One Candle FXG Multitimeframe EA

A disciplined, multi-timeframe trading system based on a single anchor candle and structured pullback logic.

📌 Overview

One Candle FXG EA is an automated trading system designed using the 1-Candle Anchor Method.
The EA identifies the anchor candle from the selected timeframe, reads its direction, and trades only within its pullback zone.
No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage — just clean price-action logic.

This EA is suitable for traders who prefer structured entries, multi-timeframe analysis, and risk-controlled execution.

📌 Key Features

1. Multi-Timeframe Anchor Logic

  • Choose any timeframe: M1 → MN1

  • EA reads the previous candle’s Open, Close, High, Low

  • Determines direction (Bullish / Bearish)

  • All entries follow that anchor direction only

2. Pullback Zone Trading

  • Bullish anchor: Buy only inside Low → Close zone

  • Bearish anchor: Sell only inside Close → High zone

  • Entry allowed only when price retraces into the zone

  • Prevents chasing candles and promotes safer entries

3. Layering System (Smart Averaging)

  • Up to MaxLayers per anchor

  • Distance between layers auto-calculated based on selected timeframe

  • No martingale — fixed lot size

  • Designed for safer scaling inside the zone

4. Daily Risk Control

  • Daily Profit Target (% equity)

  • Daily Loss Limit (% equity)

  • Once hit:

    • EA closes all trades

    • EA stops trading for the day

Ensures discipline and protects the account.

5. Clean Execution

  • No hedging against the anchor direction

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • All trades use a single direction based on candle dominance

  • Auto-close all positions at the start of each new anchor candle

📌 Inputs

  • Lots – Base lot size

  • DailyTargetPercent – % profit target per day

  • DailyLossPercent – Maximum acceptable daily drawdown

  • MaxLayers – Maximum layers per anchor

  • AnchorTF – Timeframe to read anchor candle

📌 Recommended Usage

  • Suitable for Gold (XAUUSD), major Forex pairs & indices

  • Works on most brokers

  • Designed for disciplined traders who want:

    • Multi-timeframe pullback entries

    • Systematic risk control

    • Clean execution without aggressive strategies

📌 Important Notes

  • This EA does not guarantee profits.

  • Performance varies based on:

    • Market conditions

    • Spreads & execution

    • Risk settings

  • Please test in Strategy Tester before using on a live account.

📌 Support

If you have questions, need help with setup, or want guidance on parameters, feel free to contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.


Другие продукты этого автора
One Candle Crypto Multitimeframe EA
Siti Hajar Binti Mohd Noor
Эксперты
Overview One Candle Crypto EA is an automated trading system built around the 1-Candle Anchor Method , designed specifically for the 24/7 cryptocurrency market. The EA reads the direction of the selected anchor candle, identifies the pullback zone, and executes structured entries using controlled layering. This EA is suitable for traders who prefer clear entries, multi-timeframe confirmation, and disciplined, rule-based execution without risky techniques. Core Concepts 1. Anchor Candle Logic The
