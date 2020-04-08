Powered by SVX Strategies Quant Team

This indicator is part of our internal toolkit for institutional volatility analysis. We are releasing it for free to support the retail trading community.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE RSI BANDS

Unlike traditional RSI (static at 70/30), this indicator applies adaptive statistics to adjust overbought/oversold bands based on real-time volatility.

Key Advantages:

Dynamic Bands: Expand during high volatility and contract during ranges.

Expand during high volatility and contract during ranges. Noise Filtering: Ignores minor fluctuations.

Ignores minor fluctuations. Quant Logic: Built on standard deviation algorithms.

Parameters:

RSI_Period (Default: 10)

Analysis_Period (Default: 100)

Deviation_Multiplier (Default: 2.0)