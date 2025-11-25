One Candle FXG Multitimeframe EA

A disciplined, multi-timeframe trading system based on a single anchor candle and structured pullback logic.

📌 Overview

One Candle FXG EA is an automated trading system designed using the 1-Candle Anchor Method.
The EA identifies the anchor candle from the selected timeframe, reads its direction, and trades only within its pullback zone.
No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage — just clean price-action logic.

This EA is suitable for traders who prefer structured entries, multi-timeframe analysis, and risk-controlled execution.

📌 Key Features

1. Multi-Timeframe Anchor Logic

  • Choose any timeframe: M1 → MN1

  • EA reads the previous candle’s Open, Close, High, Low

  • Determines direction (Bullish / Bearish)

  • All entries follow that anchor direction only

2. Pullback Zone Trading

  • Bullish anchor: Buy only inside Low → Close zone

  • Bearish anchor: Sell only inside Close → High zone

  • Entry allowed only when price retraces into the zone

  • Prevents chasing candles and promotes safer entries

3. Layering System (Smart Averaging)

  • Up to MaxLayers per anchor

  • Distance between layers auto-calculated based on selected timeframe

  • No martingale — fixed lot size

  • Designed for safer scaling inside the zone

4. Daily Risk Control

  • Daily Profit Target (% equity)

  • Daily Loss Limit (% equity)

  • Once hit:

    • EA closes all trades

    • EA stops trading for the day

Ensures discipline and protects the account.

5. Clean Execution

  • No hedging against the anchor direction

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • All trades use a single direction based on candle dominance

  • Auto-close all positions at the start of each new anchor candle

📌 Inputs

  • Lots – Base lot size

  • DailyTargetPercent – % profit target per day

  • DailyLossPercent – Maximum acceptable daily drawdown

  • MaxLayers – Maximum layers per anchor

  • AnchorTF – Timeframe to read anchor candle

📌 Recommended Usage

  • Suitable for Gold (XAUUSD), major Forex pairs & indices

  • Works on most brokers

  • Designed for disciplined traders who want:

    • Multi-timeframe pullback entries

    • Systematic risk control

    • Clean execution without aggressive strategies

📌 Important Notes

  • This EA does not guarantee profits.

  • Performance varies based on:

    • Market conditions

    • Spreads & execution

    • Risk settings

  • Please test in Strategy Tester before using on a live account.

📌 Support

If you have questions, need help with setup, or want guidance on parameters, feel free to contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.


