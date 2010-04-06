Local Trade Copier

Local Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in the local mode. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second.

MT5 Version

MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote)

MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote)

Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system.

  • It fully supports order modificationspending orders, and trailing stop.
  • You can even reverse trades or adjust the order size on the slave account.

Key Features:

  • Maximum Daily and Overall Profit/Loss Management: To automatically stop trading once predefined limits are reached.
  • Advanced News Filter: Includes an advanced news filter to avoid trading during high-impact news.
  • Manual copy mode: Placing orders manually using a keyboard simulation. 
  • Cross-Platform Support: Copy trades from MT4 to both MT4 and MT5 accounts.
  • Unlimited Slaves: No restrictions on the number of slave accounts.
  • Full Trade Mirroring: Supports order opening, modifications, closures, and trailing stop functionality.
  • High-Speed Execution: Ultra-fast trade copying with minimal latency.
  • Secure & Reliable: Built for professional traders and signal providers.

Key Features of a Stealth Copy Trade System for PROP

  • Manual Trade Execution (Simulated)
  • Randomized Execution Delay 
  • Selective Trade Copying (e.g. skip 5–10% of trades randomly)
  • Customizable Lot Size, SL/TP independent from source
  • No traceable Expert Advisor name or comments
  • Invisible logging or natural log outputs (no print spam)
  • Order timing variation to avoid pattern detection
  • Full control over trade direction (normal or reverse)

Perfect for prop firms, fund managers, account managers, and anyone looking to manage multiple accounts with precision and ease.

How to use?

Using the tool is simple. Just run it in master mode on the master account and in slave mode on the slave account, then enter the master account number into the slave account. 

Free version of the tool specifically for the slave account (MT5 and MT4):

MT5 version:   (With manual trade execution (Simulated) option)
MT4 version:  (With manual trade execution (Simulated) option)

To get the free version with additional features, leave a message in the comments section after purchasing. Please note that the purchased version can be used alone.

Free Trial Demo Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136982
Some new features (news filter, equity management, manual copy mode etc.) may not be available in the test version.

I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.
Contact information:

Telegram (See profile)

