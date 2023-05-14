PositionCalculatorMT4

5

Position Calculator calculates how many lots to trade based on:

  • Entry and stop-loss levels
  • Risk tolerance
  • Account size (balance, equity, or even your savings account)
  • Account currency
  • Currency exchange rates

- The main tab of the panel provides the primary control over the EA's functions and serves to output the most important calculation results: the position size, risk, reward, and risk-to-reward ratio.

- The risk tab can help you assess current and potential risk and reward profile. Using a simple algorithm, the EA calculates the risk of the currently open positions and pending orders based on their stop-loss levels (or lack thereof). It also assesses the potential reward of already opened positions and the position calculated by the expert advisor based on take-profit levels. The employed risk analysis method does not account for complex situations involving hedged orders and positions.

- The margin tab provides information about the calculated position's margin, amount of used and available margin after opening the calculated position, and the biggest possible position size considering the current available margin and leverage.

- The swaps tab displays details on the overnight interest payments associated with the current trading instrument and calculated position size. It shows swaps type, nominal swaps, daily, yearly, per lot, per calculated position size, and both for long and short positions

- The trading tab lets you trade based on the results of the calculation and also to control the trading process.

Using this expert advisor is very simple if your main aim is to calculate the position size based on your stop-loss and the current market parameters and then to execute the trade based on that calculated position size.

You can set a keyboard shortcut via the TradeHotKey input parameter. You can either use a single key (e.g., "T") or with a combination of Shift and Ctrl keys (e.g., "Ctrl+Shift+T").

Отзывы 8
Sultan Ali
29
Sultan Ali 2025.07.03 12:47 
 

very nice

Lord Pepe
36
Lord Pepe 2025.04.09 20:42 
 

Great indicator. Wish it executed orders.

samabey
71
samabey 2024.10.10 18:14 
 

This is a very good indicator for money management. Easy to use. For best usage watch the the indicator's tutorial.

