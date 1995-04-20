Indicator DPO Histogram Alert

Indicator DPO Histogram Alert - The Ultimate Trading Companion

Unveil the potential of the "DPO Histogram Alert Indicator," your steadfast ally in the realm of trading. This robust tool is meticulously crafted to ensure you're always in the know by providing prompt alerts based on the Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) Histogram.

Basic Details:

  • Indicator Type: DPO Histogram Alert
  • Alert Features: Real-time alerts for significant DPO Histogram movements.
  • Customization: Fully adjustable settings to align with your trading strategy.
  • Asset Compatibility: Suitable for trading a diverse range of assets, including Forex, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

How the DPO Histogram Works:

The DPO Histogram is a powerful technical indicator used to remove the trend component from price data, focusing solely on price cycle patterns. It operates by calculating the difference between the current price and a historical price point that is shifted back by a specific period. The resulting values are then plotted as a histogram.

This histogram reveals potential price cycle patterns, allowing traders to identify possible turning points or trend reversals. The DPO Histogram Alert Indicator takes this concept a step further by providing real-time alerts when significant DPO Histogram movements occur. This ensures that you're always informed when opportunities for profit arise.

Key Features:

  1. Timely Alert Notifications: The DPO Histogram Alert Indicator diligently monitors the market, delivering real-time alerts that prevent you from missing out on crucial price cycle movements.

  2. Precision in Trading: Rely on the accuracy of this indicator to make well-informed trading decisions, recognizing significant DPO Histogram shifts.

  3. User-friendly Interface: Its intuitive interface caters to traders of all levels, making it easy to harness this advanced tool's capabilities.

  4. Customization: Tailor the DPO Histogram Alert settings to fit your unique trading style, enabling adaptation to evolving market conditions.

Why Choose DPO Histogram Alert Indicator:

  • Maximize Profit Potential: Leverage precise DPO Histogram alerts to enhance your trading profitability and minimize risk.

  • Efficiency: Streamline your trading process and save time with instantaneous notifications of significant DPO Histogram movements.

  • Stay Informed: Real-time alerts empower you to make swift and well-informed trading decisions in the dynamic world of trading.

  • Support and Assistance: Our dedicated support team is readily available to assist you with any inquiries, ensuring you have a smooth and rewarding trading experience.

Get Started Today:

Elevate your trading experience with the DPO Histogram Alert Indicator. It's your passport to staying ahead of market trends and making profitable decisions based on DPO Histogram movements.

Don't miss out on your next trading success!