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/Rashedsamir/messages



Рекомендуем также
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Утилиты
Программа Binary Options Copier Remote позволяет копировать сделки по бинарным опционам между разными счетами MetaTrader 4, установленных на разных компьютерах. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Провайдер может выдать до 10 бесплатных лицензий на получение сигналов. Это означает, что 10 пользователей могут копировать сигналы провайдера, используя бесплатный продукт Binary Options Receiver Free . Начиная с
Lucky Trade Panel MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Утилиты
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
YPY Check Your Broker
IPA Investments LTD
Утилиты
YPY Check Your Broker – программный многофункциональный универсальный комплекс, использующий первичные тиковые данные, позволяющий трейдеру наглядно проводить сравнительный анализ торговых условий и качества исполнения, выявлять аномальные цены BID за пределами индикативных котировок, а также отражать перерисовку баров в терминале, расширения спреда, контроль значений кредитного плеча и уровня stop out, скорость исполнения и обрывы связи с торговым сервером, вести подробную статистику проскальзы
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Эксперты
!! ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, ОБНОВИТЕ ДО ПОСЛЕДНЕЙ ВЕРСИИ 2.05 ДЛЯ ЕЩЕ БОЛЕЕ БЫСТРОЙ РАБОТЫ!! УМНОЕ ФИНАНСИРОВАНИЕ HFT ТОЛЬКО ЧТО ПРОШЛО ИСПЫТАНИЕ НА 100К KORTANA FX В ДЕНЬ ОТКРЫТИЯ РЫНКА 29.01.2024 НЕСМОТРЯ НА ТАКУЮ НИЗКУЮ ВОЛАТИЛЬНОСТЬ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, ПРОВЕРЬТЕ РАЗДЕЛ СКРИНШОТОВ, Я ТАМ РАЗМЕСТИЛ ДОКАЗАТЕЛЬСТВА ВАЖНО НЕ УПУСТИТЕ ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНУЮ СКИДКУ KORTANA FX %40 ДЛЯ КРИПТОВАЛЮТНЫХ ПЛАТЕЖЕЙ ДО 29.01.2024. Раскройте свой торговый потенциал с помощью Smart Funded HFT EA!   НЕТ НЕОБХОДИМОСТИ В VPS / НЕТ НАСТРОЕК /
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Утилиты
Virtual Collider Manual   – торговый робот-помощник со встроенной панелью для ручной торговли, осуществляющий автоматический вывод открываемой трейдером позиции в профит, используя инновационный адаптивный сеточный алгоритм усреднения и адаптивный пирамидинг. Ноу-хау используемого сеточного алгоритма усреднения и пирамидинга торгового робота   Virtual Collider Manual   базируется на полной автоматической адаптации всех характеристик динамически выстраиваемой сетки и пирамиды ордеров под актуальн
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Робот скальпер для таймфрейма M5. Торгует на валютной паре GBPUSD. Этот робот был специально разработан компанией профессиональных трейдеров для торговли на фунте стерлинге. Робот примерно открывает от 5 до 15 торговых сделок каждый день. Лучше всего торгует с брокерами у которых низкий спред по GBPUSD до 10 пунктов. Рекомендуемы минимальный депозит для старта от 500$ и больше. Преимущества: не использует мартингейл. не сеточник. каждая сделка имеет стоплосс. профессиональный бот специально для
SG Opposit Grid MT4
Hleb Smoliar
Эксперты
Советник “ SG Opposit Grid ” работает с Виртуальным  Тейкпрофитом(или  реальным)  - на выбор трейдера. Эксперт ищет сигналы на вход в рынок по тренду на D1 и Н1 . Если сигналы совпали, Советник на рабочем периоде ( М1 - М30 зависит от выбора трейдера) ищет подтвержающий паттерн и открывает позицию в направлении тренда. Если после открытия позиции цена пошла в прибыльном направлении – позиция закрывается по достижении виртуального Тейкпрофита с прибылью. В случае, если сигналы и паттерн совпали
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Утилиты
Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ4, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция ] Version for MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Утилиты
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Утилиты
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
Copier4Free
Vladimir Tkach
Утилиты
Утилита копирует сделки со счетов поставщиков сигналов (master-счета, один или несколько поставщиков) на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей (slave-счета). Задание поставщика осуществляется с помощью параметра provider (любая комбинация цифр и букв). Например, есть два поставщика. Запускаете на них утилиту в режиме master, задав разные значения параметру provider. На счете, предназначенном для копирования этих сигналов, запускаете две утилиты в режиме slave в разных окнах, задав одной p
FXA Trade Copier Pro
FX AutoTrader
1 (1)
Утилиты
FXA LTC — это копировщик сделок для терминала MetaTrader 4. Это отличный инструмент для копирования сделок с одного терминала MetaTrader 4 на несколько других, работающих на том же компьютере/VPS-сервере. Очень прост в настройке, содержит минимальные параметры, с которыми вы можете начать копировать сделки за минуты. FXA LTC также подходит для работы с брокерами с отличающимися именами символов. Программа FXA LTC копирует сделку не более чем за 0.5 секунды. Обратите внимание, что программа работ
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Эксперты
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" - отличный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! - Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает и размещает на графике уровни Фибоначчи и локальные линии тренда (красного цвета). - Уровни Фибоначчи указывают ключевые области, где цена может развернуться. - Наиболее важными уровнями являются 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% и 61,8%. - Вы можете использовать его для скальпинга на разворот или для торговли по зональной сетке. - Существует множество возможностей улучшить вашу теку
Reverse slave copier
