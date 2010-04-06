Local Trade Copier
- Rashed Samir
- バージョン: 1.1
- アップデート済み: 1 1月 2026
- アクティベーション: 10
Local Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in the local mode. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second.
MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote)
MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote)
Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system.
- It fully supports order modifications, pending orders, and trailing stop.
- You can even reverse trades or adjust the order size on the slave account.
Key Features:
- Maximum Daily and Overall Profit/Loss Management: To automatically stop trading once predefined limits are reached.
- Advanced News Filter: Includes an advanced news filter to avoid trading during high-impact news.
- Manual copy mode: Placing orders manually using a keyboard simulation.
- Cross-Platform Support: Copy trades from MT4 to both MT4 and MT5 accounts.
- Unlimited Slaves: No restrictions on the number of slave accounts.
- Full Trade Mirroring: Supports order opening, modifications, closures, and trailing stop functionality.
- High-Speed Execution: Ultra-fast trade copying with minimal latency.
- Secure & Reliable: Built for professional traders and signal providers.
Key Features of a Stealth Copy Trade System for PROP
- Manual Trade Execution (Simulated)
- Randomized Execution Delay
- Selective Trade Copying (e.g. skip 5–10% of trades randomly)
- Customizable Lot Size, SL/TP independent from source
- No traceable Expert Advisor name or comments
- Invisible logging or natural log outputs (no print spam)
- Order timing variation to avoid pattern detection
- Full control over trade direction (normal or reverse)
Perfect for prop firms, fund managers, account managers, and anyone looking to manage multiple accounts with precision and ease.
How to use?
Using the tool is simple. Just run it in master mode on the master account and in slave mode on the slave account, then enter the master account number into the slave account.
Free version of the tool specifically for the slave account (MT5 and MT4):
MT5 version: (With manual trade execution (Simulated) option)
MT4 version: (With manual trade execution (Simulated) option)
To get the free version with additional features, leave a message in the comments section after purchasing. Please note that the purchased version can be used alone.
Free Trial Demo Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136982
Some new features (news filter, equity management, manual copy mode etc.) may not be available in the test version.
I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.
Contact information:
