One Candle FXG Multitimeframe EA

A disciplined, multi-timeframe trading system based on a single anchor candle and structured pullback logic.

📌 Overview

One Candle FXG EA is an automated trading system designed using the 1-Candle Anchor Method.

The EA identifies the anchor candle from the selected timeframe, reads its direction, and trades only within its pullback zone.

No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage — just clean price-action logic.

This EA is suitable for traders who prefer structured entries, multi-timeframe analysis, and risk-controlled execution.

📌 Key Features

1. Multi-Timeframe Anchor Logic

Choose any timeframe: M1 → MN1

EA reads the previous candle’s Open, Close, High, Low

Determines direction (Bullish / Bearish)

All entries follow that anchor direction only

2. Pullback Zone Trading

Bullish anchor: Buy only inside Low → Close zone

Bearish anchor: Sell only inside Close → High zone

Entry allowed only when price retraces into the zone

Prevents chasing candles and promotes safer entries

3. Layering System (Smart Averaging)

Up to MaxLayers per anchor

Distance between layers auto-calculated based on selected timeframe

No martingale — fixed lot size

Designed for safer scaling inside the zone

4. Daily Risk Control

Daily Profit Target (% equity)

Daily Loss Limit (% equity)

Once hit: EA closes all trades EA stops trading for the day



Ensures discipline and protects the account.

5. Clean Execution

No hedging against the anchor direction

No martingale

No grid

All trades use a single direction based on candle dominance

Auto-close all positions at the start of each new anchor candle

📌 Inputs

Lots – Base lot size

DailyTargetPercent – % profit target per day

DailyLossPercent – Maximum acceptable daily drawdown

MaxLayers – Maximum layers per anchor

AnchorTF – Timeframe to read anchor candle

📌 Recommended Usage

Suitable for Gold (XAUUSD) , major Forex pairs & indices

Works on most brokers

Designed for disciplined traders who want: Multi-timeframe pullback entries Systematic risk control Clean execution without aggressive strategies



📌 Important Notes

This EA does not guarantee profits.

Performance varies based on: Market conditions Spreads & execution Risk settings

Please test in Strategy Tester before using on a live account.

📌 Support

If you have questions, need help with setup, or want guidance on parameters, feel free to contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.