Рекомендуем также
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет и отображает на графике гармоничный паттерн Акула согласно схеме, приведенной на скриншоте. Выделение паттерна производится по вершинам индикатора ZigZag (включен в ресурсы, не требует дополнительной установки). В момент распознавания паттерна выводится сообщение во всплывающем окне, отправляются оповещения на мобильное устройство и электронный почтовый ящик. Индикатор выделяет не только завершенную фигуру, но и момент ее формирования. На этапе формирования фигура отображает
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
CCI currency strength meter
Miroslav Stojic
5 (1)
Индикаторы
CCI Currency Strength Meter использует CCI (индекс товарного канала) для отслеживания силы валюты, или, иными словами, отслеживает, насколько активно ее продают или покупают по сравнению с другими валютами. Если установить индикатор на график, он сначала покажет линии силы валют (базовой и котировочной валют графика) в виде изменчивых сплошных линий. Также вы можете добавить до пяти дополнительных валют к "пулу сравнения", в котором уже находятся базовая валюта и валюта прибыли (котировочная). В
MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT MACD Divergence показывает обычные и скрытые дивергенции, возникающие между ценой и осциллятором. Если ваша торговая стратегия предполагает разворот тренда, вы можете использовать обычную дивергенцию MACD для определения возможных точек разворота. А если вы придерживаетесь стратегии продолжения тренда, то скрытая дивергенция MACD будет подходящим решением. Ограничения KT MACD Divergence Использование дивергенции MACD как единственного сигнала входа может быть рискованным. Не каждую диверген
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
Индикаторы
SimSim Arrow Momentum стандартный "Momentum" индикатор, но стрелочной версии. Версия для MetaTrader 5 Параметры индикатора аналогичны стандартным, плюс один дополнительный параметр   Delta . Delta    = 0 - 100  Deviations as of the 100 value. Изменение уровня 100 индикатора, Возможны плюс и минус. Индикатор формирует сигнал когда цена пересекает линию уровня = 100 +- Delta. Включите для работы "CONTROL DEAL" и сделки по сигналу индикатора, будут открыты автоматически. Вы можете использовать
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
«Dynamic Scalping Oscillator» — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный инструмент для торговли на MT4! — Новое поколение осцилляторов — смотрите изображения, чтобы узнать, как им пользоваться. — Dynamic Scalping Oscillator имеет адаптивные зоны перепроданности/перекупленности. — Осциллятор — вспомогательный инструмент для поиска точных точек входа в динамических зонах перепроданности/перекупленности. — Значения перепроданности: ниже зелёной линии, значения перекуп
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Индикаторы
KT Renko Patterns анализирует график Ренко кирпич за кирпичиком, чтобы найти известные графические паттерны, которые часто используют трейдеры на различных финансовых рынках. По сравнению с графиками на основе времени, торговля по паттернам на графиках Ренко легче и нагляднее благодаря их чистому виду. KT Renko Patterns включает несколько паттернов Ренко, многие из которых подробно описаны в книге «Профитная торговля с графиками Ренко» авторства Прашанта Шаха. Полностью автоматизированный сове
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" - отличный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! - Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает и размещает на графике уровни Фибоначчи и локальные линии тренда (красного цвета). - Уровни Фибоначчи указывают ключевые области, где цена может развернуться. - Наиболее важными уровнями являются 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% и 61,8%. - Вы можете использовать его для скальпинга на разворот или для торговли по зональной сетке. - Существует множество возможностей улучшить вашу теку
MACD Cross Prediction Indicator MT4
CornavinBound
Индикаторы
The moment when the MACD line crosses the signal line often leads to a significant price movement and trend changes. MACD Cross Prediction is an indicator that uses OSMA(MACD oscillator) and a red line. You can change the level of the red line on the indicator setting popup(and the red line moves up and down). The alerts(email, mobile push, sound, MT5 alert) will be sent when the MACD histogram touches the red line, which means the alerts can be sent just before/around the time when the MACD lin
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Индикаторы
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku для MT4. - Индикатор Ichimoku - один из самых мощных трендовых индикаторов. HTF означает - Higher Time Frame. - Этот индикатор отлично подходит для трендовых трейдеров, а также в сочетании с входами Price Action. - Индикатор HTF Ichimoku позволяет прикрепить Ichimoku с более высокого таймфрейма к текущему графику. - Восходящий тренд - красная линия над синей (и обе линии над облаком) / Нисходящий тренд - красная линия под синей (и обе линии под облаком). - О
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Индикаторы
Новая, более точная версия индикатора  Xmaster . Более 200 трейдеров с разных стран мира провели на своих ПК более 15000 тестов разных комбинаций этого индикатора, чтобы получить максимально эффективную и точную формулу. И вот мы Вам представляем индикатор " Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint " который показывает точные сигналы и не перерисовывается. Так же этот индикатор отправляет сигналы трейдеру на email и push. Он постоянно с приходом каждого нового тика, анализирует рынок по более
