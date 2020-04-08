Gold Flux Signal Pro

Gold Flux Signal Pro is an advanced MT5 Indicator with Multi-Timeframe Logic, Candle Timer & Structured Signal Panel

 Smart Scalping & Swing Indicator for MT5

This MT5 indicator is built for traders who value clarity, structure, and precision in decision-making.

It provides clean buy and sell signal visualization using a stable logic system designed to maintain consistency after candle close.

The interface includes a modern UI panel that displays a real-time candle timer, upcoming candle information, and multi-timeframe signal alignment —

helping traders stay organized and synchronized with the market flow.

The system is optimized for fast performance, making it suitable for both scalping strategies and medium-term setups.
It operates smoothly on Forex, Gold, and Crypto pairs, providing structured visual feedback through arrows and text labels when conditions align.
The lightweight algorithm ensures minimum chart load while maintaining responsive signal generation.
Traders can receive mobile alerts and stay connected even when away from their trading desk.

Key Features:

·Stable signal logic designed for clarity and consistency
·Multi-timeframe signal alignment for broader market view
·Candle timer showing next-bar transition in real time
·Optimized for scalping and short-term trading
·Works with Gold, Crypto, and major Forex pairs
·Clean buy/sell visualization with text labels
·Fast and lightweight for smooth MT5 operation
·Mobile alerts included for quick notifications
·Structured user interface for better trade organization


Why Traders Use It

Developed for disciplined traders who prefer structured setups over randomness.
The indicator emphasizes visual clarity, stable logic, and organized signal flow, supporting systematic decision-making in any market environment.

Compatibility:

MetaTrader 5 – All account types
Timeframes: M1 to H4 to D1
Instruments: Forex, Gold, Crypto

⚠ Note on Parameters:
Default settings are optimized for XAUUSD. For other pairs, adjustments in input parameters may be required. It is recommended to check setups in the MT5 Strategy Tester and adjust accordingly.

Advisory

  • Always test on a demo account before live trading.

  • Results may vary depending on symbol, timeframe, and broker conditions.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex, gold, and CFDs involves risk of capital loss. This tool is provided only for technical analysis and does not represent financial advice. Past performance or backtesting results do not guarantee future outcomes.


