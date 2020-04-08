Gold Flux Signal Pro
- Индикаторы
- Adnan Latif
- Версия: 4.5
- Обновлено: 3 декабря 2025
- Активации: 8
Gold Flux Signal Pro is an advanced MT5 Indicator with Multi-Timeframe Logic, Candle Timer & Structured Signal Panel
This MT5 indicator is built for traders who value clarity, structure, and precision in decision-making.
The interface includes a modern UI panel that displays a real-time candle timer, upcoming candle information, and multi-timeframe signal alignment —
helping traders stay organized and synchronized with the market flow.
Key Features:
Why Traders Use It
Compatibility:
⚠ Note on Parameters:Advisory
Default settings are optimized for XAUUSD. For other pairs, adjustments in input parameters may be required. It is recommended to check setups in the MT5 Strategy Tester and adjust accordingly.
Always test on a demo account before live trading.
Results may vary depending on symbol, timeframe, and broker conditions.
Trading forex, gold, and CFDs involves risk of capital loss. This tool is provided only for technical analysis and does not represent financial advice. Past performance or backtesting results do not guarantee future outcomes.