MACD Momentum Shift EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
MACD Momentum Shift EA – A Tool for Traders Who Love Optimization The MACD Momentum Shift EA is designed for traders who enjoy fine-tuning their strategies to match market conditions. This Expert Advisor is not pre-optimized, allowing you to explore different settings, adjust risk parameters, and tailor it to your unique trading style. How It Works This EA leverages the MACD indicator, a widely used momentum-based tool, to identify potential trend shifts. The logic behind it is straightforward
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Эксперты
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Развитие идей, заложенных в популярный индикатор MACD: Находит и наглядно отображает классические и обратные дивергенции (три способа обнаружения дивергенций). Выделяет на индикаторе разными цветами тренд вверх, вниз. Два метода определения тренда: а) MACD пересекает уровень 0 (классический сигнал); б) MACD пересекает свою среднюю (ранний сигнал). Индикатор мультитаймфреймовый - может показывать данные MACD других таймфреймов. Два способа отрисовки индикатора: классическая гистограмма и линия. З
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет и отображает на графике гармоничный паттерн 3 Движения (3 Drives), согласно схеме, приведенной на скриншоте. Выделение паттерна производится по вершинам индикатора ZigZag (включен в ресурсы, не требует дополнительной установки). В момент распознавания паттерна выводится сообщение во всплывающем окне, отправляются оповещения на мобильное устройство и электронный почтовый ящик. Индикатор выделяет не только завершенную фигуру, но и момент ее формирования. На этапе формирования
HTF Moving Averages Cross mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "HTF Moving Averages Cross" для MT4. - Улучшите свои методы торговли с помощью мощного индикатора HTF Moving Averages Cross для MT4. HTF означает "старший таймфрейм". - Этот индикатор отлично подходит для трендовых трейдеров, использующих входы по ценовому действию. - Он позволяет прикреплять быстрые и медленные скользящие средние с более старшего таймфрейма к текущему графику --> это профессиональный метод. - HTF MAs Cross имеет встроенные оповещения для мобильных устро
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Индикаторы
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Trend Oscillator — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный торговый инструмент! - Используется новый продвинутый метод расчета — 20 вариантов параметра «Цена для расчета». - Самый плавный осциллятор из когда-либо созданных. - Зеленый цвет для восходящих трендов, красный цвет для нисходящих трендов. - Значения перепроданности: ниже 5, значения перекупленности: выше 95. - С этим индикатором есть множество возможностей для модернизации даже стандартных стратегий. - С
Chart Pattern MT4
Young Ho Seo
Индикаторы
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Индикаторы
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
PW Oscillator
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (1)
Индикаторы
PW Oscillator   - индикатор предназначенный для поиска локальных экстремумов, определения текущей тенденции. В расчетах индикатора используется авторская методика. С помощью индикатора можно определять места возможного разворота цены желательно в направлении тенденции, но также с достаточной точностью и против нее. Также с помощью индикатора можно определять текущую тенденцию. Индикатор подходит для любых валютных пар, но для адекватного отображения показания необходимо, чтобы было достаточно ис
KT Stoch Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Дивергенция — это один из важных сигналов, указывающих на возможный разворот цены на рынке. KT Stoch Divergence показывает обычные и скрытые дивергенции между ценой и стохастическим осциллятором. Ограничения KT Stoch Divergence Использование дивергенции стохастика в качестве единственного сигнала входа может быть рискованным. Не каждую дивергенцию можно трактовать как сильный сигнал разворота. Для лучших результатов рекомендуется комбинировать с анализом цены и направлением тренда. Особенности
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Индикаторы
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Donchian Trend Histogram
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Индикаторы
Donchian channels are a tool in technical analysis used to determine the relative volatility of a market and the potential for price breakouts. Can help identify potential breakouts and reversals in price, which are the moments when traders are called on to make strategic decisions. These strategies can help you capitalize on price trends while having pre-defined entry and exit points to secure gains or limit losses. Using the Donchian channel can thus be part of a disciplined approach to managi
FREE
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Индикаторы
VR Cub это индикатор что бы получать качественные точки входа. Индикатор разрабатывался с целью облегчить математические расчеты и упростить поиск точек входа в позицию. Торговая стратегия, для которой писался индикатор, уже много лет доказывает свою эффективность. Простота торговой стратегии является ее большим преимуществом, что позволяет успешно торговать по ней даже начинающим трейдерам. VR Cub рассчитывает точки открытия позиций и целевые уровни Take Profit и Stop Loss, что значительно повы
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
