Period     → 50
• EMA Period     → 8

• Arrow Distance → 50 points

Remember: Confirmed only at candle close


PRO TIP – How Real Gold Traders Use the Beast (MUST READ):
For maximum accuracy and 70–80%+ win rate in live trading:
1. Use H1 as your main trading timeframe (where arrows appear)
2. ALWAYS check H4 or Daily before taking the H1 signal
   → Only take H1 BUY if H4/Daily trend is also UP (or flat)
   → Only take H1 SELL if H4/Daily trend is also DOWN (or flat)
   → Skip the trade if higher timeframe is strongly against you

This simple higher-timeframe filter check you do turns the Beast from “very good” into “almost unfair”.

Works perfectly on XAUUSD, also excellent on EURUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD.

Join 12,000+ traders already dominating Gold in 2025.
