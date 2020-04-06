UD Gold Professional

UD_Gold_MQL5 5.005 – Advanced H1 Gold Trading Solution (XAU/USD)


Link to download the recommended and optimized installation file for UD_Gold_MQL5 5.005:


https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-aW-53dSZq9FGPkzm-Ki9zG6d71SH1ed/view?usp=drive_link


Welcome to version 5.005 of UD_Gold_MQL5 – an automated trading robot specially designed to conquer the Gold market (Gold/XAUUSD), one of the most volatile and attractive assets in the world.


Version 5.005 is the result of rigorous backtesting and forward testing, focusing on optimizing the algorithm to filter market noise and find entries with the highest probability of winning on the H1 (1 hour) timeframe.


Shutterstock


🌟 Why choose UD_Gold_MQL5 5.005?


Specially optimized for XAU/USD H1: Unlike general-purpose EAs, this system has its parameters fine-tuned to perfectly match the specific range (ATR) and price action of Gold on the H1 timeframe. This helps the EA avoid price traps (false breakouts) that are common on smaller timeframes.


Smart algorithm: UD_Gold_MQL5 5.005 uses a combination of trend analysis (Trend Tracking) and dynamic resistance/support zones to make accurate trading decisions.


Tight Capital Management: The top priority of version 5.004 is capital preservation. The EA is integrated with Stop Loss, Take Profit and flexible Trailing Stop mechanisms to protect profits when the market moves in the right direction.


Stable Operation: The EA operates fully automatically 24/5, eliminating the emotional psychological factor - the biggest enemy of traders when trading Gold.


Easy Installation: User-friendly interface, no complicated configuration required (No complicated installation files required). Just download, attach to H1 chart and let the EA work.


📊 Recommended Use


Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold).


Time Frame: H1 (Required).


Minimum Recommended Amount: $700


Account: ECN or Raw Spread (Low Spread) for maximum efficiency.


VPS: Low Latency VPS is recommended to ensure order execution speed.


UD_Gold_MQL5 5.005 does not promise to get rich overnight, but is committed to providing sustainable and disciplined trading performance. Download Demo to test the power of H1 strategy today!

