One Candle FXG Multitimeframe EA
A disciplined, multi-timeframe trading system based on a single anchor candle and structured pullback logic.
📌 Overview
One Candle FXG EA is an automated trading system designed using the 1-Candle Anchor Method.
The EA identifies the anchor candle from the selected timeframe, reads its direction, and trades only within its pullback zone.
No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage — just clean price-action logic.
This EA is suitable for traders who prefer structured entries, multi-timeframe analysis, and risk-controlled execution.
📌 Key Features
1. Multi-Timeframe Anchor Logic
-
Choose any timeframe: M1 → MN1
-
EA reads the previous candle’s Open, Close, High, Low
-
Determines direction (Bullish / Bearish)
-
All entries follow that anchor direction only
2. Pullback Zone Trading
-
Bullish anchor: Buy only inside Low → Close zone
-
Bearish anchor: Sell only inside Close → High zone
-
Entry allowed only when price retraces into the zone
-
Prevents chasing candles and promotes safer entries
3. Layering System (Smart Averaging)
-
Up to MaxLayers per anchor
-
Distance between layers auto-calculated based on selected timeframe
-
No martingale — fixed lot size
-
Designed for safer scaling inside the zone
4. Daily Risk Control
-
Daily Profit Target (% equity)
-
Daily Loss Limit (% equity)
-
Once hit:
-
EA closes all trades
-
EA stops trading for the day
-
Ensures discipline and protects the account.
5. Clean Execution
-
No hedging against the anchor direction
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
All trades use a single direction based on candle dominance
-
Auto-close all positions at the start of each new anchor candle
📌 Inputs
-
Lots – Base lot size
-
DailyTargetPercent – % profit target per day
-
DailyLossPercent – Maximum acceptable daily drawdown
-
MaxLayers – Maximum layers per anchor
-
AnchorTF – Timeframe to read anchor candle
📌 Recommended Usage
-
Suitable for Gold (XAUUSD), major Forex pairs & indices
-
Works on most brokers
-
Designed for disciplined traders who want:
-
Multi-timeframe pullback entries
-
Systematic risk control
-
Clean execution without aggressive strategies
-
📌 Important Notes
-
This EA does not guarantee profits.
-
Performance varies based on:
-
Market conditions
-
Spreads & execution
-
Risk settings
-
-
Please test in Strategy Tester before using on a live account.
📌 Support
If you have questions, need help with setup, or want guidance on parameters, feel free to contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.