Produtos recomendados
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Smart Engulfing MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicadores
Introdução ao Smart Engulfing MT5: Adentre no mundo do trading refinado com o Smart Engulfing MT5 – seu indicador profissional para identificação de padrões envolventes de alta qualidade. Desenvolvido com precisão e facilidade de uso em mente, essa ferramenta é exclusivamente criada para usuários do MetaTrader 5. Descubra oportunidades de trading lucrativas de forma fácil, já que o Smart Engulfing MT5 guia você com alertas, setas e três níveis distintos de take-profit, tornando-se o companheiro
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicadores
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Trading Dashboard Pro
Khac Thanh Bui
Indicadores
Trading Dashboard Pro: O Centro de Comando Definitivo no MT5 Transforme seu terminal em uma estação de trading profissional Trading Dashboard Pro é um utilitário completo de gestão de risco e análise de conta, projetado para traders profissionais e candidatos a Mesas Proprietárias (Prop Firms). Ele consolida dados críticos do mercado e métricas de saúde da conta em uma interface elegante e sem latência. POR QUE VOCÊ PRECISA DESTE PAINEL? 1. Para Traders de Mesa Proprietária (Prop Firms)
Hunttern Harmonic Finder MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
Indicadores
"Hunttern harmonic pattern finder" base on the dynamic zigzag with the notification and prediction mode This version of the indicator identifies 11 harmonic patterns and predicts them in real-time before they are completely formed. It offers the ability to calculate the error rate of Zigzag patterns depending on a risk threshold. It moreover sends out a notification once the pattern is complete. The supported patterns: ABCD BAT ALT BAT BUTTERFLY GARTLEY CRAB DEEP CRAB CYPHER SHARK THREE DRIV
PZ ABCD Retracement MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicadores
Este indicador encontra os padrões de retração AB = CD. O padrão AB = CD Retracement é uma estrutura de preço de 4 pontos em que o segmento de preço inicial é parcialmente retraído e seguido por um movimento equidistante da conclusão da retirada, e é a base básica para todos os padrões harmônicos. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Tamanhos de padrão personalizáveis Proporções AC e BD personalizáveis Períodos de interrupção personali
Surf Board
Mohammadal Alizadehmadani
Indicadores
Benefits of the Surfboard indicator : Entry signals without repainting If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it. perfect opening of trades The indicator algorithms allow you to find the Peak and floor position to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it. Surfboard works with any asset
ICT Complete Trading Analysis
Hasan Abdulhussein
Indicadores
IC T Smart   Money Concepts   Professional   v 3.0 0   The   Ultimate ICT Trading   Solution Transform   your trading with the most   advanced Inner Circle Trader indicator on MQL5 !   Professional -grade tool   implementing   authentic   ICT methodology with   bullet proof stability .   Why   Choose   This IC T Indicator?   Professional   Implementation Zero   Validation   Errors   - Passes all Met aTrader tests   perfectly Enhance d Data   Handling   - Works   with limite d broker  
Rubdfx Supply Demand
Namu Makwembo
Indicadores
Holiday Sales Zones Indicator The Zones Indicator is your everyday Trading tool that  leverages advanced algorithms, including ICT institutional concepts like order blocks , engulfing candle patterns , and Level interactions , to identify critical levels of supply and demand (Resistance & Support). Visual signals are generated and clearly marked on the chart, providing a straightforward guide for traders to spot key opportunities. Key Features Advanced Algorithmic Analysis : Identifies supply
Yawabeh SD Volume Suit V1
SHEHZADA BEHRAM
Indicadores
Yawabeh SD Pro –  Professional Supply and Demand Indicator Trade Smarter with Volume-Confirmed Supply/Demand Zones Our institutional-grade algorithm identifies high-probability reversal zones before price reacts, giving you the edge in Forex, Crypto, and Stocks. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – View trend strength across multiple timeframes simultaneously – Align your trades with higher timeframe momentum Smart Alert System – Real-time notifications for: – Strong demand/supply zone
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicadores
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
James Peyton Jr Page
Indicadores
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels. The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicadores
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Indicadores
ATREND: Como Funciona e Como Usá-lo #### Como Funciona O indicador "ATREND" para a plataforma MT5 é projetado para fornecer aos traders sinais robustos de compra e venda, utilizando uma combinação de metodologias de análise técnica. Este indicador aproveita principalmente o Intervalo Verdadeiro Médio (ATR) para medir a volatilidade, juntamente com algoritmos de detecção de tendências para identificar possíveis movimentos de mercado. Deixe uma mensagem após a compra e receba um brinde especial.
Advanced Support Resistance MT5
Kaijun Wang
Indicadores