Mariia Rudkovska
Утилиты
Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins. Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.  How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
FREE
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Утилиты
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Эксперты
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Утилиты
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Утилиты
Советник TradePilot для MetaTrader 4 TradePilot — это мощный и удобный в использовании советник для MetaTrader 4 , созданный для упрощения торговли и управления рисками. Благодаря профессиональной графической панели, автоматическому расчету лота по риску и интеллектуальным функциям управления сделками, TradePilot позволяет трейдерам сосредоточиться на стратегии, а советник берет на себя точность исполнения. Преимущества Простой интерфейс : Чистая графическая панель с кнопками и горячими кл
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Binary Lab Simulator
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Утилиты
«Binary Lab Simulator» — это инструмент, предназначенный для практики и проверки торговых стратегий. Этот инструмент работает круглосуточно, включая выходные и нерабочие часы, и поддерживает различные периоды истечения, такие как 30 секунд, 1 минута и 3 минуты, создавая среду, близкую к реальной торговле. Он совместим с внешними инструментами для анализа результатов входа. Множественные шаблоны можно легко сохранять, что позволяет проводить тестирование из онлайн-среды в симуляторе. «Binary Lab
Pro intraday EA
Vahap Yaman
Эксперты
Привет  Любой желающий может торговать на рынке форекс в течение дня или делать долгосрочные инвестиции  Все, что вам нужно, это "Профессиональный внутридневной советник ". Советник Pro intraday также совершает покупки/продажи в этой зоне, определяя точки "Безопасной покупки/продажи", обрабатывая "наименьшее значение и наибольшее значение дня" этого инструмента за указанный период времени.  1 - Предлагает зону покупки; Купить 1 - Купить 2  2 - Предлагает Зону продаж; Продать 1 - Продать 2 
Green Mower 9
Yaakov Markos
Утилиты
By :ForextraderEanow   Green Mower 10.0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        This EA is Famous Grid Strategy that open grid of trades with the same size (not martingale)  and make PROFIT even when the Forex price moves in the WRONG Direction
Trailing Stop Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Утилиты
Trailing Stop Utility MT4 for automatic closing of deals by trailing stop levels.  Allows you to take the maximum from the profit. Created by a professional trader for traders.   Utility   works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual   trailing stop   levels from 1 pip Set real   trailing stop   levels W ork with each order separat
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced trading utility designed to optimize execution, strengthen capital efficiency, and enhance risk management within the MT4 environment. Featuring a fully interactive and intuitive control panel, this expert advisor automates key functions such as Break Even, adaptive Trailing Stops, and precise multi-symbol trade management. Built with seven customizable configuration p
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Эксперты
Советник Infinity является скальпером, сделки совершаются при пробитии уровней сопротивления и поддержки в сторону движения цены. Управление открытыми позициями осуществляется по нескольким сценариям / алгоритмам в зависимости от ситуации на рынке (фиксированный стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, трейлинг-стоп, удержание позиции, в случае индикации тренда и др.). Требования к брокеру Cоветник чувствителен к спреду, проскальзываниям и скорости исполнения сделок. Не рекомендуется использовать советник при
Trade Copier Global Free
Laszlo Tormasi
4.45 (11)
Утилиты
Это бесплатная версия продукта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/19928 Ограничения бесплатной версии: Копируются только сделки по EURUSD. Продукт позволяет копировать ордера из одного терминала MetaTrader 4 в другой, даже если они установлены на разных компьютерах. Особенности Копирует сделки между терминалами MT4 с небольшой задержкой. Автоматически распознает префиксы символов. К одному ведущему счету (Master) могут подключаться несколько ведомых (Slave). Поддержка отложенных и рыночных
FREE
Fast Trade Copier
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.2 (5)
Утилиты
Копировщик сделок предназначен для быстрого и точного копирования приказов между терминалами MetaTrader 4. Копировщик сделок копирует сделки с Master-счета на Slave-счет путем записи информации в общий файл, который находится в общей директории терминалов MT4. Это позволяет копировщику сделок гибко настроить различные схемы приема и передачи торговых сигналов путем изменения имени файла. Чтение и запись файла копировщика сделок производится по таймеру. Копировщик сделок контролирует все изменени
С этим продуктом покупают
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки The News Filter вам больше не придется полагаться на встроенные
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Утилиты
Если нужен советник по сигналах   любого стрелочного индикатора   - эта утилита однозначно вам поможет.  Вы сможете, с помощью этой утилиты сформировать неограниченное количество советников по ВАШИХ сигналах , с вашим набором настроек, с вашим копирайтом и полным исходным кодом . Вы сможете неограниченно использовать полученные советники, в том числе размещать на Маркете и других ресурсах.  Бесплатная простая версия скрипта для генерации,  которая поможет вам понять принцип работы - вот Что дела
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Мгновенно просматривайте историю закрытых сделок по дням и неделям, текущие открытые сделки и экспозицию форекс на одном графике! Используйте тепловую карту для определения прибыльных сделок и текущего проседания в вашем торговом портфеле. Кнопки быстрого закрытия Используйте кнопки быстрого закрытия, чтобы закрыть каждую сделку по одному символу, закрыть отдельные сделки полностью или зафиксировать частичную прибыль или убыток одним нажатием кнопки. Больше не нужно искать сделки в списке и ду
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Утилиты
Копир->Удобное и быстрое взаимодействие с интерфейсом, пользователи могут использовать его сразу       ->>>> Рекомендуется использовать на компьютерах Windows или VPS Windows Функции: Разнообразные и персонализированные настройки копирования сделок: 1. Различные режимы лота могут быть установлены для различных источников сигналов. 2. Различные источники сигналов могут быть установлены для прямого и обратного копирования сделок. 3. Сигналы могут быть установлены с комментариями. 4. Следует ли ка
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 4. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия MT5  |
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Утилиты
Easy Trade – Умное, простое и мощное управление сделками Easy Trade — это универсальное решение для управления сделками в MetaTrader для тех, кто хочет держать риск под контролем и обеспечить максимально плавное исполнение ордеров. Созданный с нуля на основе обратной связи от трейдеров, Easy Trade позволяет легко открывать, отслеживать и управлять сделками по множеству символов — без лишней сложности. Независимо от того, скальпируете ли вы вручную или управляете несколькими позициями, Easy Tra
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT4. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляю вашему вниманию мощную утилиту по прогнозированию будущего движения актива основанную на законе вибрации W.D.Ganna. Данная утилита анализирует выбранную модель рынка и выдает коды будущих возможных моделей движение рынка. Если ввести выбранный код в соответствующее окошко вы получите прогноз потенциального возможного движения рынка. Утилита имеет возможность вывода нескольких потенциальных моделей прогноза. Прогноз пока не имеет привязку ко времени и цене и выдает прогноз как есть. Н
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Утилиты
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery MT4
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Утилиты
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT4! Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT4 Expert Advisor designed to recover drawdowns, secure break-even exits, manage trades wi
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Утилиты
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Layer Master Toolbox
Peter Andrew Thomas
5 (4)
Утилиты
Layer Master: профессиональный инструмент для торговли по сетке для MT4 50% DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY - BE QUICK!!! Преобразуйте свою торговлю по сетке с помощью Layer Master — самого интуитивно понятного и мощного набора инструментов для управления ордерами, разработанного специально для профессиональных трейдеров. Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129705 Торговля по сетке Master с точностью Layer Master производит революцию в размещении и управлении сделками по сет
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Утилиты
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Утилиты
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Другие продукты этого автора
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Quantix EA
Rashed Samir
5 (4)
Эксперты
The Quantix EA is built on a robust trading strategy, designed to optimize trading performance through precise entry and exit points. It leverages a combination of multiple technical indicators to identify potential market movements, ensuring that each trade is backed by solid market data. What sets this EA apart is its integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for trade confirmation. The AI provide an additional layer of decision-making, enhancing the accuracy of trade signals and minimizin
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Linear Regression Candles MT5
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator is the mql version of the   Linear Regression Candles   indicator. There are many linear regression indicators out there, most of them draw lines or channels, but this one actually draws a chart.This script includes features such as linear regression for open, high, low, and close prices, signal smoothing with simple or exponential moving averages. Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller I welcome your suggestion for improving the indicator To incre
FREE
Smoothed Heiken Ashi Candles MT5
Rashed Samir
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
This indicator is the mql version of the   Smoothed   Heiken Ashi Candles. Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Heikin-Ashi charts resemble   candlestick charts , but have a smoother appearance as they track a range of price movements, rather than tracking every price movement as with candlesticks. Because the Heikin Ashi candlesticks are calculated based on averages, the candlesticks will have smaller shadows than a regular Japanese candlestick. Just like with
FREE
Prop Assistant MT5
Rashed Samir
Утилиты
Prop Assistant – The Ultimate Trading Tool for Prop Firm Challenges Are you preparing for FTMO or other prop firm challenges? Prop Assistant is the smart trading companion designed to help you pass with confidence and stay funded! Key Features: Max Drawdown Control: Automatically stops trading or closes all positions when your maximum drawdown is reached. Daily Profit & Loss Management : Set your daily profit/loss limits and let the assistant manage your risk. Overall Account Loss Protection:
Linear Regression Candles MT4
Rashed Samir
Индикаторы
This indicator is the mql version of the   Linear Regression Candles   indicator. Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller There are many linear regression indicators out there, most of them draw lines or channels, but this one actually draws a chart.This script includes features such as linear regression for open, high, low, and close prices, signal smoothing with simple or exponential moving averages. I welcome your suggestion for improving the indicator. To incre
FREE
SSL Hybrid
Rashed Samir
Индикаторы
This indicator is the mql5 version of the   SSLHybrid   indicator. MT4 Version Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Description of TradingView version: This script is designed for the NNFX Method, so it is recommended for Daily charts only. Tried to implement a few VP NNFX Rules This script has a SSL / Baseline (you can choose between the SSL or MA), a secondary SSL for continiuation trades and a third SSL for exit trades. Alerts added for Baseline entries, SSL
Remote Trade Copier TEST
Rashed Samir
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system, whereas remote mode enables copying between MetaTrader installations on sepa
FREE
Remote Trade Receiver MT5
Rashed Samir
Утилиты
Free Slave Version – Remote Trade Receiver MT5. This is the FREE Slave version of our professional Remote Trade Copier system. It allows you to receive trades from a Master account running our full Copy Trade solution. Designed for simplicity and reliability, this version is read-only and cannot send trades or operate independently. Key Features: One-click setup – simply connect to the Master. Fast and accurate order copying. Supports all symbols, order types, and brokers. Minimal resource us
FREE
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Эксперты
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
SSL Hybrid MT4
Rashed Samir
Индикаторы
This indicator is the mql4 version of the   SSLHybrid   indicator. MT5 Version Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Description of TradingView version: This script is designed for the NNFX Method, so it is recommended for Daily charts only. Tried to implement a few VP NNFX Rules This script has a SSL / Baseline (you can choose between the SSL or MA), a secondary SSL for continiuation trades and a third SSL for exit trades. Alerts added for Baseline entries, SSL2
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Эксперты
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
WaveTrend 3D
Rashed Samir
Индикаторы
WaveTrend 3D is the mql version of this oscillator (By jdehorty and LazyBear). WaveTrend 3D (WT3D) is a novel implementation of the famous WaveTrend (WT) indicator and has been completely redesigned from the ground up to address some of the inherent shortcomings associated with the traditional WT algorithm. WaveTrend 3D is an alternative implementation of WaveTrend that directly addresses some of the known shortcomings of the indicator, including its unbounded extremes, susceptibility to whips
Twin Range Filter
Rashed Samir
Индикаторы
This indicator is the mql version of the Twin Range Filter indicator. Description of TradingView version: An experiment to combine two range filters and plot the average of both to smooth out the signals. This works significantly better than the typical ATR set-up, but there's still too much noise here to set and forget with bots. Use it as the basis of your own system with additional filtering on top. Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller I welcome your suggesti
SuperTrend Pro
Rashed Samir
Индикаторы
This indicator is the mql version of the   SuperTrend   indicator. SuperTrend is one of the most common ATR based trailing stop indicators. In this version you can change the ATR calculation method from the settings. Default method is RMA, when the alternative method is SMA. The indicator is easy to use and gives an accurate reading about an ongoing trend. It is constructed with two parameters, namely period and multiplier. The default values used while constructing a superindicator are 10 for
SuperTrend Pro EA
Rashed Samir
Эксперты
INDICATOR INFORMATION SuperTrend is one of the most common ATR based trailing stop indicators. In this version you can change the ATR calculation method from the settings. Default method is RMA, when the alternative method is SMA. The indicator is easy to use and gives an accurate reading about an ongoing trend. It is constructed with two parameters, namely period and multiplier. The default values used while constructing a super indicator are 10 for average true range or trading period and th
Pro News Trader
Rashed Samir
Эксперты
Pro News Trader is an advanced automated trading bot designed to trade the news seamlessly. It is incredibly user-friendly—simply attach it to your chart, and it does the rest. In Forex trading, news is a significant market mover, and this bot is tailored to help you capitalize on those movements. Take advantage of the promotional launch price available now. The price will increase soon, so act quickly! To test in Strategy Tester mode, you need to place a weekly or monthly news file in the foll
Local Trade Copier MT5
Rashed Samir
3 (1)
Утилиты
Local Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in the   local   mode. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system. It fully suppo
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв