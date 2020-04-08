Gold Beast XAUUSD – The Ultimate Gold Arrow Indicator





After 6+ years and tens of thousands of real trades, this is the FINAL and most powerful Gold arrow system ever released.





Gold Beast XAUUSD :

• Arrows (confirmed only at candle close)

• Blue upward arrow = BUY

• Red downward arrow = SELL

• Pure EMA × RSI crossover – zero lag, zero fake outs

• Pre-loaded with the best XAUUSD settings (EMA 7 – the Gold holy grail)

• Push, Email + Sound alerts included





Default Beast Settings (already loaded):

• RSI Period → 50

• EMA Period → 7 (Try 200 on M5)

• Arrow Distance → 60 points RSI_Period = 50; EMA_Period = 7; Trend_EMA_Period; Only buy arrows or sell arrows on EMA above or below price | 0 = disable RSI_Buy_Level = 30; Buy when RSI ≥ this RSI_Sell_Level = 70; Sell when RSI ≤ this Use_RSI_Filter = false; Arrow_Offset = 60; Enable_Alerts = true; Pop-up Push_Notif = true; Phone push Email_Alert = true; Email; Remember: Confirmed only at candle close

PRO TIP – How Real Gold Traders Use the Beast (MUST READ):

For maximum accuracy and 70–80%+ win rate in live trading:

1. Use H1 as your main trading timeframe (where arrows appear)

2. ALWAYS check H4 or Daily before taking the H1 signal

→ Only take H1 BUY if H4/Daily trend is also UP (or flat)

→ Only take H1 SELL if H4/Daily trend is also DOWN (or flat)

→ Skip the trade if higher timeframe is strongly against you





This simple higher-timeframe filter check you do turns the Beast from “very good” into “almost unfair”.





Works perfectly on XAUUSD, also excellent on EURUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD.



