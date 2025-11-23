UD Gold Professional

UD_Gold_MQL5 5.004 – In-depth H1 Gold (XAU/USD) Trading Solution





Link to download the recommended and optimized installation file for UD_Gold_MQL5 5.004:





https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-aW-53dSZq9FGPkzm-Ki9zG6d71SH1ed/view?usp=drive_link





Welcome to version 5.004 of UD_Gold_MQL5 – an automated trading robot specially designed to conquer the Gold (Gold/XAUUSD) market, one of the most volatile and attractive assets in the world.





Version 5.004 is the result of rigorous backtesting and forward testing, focusing on optimizing the algorithm to filter market noise and find entries with the highest probability of winning on the H1 (1 Hour) timeframe.





🌟 Why choose UD_Gold_MQL5 5.004?

Optimized specifically for XAU/USD H1: Unlike general-purpose EAs, this system has its parameters fine-tuned to perfectly match the oscillation amplitude (ATR) and the specific price behavior of Gold on the H1 timeframe. This helps the EA avoid price traps (false breakouts) often seen on smaller timeframes.





Smart Algorithm: UD_Gold_MQL5 5.004 uses a combination of trend analysis (Trend Following) and dynamic resistance/support zones to make accurate trading decisions.





Strict capital management: The top priority of version 5.004 is capital preservation. The EA is integrated with flexible Stop Loss, Take Profit mechanisms and Trailing Stop feature to protect profits when the market moves in the right direction.





Stable Operation: EA operates fully automatically 24/5, eliminating the psychological emotional factor - the biggest enemy of traders when trading Gold.





Easy to install: User-friendly interface, no complex configuration required (No complex set files needed). Just download, attach to H1 chart and let EA work.





📊 Recommended use

Currency pair: XAU/USD (Gold).





Timeframe: H1 (Required).





Minimum recommended optimal amount: $700





Account: ECN or Raw Spread (Low Spread) for maximum efficiency.





VPS: Recommended to use VPS with low latency (Low Latency) to ensure order execution speed.





UD_Gold_MQL5 5.004 does not promise to get rich overnight, but commits to bringing sustainable and disciplined trading performance. Download the Demo to test the power of the H1 strategy today!