Рекомендуем также
Grid Trading Manager EA
Ibrahim Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Elsahafy
Утилиты
Professional grid management EA with 3-tab GUI, progressive placement, 5 take profit levels (TP1-TP5), basket breakeven protection, and advanced trailing stop. Automatically manages manual trades with intelligent limit order distribution. --- ### KEY FEATURES **3-Tab Interactive GUI** - STATUS: Real-time monitoring, profit tracking, trailing targets - SETTINGS: Runtime configuration without EA restart - TAKE PROFIT: Configure 5 sequential TP levels **Progressive Order Placement** - Wave-
FREE
Advanced Pending Orders
Fernando Jose Velasco Borea
Утилиты
This EA facilitates sending multiple orders simultaneously. It also facilitates a function designed to be executed in a specific hour, ideal to facilitate its operation during the night, allowing to schedule positions while we are not next to the graph. The system can send direct orders at the market price or pending orders, speeding up the execution of operations with multiple Take Profit as well as controlling the Slippage of each order. The parameters of the system are: •          Broker Info
BuyLimit and SellLimit Grid MT4
Leonid Basis
Утилиты
Скрипт BuyLimit_SellLimit_Grid открывает отложенные ордера BuyLimit и SellLimit. Просто перетащите скрипт на график нужной пары.  Перед установкой всех отложенных ордеров открывается окно ввода входных параметров: LongPos - при TRUE открывается ордер BuyStop. ShortPos - при TRUE открывается ордер SellStop. InitLot - начальный лот. LotCoeff - при 1 все отложенные ордера имеют одинаковый размер лота. InitStep - разница между двумя следующими друг за другом ордерами в пунктах. StepCoeff - коэффицие
Account Info for MT4
Denis Zyatkevich
Утилиты
Общие сведения Скрипт показывает информацию о торговом счете и текущем финансовом инструменте. Информация о торговом счете: Account - номер счета и тип (Real или Demo); Name - имя владельца счета; Company - название компании, предоставляющей доступ для торговли; Server - название торгового сервера; Connection State - состояние соединения; Trade Allowed - разрешена ли торговля на счете в данный момент; Balance - баланс счета; Equity - собственные средства; Credit - кредит; Profit - прибыль; Free
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.49 (57)
Эксперты
Модель известной стратегии Качели (Маятник, Чебурашка) - поочередное открытие отложенных ордеров с увеличенным лотом. Принцип работы стратегии в установке двух противоположных отложенных ордеров, при движении цены в одну сторону срабатывает отложенный ордер, второй ордер увеличивается в размере лота. В нашем советнике есть три типа открытия отложенных ордеров (TypeofTrade) Автооткрытие после установки (Instant opening AutoTrade) Открытие и сопровождение после ручного открытия (Manual opening Ma
FREE
Risk Control Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Утилиты
Risk Control Utility MT4   designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order
DepoControl
Evgeniy Zhdan
Утилиты
Советник DepoControl –   полный контроль над депозитом Closers   –   советник, контролирующий общее состояние счета и закрывающий ВСЕ рыночные ордера на счете при наступлении определенных условий. Советник закрывает ВСЕ ордера на счете при условиях (по прибыли): Закрывать ВСЕ ордера по общей прибыли на счете,   выраженной в деньгах . Например, в настройках указано   –   закрывать позиции при достижении прибыли в 100. Тогда советник закроет все рыночные ордера при общей прибыли на счете в 100 вал
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Утилиты
Утилита для ручной торговли с помощью "горячих клавиш". Позволяет моментально реагировать на текущую ситуацию на рынке. "Горячие клавиши" можно назначить на открытие позиций по типу, закрытие позиций по типу или всех позиций на текущем графике, удаление всех ордеров на текущем графике. Также можно задать "горячие клавиши" на пять предопределённых торговых объёмов и переключаться между ними в зависимости от ситуации без необходимости периодически менять объём вручную. Так же возможно задать автом
RiveRControl
Ruslan Losin
Утилиты
Удобный помощник для ручной торговли. Совершайте сделку одним кликом и управляйте объемом сделки, стоп лоссом и тейк профитом, согласно Вашей торговой стратегии, не отвлекаясь от графика. Продукт также позволяет предварительно визуально просматривать ваши уровни входа в рынок, стоп лосса и тейк профита перед установкой ордера. Преимущества легкий и интуитивно понятный интерфейс панель управления в режиме реального времени 3 режима установки объема ордера 6 режимов установки стоп лосса 5 режимов
EA Target MM Dollar
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Утилиты
It's very easy, you only need to enter the amount of profit you want to get, then when your account has grown this EA will close the order, even though you are not monitoring the chart. Now you don't need to worry if the profit you have achieved turns into a loss because you don't use this EA, because this EA will help you whenever, wherever you are. Good luck trying it, hopefully you will become a very profitable trader
MultiStopOrder
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Утилиты
MultiStopOrder Tis Script will help us to put multiple stop order with single one click. This is a script not an EA Will place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP with single click Main Feature 1. Put Multiple Stop Order 2. Specify how much stop orders will make 3. Set distance from current price 4. Set distance for each stop order 5. Set Take Profit dan Stop Loss  6. Use it on MT4 7. Set lot size with minmum 0.01 lots 8. Use with single one clicks
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
Broker Analysis Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