The Range Directional Force Indicator is designed to help traders analyze market trends, reversals, and directional strength. It focuses on price movements within defined ranges, identifying key moments when the market is gaining momentum or preparing for a shift. By dividing the chart into dynamic price ranges, the indicator detects critical support and resistance levels. It calculates the directional force of price movements, highlighting potential entry and exit points based on market sentim
Lyne
Maksim Kalachev
Индикаторы
Об индикаторе Lyne Lyne-это индикатор Metatrader 4 (MT4), суть которого заключается в преобразовании накопленных исторических данных. Индикатор Lyne дает возможность обнаружить различные особенности и паттерны в динамике цены, невидимые невооруженным глазом. Основываясь на этой информации, трейдеры могут предполагать дальнейшее движение цены и соответствующим образом корректировать свою стратегию. Данный индикатор хорошо зарекомендовал себя в стратегии скальпинг. Индикатор работает без перекраск
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO   - это трендовый индикатор, который автоматически анализирует рынок и предоставляет информацию о тренде и его изменениях, а также отображает точки входа в сделки  без перерисовки!   ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   NSTRUCTIONS  ENG      -     VERSION MT5     Основные функции: Точные сигналы на вход БЕЗ ПЕРЕРИСОВКИ! Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые могут предоставить сигнал, а затем изменить его, что может привести к поте
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Title: KATANA Scalper Pro - High-Speed Momentum & Price Action Suite Description: SOLD OUT & YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The first 10 copies at the launch price ($35) sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, we are extending the Special Encore Price of $35 until the end of 2025! CURRENT STATUS: Special Price: $35 (Valid until Dec 31, 2025) From Jan 2026: $59 (Gradual price increase) Final Retail Price: $499 This is your absolute last chance to get a professional-grade scalping tool at
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Графики   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Свечи Heiken Ashi, разработанные для обеспечения четкого понимания рыночных тенденций, известны своей способностью отфильтровывать шум и устранять ложные сигналы. Попрощайтесь со сбивающими с толку колебаниями цен и познакомьтесь с более плавным и надежным представлением графиков. Что делает Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO действительно уникальным, так это его инновационная формула, которая преобразует данные традиционных свечей в легко читаемые цветн
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Эта панель показывает последние доступные гармонические паттерны для выбранных символов, так что вы сэкономите время и будете более эффективны / MT5 версия . Бесплатный индикатор: Basic Harmonic Pattern Колонки индикатора Symbol: отображаются выбранные символы Trend : бычий или медвежий Pattern : тип паттерна (Гартли, бабочка, летучая мышь, краб, акула, шифр или ABCD) Entry : цена входа SL: цена стоп-лосса TP1: цена первого тейк-профита TP2: цена второго тейк-профита TP3: цена 3-го тейк-профи
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
Другие продукты этого автора
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Овладейте рыночными трендами с помощью SuperTrend Alert MT5 — мощного индикатора, предназначенного для предоставления точных сигналов следования за трендом в торговле на рынках форекс, акций, криптовалют и сырьевых товаров. Высоко ценится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex, и отмечен в обсуждениях на Investopedia и TradingView за надежное определение трендов, этот индикатор является ключевым инструментом для трейдеров, ищущих надежные точки входа и выхода. Пользов
FREE
Inventory Retracement Bar
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Enhance your trend-following strategy with   UCS_RH_IRB (Rob Hoffman Inventory Retracement Bar) MT5 , a precision indicator identifying candles retracing   45% or more   against the prevailing trend—highlighting points   where institutional counter-trend activity typically subsides and the dominant move resumes. Based on Rob Hoffman’s well-known IRB methodology, this indicator offers clear visual confirmations for trend continuation setups after pullbacks, suitable for forex, indices, commoditi
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Повысьте точность своей торговли с индикатором Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5 — мощным инструментом, предназначенным для быстрого обнаружения ключевых свечных паттернов и предоставления оповещений в реальном времени, позволяя трейдерам действовать на высоковероятных сетапах. Основанный на принципах японских свечных графиков, популяризированных Стивом Нисоном в 1990-х годах, этот индикатор любим трейдерами форекс, криптовалют и акций за способность расшифровывать настроение рынка через паттерны, т
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Утилиты
Оптимизируйте свою стратегию грид-трейдинга с помощью Grid Trade Manager MT5 — универсального бесплатного утилитарного EA, предназначенного для автоматизации размещения и управления грид-ордерами, опираясь на проверенный временем подход грид-трейдинга, популяризированный в 2000-х в форекс-сообществах за способность извлекать прибыль из рыночных колебаний в боковых условиях. Принятый тысячами трейдеров на платформах вроде MQL5 и Forex Factory за robustныеコントロール риска и кастомизацию, этот инструме
FREE
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Утилиты
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro — это экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, предназначенный для копирования сделок из исходного счета MT4 или MT5 на несколько счетов MT4 или MT5 на одном компьютере. Этот инструмент идеально подходит для тиражирования сделок на клиентские счета или портфели с настраиваемыми параметрами, включая размеры лотов, стоп-лосс/тейк-профит и опции обратного копирования. Он упрощает управление сделками без выполнения сделок на основе рыночной логики, предлагая гибкую синхрониза
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Утилиты
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro — это экспертный советник для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для копирования сделок из исходного счета MT5 на несколько счетов MT5 или MT4 на одном компьютере. Этот инструмент идеально подходит для тиражирования сделок на клиентские счета или портфели с настраиваемыми параметрами, включая размеры лотов, стоп-лосс/тейк-профит и опции обратного копирования. Он упрощает управление сделками без выполнения сделок на основе рыночной логики, предлагая гибкую синхронизацию для
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Утилиты
Усовершенствуйте свою стратегию хеджирования с помощью Hedge Trade Manager MT5 — сложного экспертного советника (EA), разработанного для автоматизации хеджевых сделок, чтобы противодействовать неблагоприятным ценовым движениям, основанного на техниках хеджирования, популяризированных в 2010-х годах форекс-брокерами, позволяющими открывать противоположные позиции для фиксации прибыли или ограничения убытков в условиях неопределенных трендов. Высоко ценится на MQL5 и форумах, таких как Forex Fact
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Улучшите свою торговлю на основе прайс экшн с индикатором Higher Highs and Lows MT4 — мощным инструментом, который использует фрактальный анализ для определения ключевых точек свинга и выявления определяющих тренд паттернов, таких как Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) и Higher Lows (HL), для четкого понимания направления рынка. Опираясь на фундаментальные принципы прайс экшн, корни которых уходят в теорию Доу начала 1900-х годов и популяризированные в современном трейдинге экс
FREE
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 — это автоматизированный торговый инструмент, разработанный для захвата возможностей на основе условий разворота полос Боллинджера. Он выполняет сделки на покупку при обнаружении бычьего разворота около нижней полосы (когда предыдущая свеча закрывается ниже нижней полосы, а текущая свеча закрывается выше, переходя от красной к зеленой свече) и сделки на продажу при медвежьем развороте около верхней полосы (обратный сценарий). Тщательно протестированный, EA предлага
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 — это сложный инструмент автоматической торговли, разработанный для MetaTrader 5, использующий пересечения скользящих средних для захвата разворотов тренда и потенциальных точек входа. Этот экспертный советник предлагает трейдерам универсальное решение с настраиваемыми параметрами, обеспечивая точное исполнение сделок и надежное управление рисками. Тщательно протестированный, он предоставляет эффективные методы входа, гибкие правила выхода и минимальное потребление
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Улучшите точность своей торговли с индикатором Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4 — мощным инструментом, разработанным для быстрого выявления ключевых свечных паттернов и доставки уведомлений в реальном времени, позволяя трейдерам действовать на основе высоковероятных сетапов. Основанный на принципах японских свечных графиков, популяризированных Стивом Нисоном в 1990-х годах, этот индикатор любим трейдерами форекс, криптовалют и акций за способность расшифровывать настроение рынка через паттерны, так
FREE
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Повысьте точность своей торговли с помощью Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , сложного инструмента, разработанного для выявления потенциальных разворотов тенденций путем анализа исторических ценовых моделей и формаций баров. Основанный на передовых алгоритмах обнаружения разворотов, этот индикатор выделяется в сообществе форекс благодаря своей неперерисовывающей природе, обеспечивая стабильность сигналов даже после закрытия баров. Популяризированный на платформах, таких как MQL5, IndicatorsPot и
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Утилиты
Оптимизируйте процесс закрытия сделок с помощью Close Manager MT5 — мощного экспертного советника (EA), предназначенного для автоматизации выхода из сделок, открытых вручную или другими EA, на платформе MetaTrader 5, предоставляя трейдерам точный контроль над стратегиями выхода. Высоко ценится на MQL5, Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex за универсальные и настраиваемые критерии закрытия, этот EA популярен среди скальперов, дневных трейдеров и свинг-трейдеров на волатильных рынках, таких как форекс
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Оптимизируйте управление сделками с помощью Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5 — мощного экспертного советника (EA), разработанного для автоматической настройки стоп-лоссов для сделок, открытых вручную или другими EA, обеспечивая защиту прибыли и управление рисками. Высоко ценится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex, и отмечен в обсуждениях на Investopedia и форумах MQL5 за точность в управлении трейлинг-стопами и уровнями безубыточности, этот EA популярен сре
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Овладейте рыночными трендами с помощью SuperTrend Alert MT4 — мощного индикатора, предназначенного для предоставления точных сигналов следования за трендом в торговле на рынках форекс, акций, криптовалют и сырьевых товаров. Высоко ценится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex, и отмечен в обсуждениях на Investopedia и TradingView за надежное определение трендов, этот индикатор является ключевым инструментом для трейдеров, ищущих надежные точки входа и выхода. Пользов
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Усильте свои возможности по выявлению трендов с помощью Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5 — динамичного инструмента, предназначенного для определения последовательностей бычьих или медвежьих свечей, предоставляющего своевременные оповещения для подтверждения трендов и потенциальных разворотов на рынках форекс, акций, криптовалют и сырьевых товаров. Этот индикатор высоко ценится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit (r/Forex), а также упоминается в обсуждениях на Investopedia и
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Оптимизируйте анализ торгов с помощью Day and Week Separator MT4 — интуитивно понятного инструмента, предназначенного для построения настраиваемых линий разделения дней и недель, идеально подходящего для трейдеров, сталкивающихся с разницей во временных зонах брокера. Этот индикатор высоко ценится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit (r/Forex), за свою простоту и эффективность, решая распространенную проблему синхронизации таймфреймов графика с местным или рыночным временем,
FREE
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Эксперты
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 — это сложный торговый инструмент для MetaTrader 4, предназначенный для автоматизации входов и выходов из сделок с использованием девяти технических индикаторов: ADX, Bollinger Bands, CCI, MACD, Moving Average, RSI, Stochastic, Awesome Oscillator и RVI. Благодаря обширным возможностям настройки, включая множество стратегий входа/выхода и режимы комбинаций AND/OR/NA, этот советник предоставляет трейдерам непревзойденную гибкость. Тщательно протестированный, EA обес
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Улучшите управление рисками вашего портфеля с помощью Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5 — мощного экспертного советника (EA), предназначенного для автоматического отслеживания и трейлинга общей прибыли по счету или сделкам с определенным магическим номером на платформе MetaTrader 5, закрывая все сделки, когда текущая прибыль падает ниже последнего пика прибыли. Высоко ценится на MQL5, Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex за свой динамический механизм фиксации прибыли, этот EA популярен среди скальпе
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Будьте на шаг впереди рыночного импульса с помощью Pip Movement Alert MT4 — универсального мультивалютного индикатора, предназначенного для отслеживания и оповещения трейдеров о точных движениях в пунктах по нескольким символам, идеально подходящего для торговли на рынках форекс, акций, криптовалют и сырьевых товаров. Высоко ценится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex, и отмечен в обсуждениях на Investopedia и TradingView за способность выявлять внезапные рыночные
FREE
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Повысьте точность своей торговли с помощью   GG TrendBar Indicator MT5 , мощного инструмента для анализа нескольких таймфреймов, использующего ADX и Parabolic SAR для формирования консолидированных трендовых сигналов на до 9 таймфреймах. Появившись из передовых концепций анализа трендов, популяризированных в начале 2010-х на платформах, таких как Forex Factory и MQL5, этот индикатор завоевал популярность благодаря своей способности фильтровать шум, требуя согласованности сигналов на выбранных та
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Утилиты
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 — это мощный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный для упрощения торговых операций и повышения эффективности трейдеров на платформе MQL4. Этот инструмент облегчает повседневные торговые задачи благодаря удобным функциям, выступая надежным помощником в управлении сделками без использования специфической торговой логики. Созданный для трейдеров, стремящихся получить конкурентное преимущество, он предлагает инструменты автоматизации и управления рисками для оп
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Утилиты
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 — это мощный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для упрощения торговых операций и повышения эффективности трейдеров на платформе MQL5. Этот инструмент облегчает повседневные торговые задачи благодаря удобным функциям, выступая надежным помощником в управлении сделками без использования специфической торговой логики. Созданный для трейдеров, стремящихся получить конкурентное преимущество, он предлагает инструменты автоматизации и управления рисками для оп
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders  want to use it as the exit criteria. This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency. This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers List of Inputs ______
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Упростите торговлю с помощью STM Trade Panel MT4 — удобного экспертного советника (EA), разработанного для упрощения выполнения и управления сделками на платформе MetaTrader 4, предлагающего размещение ордеров одним кликом и автоматическое закрытие сделок на основе настраиваемых порогов прибыли и убытков. Высоко ценится на MQL5, Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex за интуитивно понятный интерфейс и эффективный контроль сделок, этот EA является предпочтительным инструментом для скальперов, дневных т
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв