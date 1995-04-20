MACD Price Divergence

This indicator represents classic approach to MACD vs price chart divergence with some visual utility and alerts. It can draw lines to define the divergence on both chart or separate window. All is adjustable.

The parameters are as follows.

MACD: FastEMA, SlowEMA and SignalSMA.

Additional: DrawIndicatorLines (to show values on separate window), DrawPriceLines (to show it on chart itself) and DoAlerts (to allow indicator to alert when signal comes).