Broker Analysis Utility – Your Ultimate Broker Performance Monitor! Get Full Transparency on Your Broker's Execution Quality! Are you a trader who values precision, transparency, and performance? Broker Analysis Utility is an essential tool designed to monitor your broker's execution quality, connection stability, spreads, slippage, and trading costs in real-time. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term investor, understanding your broker's performance is crucial to optimizing your
Manage trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Управление активными и отложенными ордерами: автоматический безубыток, изменение TP/SL, частичное/полное закрытие, визуальное отображение уровней на графике У меня есть  Многофункциональная утилита : более 66 функций, включая удобное управление сделками   |    Свяжитесь со мной  если у вас есть вопросы 1) Главное окно: для управления ордерами можно указать конкретный символ [Symbol] или выбрать все символы [ALL] Закрыть все активные позиции [ALL] Закрыть все прибыльные сделки [profits] Закрыть в
Close all Trades in One clicks MT4
Cheng Hao Min
Утилиты
A simple script that closes all current orders. Terminate once close all positions, so please don't worry about constantly closing your order. How to use : Drag the script from the navigator to the chart to activate it. Do remember to enable algo trading to use this script. There are different versions of the script that can choose whether to close all buy/sell posiitons, if you need this, do contact me in MQL5.
Predetermination
Abraham Correa
5 (1)
Утилиты
Trail every trade position twice, automatically,  in Average True Range! All manual trades are given a predetermined Risk-Reward closing point, ruled by a calculated motive that'll adjusts to volatility! The ATR, or average true range, is a technical indicator that measures the volatility, also known as " Volume , " of a financial instrument by taking into account the price range over a specific period of time.    There is an inevitable change in the ATR value during price action. The Average
FREE
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Эксперты
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Close All Orders One Click
Artem Los
Утилиты
Скрипт для закрытия всех открытых позиций в один клик. Нет никаких настроек, просто разместите скрипт в папку ...\MQL4\Scripts и перезапустите терминал. При клике на скрипт будут закрываться все открытые позиции с максимально возможным временем. Работает на всех типах счетов со всеми валютными парами у любого брокера. Количество открытых позиций не ограничено. Скрипт будет полезен при торговой стратегии, где требуется контроль большого количества ордеров.
LevelsGrid
Sergio D. Rocha
Утилиты
Это простой скрипт, который помещает определенное количество строк выше и ниже заданной цены. Скрипт позволяет вам установить количество линий, разделение в пунктах и цвет. Инструкции: Перетащите скрипт на график, чтобы нарисовать линии уровня Если последний параметр установлен в значение false, скрипт удалит ранее помещенные им строки. Параметры: Английский? Включите "Да", чтобы использовать английский язык, "false" переключит язык на испанский. Разделение Установите расстояние в пунктах межд
FREE
BreakEven ProSync MT4
Rosen Kanev Kanev
Утилиты
BreakEven ProSync EA – Инструмент для управления сделками и контроля рисков Обзор BreakEven ProSync EA — это советник для   MetaTrader 4 , который помогает трейдерам эффективно управлять открытыми позициями за счет автоматической настройки стоп-лосса и синхронизации уровней SL/TP. Этот инструмент предназначен для трейдеров, которые хотят стандартизировать уровни   Stop Loss   и   Take Profit   для нескольких сделок, а также использовать функцию безубыточности. Советник рассчитывает   среднюю це
Smart Lot Assistant
Shayan Karkani
Утилиты
Let us increase your profit and decrease your loss. One of the most important part of trading is choosing correct lot size. With this expert you needn’t to calculate your lot size because it’ll pick the best lot size automatically based on your trading performance, initial deposit, reward to risk ratio and your psychological risk acceptance. By using this expert, you protect your account against margin call and makes it to have minimum loss and minimum drawdown on each position which makes your
Partial Close MT4
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Утилиты
This is a very simple, and easy-to-use Trade Manager with features like   Auto Partial Close, Auto Stop-loss, Breakeven. EA  closes a profitable position in partial closes when the price moves first in the direction of profits, and then comes back. EA monitors the position. If the price moves in the direction of profits, then ea establish the first level of rollback price at a distance. If the price continues to move in the direction of profits, this level of profit continues modifying this lev
Interactive Stop Loss
Mihail Matkovskij
Утилиты
Советник позволяет трейдеру, устанавливать cтоп-лосс, который является невидимым для недобросовестных брокеров, предотвращая тем самым ложные пробои и  нежелательное срабатывание cтоп-лосса. Если пользоваться стандартным cтоп-лоссом, то очень часто цена, перед тем, как идти в сторону открытого ордера, успевает пробить стоп-лосс и ордер закрывается. Interactive Stop Loss удаляет стандартный стоп-лосс открытого ордера и добавляет вместо него горизонтальную линию, после чего сопровождает ордер до п
TradeMngr
Edgar Enrique Retontali
Утилиты
TradeManager 1.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 y 5 that streamlines real-time trade management. Through a graphical control panel, you can send market and pending orders, move stop losses to breakeven, and automatically calculate position size based on your risk settings. Below is a comprehensive overview of its features and input parameters. Key Features Market Orders & Pending Orders BUY/SELL Buttons : Instantly open long or short positions at market. BUY STOP / SELL STOP / BUY LIMIT
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Эксперты
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
Trade Manager MIXpro
Ahlali Kdil
Утилиты
All the buttons  and info you need as a trader in just one interface No need to navigate between multiple interfaces and waste time and money This cutting-edge trading tool is designed bu a trader for a trader to meet all your trading needs and more, offering an array of features and functionalities to enhance your trading success. 45 Features: Buy       :Open long positions Sell       :Open short positions  HG        : HEDGE :Buy and Sell(same lot) S.Pdg    : Sell-Stop and Sell-Limit  Red X 
Salva System Free
Pavel Komarovsky
4 (3)
Эксперты
Salva EA Free - продвинутая, полностью автоматизированная система, проходит тестирование на истории с 2005 года. Основа данной стратегии - сам ценовой график, торговля ведется от диапазона движения цены. Для фиксации прибыли или закрытия сделки используются динамические алгоритмы и фильтры. Встроенная переработанная система фильтров на вход и выход из рынка: Проверка направления торговли по встроенным трендовым индикаторам; Проверка диапазона канала по минимальному и максимальному значениям; Про
FREE
ScoutFX Panel
Kalinka Capital OU
5 (1)
Утилиты
Панель трейдера ScoutFX Panel была создана с целью упростить торговлю трейдерам, торгующим руками и самостоятельно принимающие решения о входе в рынок. Данная торговая панель является помощником в принятии решения, указывая на выбор, настроения большинства трейдеров. Используя представленные данные, трейдер легко сможет определится с выбором направления входа в рынок или внести коррективы в свою стратегию используя данные ScoutFX Panel как корректирующие или дополнительные. Панель трейдера Scou
FREE
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Утилиты
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Утилиты
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
С этим продуктом покупают
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные пот
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке   -   Инструкция к приложению   -   Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характери
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Risk/Reward Tool — это профессиональный советник, созданный для того, чтобы революционизировать способ планирования, визуализации и исполнения сделок в MetaTrader 4. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы дискреционным трейдером, ценящим точное управление рисками, или разработчиком стратегий, которому необходимо визуально тестировать торговые настройки, этот инструмент предоставляет всё необходимое в одном элегантном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. В отличие от простых калькуляторов позиций, Risk
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Мгновенно просматривайте историю закрытых сделок по дням и неделям, текущие открытые сделки и экспозицию форекс на одном графике! Используйте тепловую карту для определения прибыльных сделок и текущего проседания в вашем торговом портфеле. Кнопки быстрого закрытия Используйте кнопки быстрого закрытия, чтобы закрыть каждую сделку по одному символу, закрыть отдельные сделки полностью или зафиксировать частичную прибыль или убыток одним нажатием кнопки. Больше не нужно искать сделки в списке и ду
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Утилиты
Копировщик позиций/сделок/ордеров для MetaTrader 4 ( Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 4 ). Копирует сделки, позиции, ордера с любых счетов, в том числе и счетов, открытых по инвест паролю. Один из лучших копировщиков сделок COPYLOT  МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4 для версии  COPYLOT MT4  ( или  МТ4 - МТ5  МТ5 - МТ5 для версии COPYLOT MT5)  на сегодняшний день. Версия МТ5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демо-версию на демо-счете. Демо-версия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Основной функционал и преимущества: Русифицированный интерфейс, поддержку на русском языке. Поддерживает копирование МТ4 > МТ4, МТ
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 4 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на стандартных графиках. В отличие от с
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Профессиональное решение для копирования сделок между терминалами. RS Trade Copier — это надёжная и гибкая система копирования торговых операций между терминалами MetaTrader 4. Программа подходит как опытным трейдерам и сигнал-сервисам, так и частным инвесторам. Позволяет передавать сигналы от одного или нескольких источников к одному или нескольким приёмникам с высокой точностью и минимальными задержками. Поддерживает как простую автоматическую настройку, так и расширенное ручное конфигурирован
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
Утилиты
Советник дублирует позиции на Вашем счете  MetaTrader 4 , открытые Вами, другим советником или MQL. Копирует все сделки, которые открыты вручную или другим советником. Копирует сигналы и увеличивает лот с сигналов! Увеличивает лот других советников. Поддерживает функции: установить свой лот при дублировании, дублировать стоп-лосс, тейк-профит, использовать трейлинг-стоп для продублированных позиций...... Версия МТ 5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить     Как получить файлы ж
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Auto Grid:  автоматическое создание сеточных ордеров на основе ваших существующих сделок. Автоматизируйте сложные торговые стратегии   с помощью продвинутых сеточных систем, которые обнаруживают новые позиции и автоматически создают оптимизированные массивы ордеров. Многофункциональная утилита : 66+ функций, включая этот инструмент  |   пишите мне  по любым вопросам  |   Версия для MT5 A. Интеллектуальное обнаружение и мониторинг сделок: Сканирование конкретного символа или полного портфеля Рас
