Local Trade Copier

If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you. You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do?