目前全额购买折扣 中   !   任何交易者的最佳伙伴！ 该指标具有独有的支撑阻力计算方案, 是独一无二的交易系统  。 指标特性 想象一下，如果您能提前精确的判断出重要的交易支撑阻力区域以及点位， 您的交易将如何改善？基于独特的计算方式，我们可以看到波段走势中清晰的支撑和阻力。将过去重要的支撑阻力区域经过独特的计算,将关键位置在图表中显示. 本指标支持周期设置,可以设置其他周期.   大周期重要支撑阻力,以及小周期辅助判断可以在同一图表中完成. 基本显示 显示支撑阻力的价格标签。 显示实时的支撑和阻力。 显示历史的支撑和阻力.   基本设置 设置支撑阻力计算的周期 。 警报设置 接近报警 碰触报警 报警弹窗 报警邮件发送 发送推送警报 颜色设定 可以设置不用的实时支撑阻力颜色 可以设置不用的历史支撑阻力颜色 可以设置价格标签颜色 可以点击价格标签或者点击显示区域改变区域填充方式 任何问题,相互交流
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Indicadores
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicadores
A nova versão torna este indicador uma ferramenta completa para estudo, análise e operação de padrões probabilísticos. Suas funções incluem: Monitor de porcentagem de múltiplos ativos no gráfico. Martingales configuráveis. Vinte e um padrões pré-configurados, incluindo padrões Mhi e C3. Um editor de padrões avançado para armazenar até 5 padrões personalizados. Modo Backtest para testar resultados com relatório de perdas. Filtro de tendência. Filtro de hits. Opção de Ciclos de Martingale. Vários
Rossi Campos Arrows Indicator
Heber Henrique Penow Campos
Indicadores
Rossi Campos Arrows Indicator - Faça trades com um indicador que funciona Se você busca mais clareza na hora de entrar e sair do mercado, este indicador foi feito para você. Desenvolvi um indicador exclusivo para MetaTrader 5 que combina dois dos filtros mais respeitados da análise técnica: Bandas de Bollinger e RSI — ao mesmo tempo. O algoritmo faz todo o trabalho pesado por você: - Quando surge uma oportunidade real de compra, uma seta verde  aparece no gráfico. - Quando o momento é de venda,
Pattern 123 MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Indicadores
"Pattern 123" is an indicator-a trading system built on a popular pattern, pattern 123. This is the moment when we expect a reversal on the older trend and enter the continuation of the small trend, its 3rd impulse. The indicator displays signals and markings on an open chart. You can enable/disable graphical constructions in the settings. The indicator has a built-in notification system   (email, mobile terminal, standard terminal alert). "Pattern 123" has a table that displays signals from se
Royal Wave Pro M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
3.5 (4)
Indicadores
Royal Wave is a Trend-Power oscillator which has been programmed to locate and signal low-risk entry and exit zones. Its core algorithm statistically analyzes the market and generates trading signals for overbought, oversold and low volatile areas. By using a well-designed alerting system, this indicator makes it easier to make proper decisions regarding where to enter and where to exit trades. Features Trend-Power Algorithm Low risk Entry Zones and Exit Zones Predictions for Overbought and Over
ML Price Target Prediction
Nguyen Huu Chung
Indicadores
Introducing the Machine Learning Price Target Predictions, a cutting-edge trading tool that leverages kernel regression to provide accurate price targets and enhance your trading strategy. This indicator combines trend-based signals with advanced machine learning techniques, offering predictive insights into potential price movements. Perfect for traders looking to make data-driven decisions with confidence. What is Kernel Regression and How It Works Kernel regression is a non-parametric mach
Rubdfx Divergence Detector
Namu Makwembo
Indicadores
The rubdfx divergence indicator is a technical analysis tool that compares a security's price movement. It is used to identify potential changes in the price trend of a security. The indicator can be applied to any type of chart, including bar charts and candlestick charts. The algorithm is based on MACD, which has been modified to detect multiple positive and negative divergences. Settings  ___settings___ * fastEMA * slowEMA * signalSMA *Alerts:   True/False     #Indicator Usage Buying :
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
Indicadores
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Indicadores
O indicador KT Momentum Arrows é baseado em uma quebra momentânea que é calculada usando a variação das bandas e a volatilidade emergente em determinada direção. Um sinal de compra é gerado quando o preço fecha acima da banda superior, e um sinal de venda é gerado quando o preço fecha abaixo da banda inferior. Um coeficiente de magnitude é utilizado como parâmetro de entrada, influenciando tanto a variação das bandas quanto a medição da volatilidade. O valor desse coeficiente deve ser escolhido
Trend Complete
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicadores
The Trend Complete indicator is a signal indicator and has interesting properties. It should be taken into account that this indicator reflects extremes and should be used as an additional one, and another instrument should be used for the entry point. Searches for and displays pivot points on the price chart. Trend indicators are one of the main tools for analyzing trends in the Forex market. The indicator is able to transmit all types of signals to the user: messages, E-mail and Push! The go
Arrow Trends
Saad Janah
Indicadores
Arrow Trends – Clear Trade Entry Signals for MetaTrader 5 Arrow Trends is a professional arrow indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide trade entry signals in the direction of the prevailing trend. Whether you are scalping, day trading, or swing trading, Arrow Trends helps you identify strong opportunities. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Once an arrow appears, it never disappears. Trend-Focused Entries: Signals align with the dominant market direction. Multi-Timeframe Ready: From 1-
Your Pointer
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicadores
Your Pointer is no ordinary Forex channel. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last one, as a result of which the extremes of the studied interval are determined. They are the ones who create the channel lines. Like all channels, it has a middle line as well as a high and low line. This channel is worth watching for its unusual behavior. The use of the Your Pointer indicator allows the trader to react in time to the price going beyond the bo
BreakingConfirmedLevel
Moaz Qasem
Indicadores
Indicator Name: BreakingConfirmedLevel Type: Professional indicator for detecting confirmed breakouts of strong price levels Description: The BreakingConfirmedLevel indicator is an advanced tool designed to detect confirmed breakouts of strong price levels in the market. It relies on precise price action analysis and multi-layer confirmation logic before generating any signal. This ensures highly accurate entry points after a real breakout, minimizing false signals and increasing consistency in
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicadores
O Trend Trading é um indicador projetado para lucrar o máximo possível com as tendências que ocorrem no mercado, cronometrando retrocessos e rupturas. Ele encontra oportunidades de negociação analisando o que o preço está fazendo durante as tendências estabelecidas. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Negocie mercados financeiros com confiança e eficiência Lucre com as tendências estabelecidas sem ser chicoteado Reconhecer retrocessos
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicadores
Este painel mostra os últimos   padrões harmónicos   disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente /   versão MT4 . Indicador gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol :   aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend :   de alta ou de baixa Pattern :   tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry :   preço de entrada SL:   preço de paragem de perda TP1:   preço do 1º take profit TP2:   preço
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicadores
O   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   é uma tendência única 10 em 1 seguindo um indicador multi-timeframe   100% sem repintura   que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos:   forex ,   commodities ,   criptomoedas ,   índices ,   ações .  O  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX) Índice de canal de commodities (CCI) Velas clássicas de
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Indicadores
Preocupado com sua próxima negociação? Cansado de não saber se sua estratégia realmente funciona? Com o CRT Liquidity Pro, você negocia com estatísticas reais, não com emoções. Conheça suas probabilidades, acompanhe seu desempenho e negocie com confiança — baseado no Poder de 3, detecção inteligente de liquidez e confirmações CRT. Gostaria de ver a realidade da estratégia CRT Liquidity? Após sua compra, entre em contato conosco e forneceremos um de nossos outros produtos gratuitamente. Confira
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Indicadores
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Mais do autor
Easy Scalper every candle
Adnan Latif
Indicadores
Easy Scalper Every Candle MT5 Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs. It generates buy and sell signals on each candle using multiple filters, volume dynamics, and market structure logic. The indicator is developed for scalpers and intraday traders who require structured, rule-based signals without unnecessary complexity. Key Features 1. Candle-Based Logic Generates buy and sell signals on every candle. Uses multi-condition filters to reduce noise
Close All Pro MT5 Fast PnL Control
Adnan Latif
Utilitários
Close All Pro MT5 – Fast PnL Control is a powerful trade manager MT5 utility that gives you total control over your trades. With a single click, you can close all MT5 orders, monitor real-time profit and loss, and manage your floating PnL directly from a clean on-chart panel. The tool is lightweight, responsive, and built to help traders save time, reduce emotional stress, and maintain focus. Whether you trade manually or through an EA, this MT5 profit panel provides the visibility and precisio
Smart Auto Refresh Utility for MT5
Adnan Latif
Utilitários
Keep your MetaTrader 5 charts alive, updated, and always in sync — automatically. The MT5 Auto Refresh Utility is a smart, zero-lag chart updater designed for traders who want real-time accuracy across every open chart. Whether you use complex dashboards, multi-timeframe systems, or long-running analysis setups, this utility ensures your charts stay active and refreshed without manual clicks or chart reloading. Why You’ll Love It Automatic Chart Refresh Refreshes your MT5 chart at a fixed int
Trend Catcher Precision Indicator
Adnan Latif
Indicadores
Trend Catcher – Multi-Timeframe MT5 Trend Filter with Mobile Alerts Trend Catcher is a lightweight, multi-timeframe trend detection indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders synchronize signals across different timeframes, filter noise, and stay aligned with momentum for more structured entries. Designed with fast execution and mobile compatibility, this tool adapts to scalpers, day traders, and swing traders who need clarity in rapidly changing markets. Key Features 1. Multi-Timeframe Trend
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário