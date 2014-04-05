Gold Flux Signal Pro

Gold Flux Signal Pro is an advanced MT5 Indicator with Multi-Timeframe Logic, Candle Timer & Structured Signal Panel

 Smart Scalping & Swing Indicator for MT5

This MT5 indicator is built for traders who value clarity, structure, and precision in decision-making.

It provides clean buy and sell signal visualization using a stable logic system designed to maintain consistency after candle close.

The interface includes a modern UI panel that displays a real-time candle timer, upcoming candle information, and multi-timeframe signal alignment —

helping traders stay organized and synchronized with the market flow.

The system is optimized for fast performance, making it suitable for both scalping strategies and medium-term setups.
It operates smoothly on Forex, Gold, and Crypto pairs, providing structured visual feedback through arrows and text labels when conditions align.
The lightweight algorithm ensures minimum chart load while maintaining responsive signal generation.
Traders can receive mobile alerts and stay connected even when away from their trading desk.

Key Features:

·Stable signal logic designed for clarity and consistency
·Multi-timeframe signal alignment for broader market view
·Candle timer showing next-bar transition in real time
·Optimized for scalping and short-term trading
·Works with Gold, Crypto, and major Forex pairs
·Clean buy/sell visualization with text labels
·Fast and lightweight for smooth MT5 operation
·Mobile alerts included for quick notifications
·Structured user interface for better trade organization


Why Traders Use It

Developed for disciplined traders who prefer structured setups over randomness.
The indicator emphasizes visual clarity, stable logic, and organized signal flow, supporting systematic decision-making in any market environment.

Compatibility:

MetaTrader 5 – All account types
Timeframes: M1 to H4 to D1
Instruments: Forex, Gold, Crypto

⚠ Note on Parameters:
Default settings are optimized for XAUUSD. For other pairs, adjustments in input parameters may be required. It is recommended to check setups in the MT5 Strategy Tester and adjust accordingly.

Advisory

  • Always test on a demo account before live trading.

  • Results may vary depending on symbol, timeframe, and broker conditions.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex, gold, and CFDs involves risk of capital loss. This tool is provided only for technical analysis and does not represent financial advice. Past performance or backtesting results do not guarantee future outcomes.


