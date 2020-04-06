Moon Touch EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.


Moon Touch EA – A Customizable Bollinger Bands Trading Solution

Moon Touch EA is a fully automated expert advisor designed to help traders leverage Bollinger Bands for dynamic market entries. This EA is built with flexibility in mind, allowing users to fine-tune its settings according to their unique trading style. It is not optimized—this means it is created for you to optimize based on your strategy and preferences.

How It Works

Moon Touch EA monitors price movements relative to the Bollinger Bands and identifies potential buy and sell opportunities:

Buy Signal: When the price touches or breaks below the lower Bollinger Band, the EA considers opening a long position.
Sell Signal: When the price touches or exceeds the upper Bollinger Band, the EA considers opening a short position.

To maintain disciplined trading, Moon Touch EA integrates take profit and stop loss features, ensuring every trade has risk management in place. The system also includes a minimum distance filter to prevent orders from being placed too close to each other.

Key Features

Bollinger Bands Strategy – Uses a standard deviation-based approach to detect overbought and oversold conditions.
Customizable Parameters – Adjust Bollinger Band period, deviation, lot size, take profit, stop loss, and minimum trade distance.
Money Management Checks – Ensures your account has sufficient margin before executing trades.
Trade Execution Filters – Prevents rapid consecutive trades and ensures trade conditions are met before entry.
Visual Panel – Displays real-time EA status and last trade signal directly on the chart for easy monitoring.
Error Handling & Market Condition Validation – The EA continuously checks broker trading conditions to ensure smooth operation.

Who Should Use Moon Touch EA?

This EA is ideal for traders who:

Prefer Bollinger Bands-based strategies for market entries.
Want a semi-automated trading assistant with built-in risk management.
Are willing to test and optimize parameters for their preferred market conditions.
Trade major currency pairs where Bollinger Bands are most effective.

Price & Availability

Moon Touch EA is available for $80 and is part of a premium collection of trading solutions. Check out my profile for more EAs!

Important Notes

This EA is not a plug-and-play solution—it requires optimization for the best results.
Backtest results do not guarantee future performance; always test in a demo environment before live trading.
Market conditions change—adjust parameters accordingly to align with your risk tolerance.

Ready to take control of your trading strategy? Get Moon Touch EA today and start optimizing your trades!