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Закрытие позиций в MetaTrader 4 по общей прибыли\убытку с трейлингом прибыли. Включите Режим Виртуальных стопов . Закрытие и расчет отдельно по BUY и SELL позициям . Закрытие и расчет по всем символам или только по текущему . Активируйте трейлинг-стоп прибыли. Закрытие по общей прибыли и убытку в валюте депозита, пунктах или % от баланса . Советник предназначен для использования на любом счёте в паре с любым другим советником или при ручной торговле. Версия MT5 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Утилиты
Откройте для себя мгновенное копирование сделок с революционным X2 Copy MT4. Всего за 10 секунд простой установки вы получите мощный инструмент для синхронизации сделок между терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере Windows или VPS с беспрецедентной скоростью — менее 0.1 секунды. Управляете несколькими счетами, следуете сигналам или масштабируете свою стратегию — X2 Copy MT4 адаптируется к вашему рабочему процессу с непревзойдённой точностью и контролем. Хватит ждать — начните копировать с лид
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Утилиты
Данный советник можно использовать для ручной торговли в качестве фонового советника, либо сочетать с другим советником для открытия сделок. Loss Recovery Trading - это вариант для управления убыточными позициями вместо использования стоп-лосса, устанавливая зону восстановления и целевые уровни для выхода из последовательности шагов. Как он работает? Если цена движется в противоположном направлении от первой позиции на определенное количество пунктов убытка, советник откроет противоположно напр
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Утилиты
Копир->Удобное и быстрое взаимодействие с интерфейсом, пользователи могут использовать его сразу       ->>>> Рекомендуется использовать на компьютерах Windows или VPS Windows Функции: Разнообразные и персонализированные настройки копирования сделок: 1. Различные режимы лота могут быть установлены для различных источников сигналов. 2. Различные источники сигналов могут быть установлены для прямого и обратного копирования сделок. 3. Сигналы могут быть установлены с комментариями. 4. Следует ли ка
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Drawdown Manager MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Drawdown Manager MT4 — это мощный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный как защитник капитала для управления сделками и обеспечения безопасности вашего торгового счета. Этот инструмент, созданный специально для проп-трейдинговых фирм, повышает качество торговли благодаря продвинутым функциям управления рисками, защищая ваши инвестиции. Он отслеживает и контролирует торговую активность, не выполняя сделки, сосредотачиваясь на защите капитала и оптимизации производительности счета. П
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Утилиты
Это скринер позволяет выявлять активы которые больше чем обычно перекупленны (% рост) или перепроданны (% падение) в рамках выбранного отрезка времени (тайм фрейма). На рынке правит закон, купить дешевле, продать дороже , но без автоматического сканера вам будет весьма сложно выявлять валюты / акции которые перекупленные или перепроданные больше обычного скажем в рамках текущей недели, или текущего часа, или месяца. Инструментов может быть десятки или сотни, иногда просто физически можно не успе
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Утилиты
Полуавтоматический советник, торгующий по сеточной системе. Идея состоит в том, чтобы постепенно занимать разные позиции на рынке, а затем рассчитывать для них уровень безубыточности. Когда цены проходят этот уровень безубыточности на заданное расстояние, все открытые ордера закрываются. Важная информация Вот руководство пользователя:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 Вы можете попробовать этот советник с другими моими продуктами здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller
Другие продукты этого автора
PositionCalculatorMT5
Nguyen Duy Trung
4.81 (31)
Утилиты
Position Calculator calculates how many lots to trade based on: Entry and stop-loss levels Risk tolerance Account size (balance, equity, or even your savings account) Account currency Currency exchange rates - The main tab of the panel provides the primary control over the EA's functions and serves to output the most important calculation results: the position size, risk, reward, and risk-to-reward ratio. - The risk tab can help you assess current and potential risk and reward profile. Using a s
FREE
Gann Swing Chart
Nguyen Duy Trung
Индикаторы
This indicator show Gann Swing Chart (One Bar) with multi layer wave. 1. Wave layer   F1: Gann waves are drawn based on candles. SGann wave(Swing of Gann) is drawn based on Gann wave of wave layer   F1. 2. Wave layer F2: Is a Gann wave drawn based on the SGann wave of wave layer F1. SGann waves are drawn based on Gann waves of wave layer   F2. 3. Wave layer F3: Is a Gann wave drawn based on the SGann wave of wave layer F2. SGann waves are drawn based on Gann waves of wave layer   F3. ---------Vi
FREE
Фильтр:
Sultan Ali
29
Sultan Ali 2025.07.03 12:47 
 

very nice

Lord Pepe
36
Lord Pepe 2025.04.09 20:42 
 

Great indicator. Wish it executed orders.

samabey
71
samabey 2024.10.10 18:14 
 

This is a very good indicator for money management. Easy to use. For best usage watch the the indicator's tutorial.

Markus
588
Markus 2024.08.29 13:19 
 

Thanks to the developer! This tool is very helpful. I really appreciate your efforts. My note is that there is an error in the GOLD lotsize calculation, hopefully you will fix it.

Yordani Ade Laide
128
Yordani Ade Laide 2024.07.09 16:41 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Fouad Eloufi27
21
Fouad Eloufi27 2024.06.09 03:36 
 

❤❤❤❤❤

yashence
106
yashence 2024.01.02 12:11 
 

BEST manager I have seen

Nachum Dor Sharon
203
Nachum Dor Sharon 2023.08.07 19:09 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ на отзыв