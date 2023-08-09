Fair Value Gaps MT4

3.88

The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a price range where one side of the market liquidity is offered, typically confirmed by a liquidity void on the lower time frame charts in the same price range.

Price can "gap" to create a literal vacuum in trading, resulting in an actual price gap.

Fair Value Gaps are most commonly used by price action traders to identify inefficiencies or imbalances in the market, indicating that buying and selling are not equal.

If you're following the ICT Trading Strategy or Smart Money Concepts, this indicator can be a valuable tool for your trading.

An ICT Inversion Fair Value Gap, or reverse FVG, occurs when a fair value gap fails to hold its price, resulting in the price moving beyond and breaking the gap. This situation marks the initial change in price momentum.


HOW TO USE FVG/IFVG

Simply applying the FVG/IFVG indicator to your chart will show you the existing Fair Value Gaps. This straightforward indicator automatically provides users with targets that are often filled as they represent market imbalances.

To fully understand how to use the FVG/IFVG indicator, I recommend learning about the smart money concepts from ICT.


리뷰 11
Romain Genillon
369
2025.04.23 19:24 
 

This indicator is great, reliable, and Cao even programmed this for MT5. This indicator helps me a lot every day, thank you.

Aravind Kolanupaka
9774
2025.03.02 21:09 
 

Good

Nazmul Hasan
1138
2025.02.19 09:21 
 

nice indicator. Using from last week. its helpful and easy to use

Adjustable Price Channel MT4
Dmitry Timin
4 (1)
지표
APriceChannel is a modification of the standard Price_Channel indicator. The EA draws 2 levels - the upper level shows the price High for the specified period of time, the lower level shows the price Low for the same period. In addition to the period, you can set vertical offset in points to widen the channel up and down. This prevents false breakouts of current support/resistance levels. Inputs Period - time period in bars - the number of bars to calculate the price High/Low. Offset up and dow
FREE
TwoMA Crosses
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
지표
TwoMA Crosses indicator displays arrows based on whether the short term moving average crosses above or below the long term moving average. A moving average doesn't predict price direction. Instead, it defines the current direction. Despite this, investors use moving averages to filter out the noise. Traders and investors tend to use the EMA indicator, especially in a highly volatile market because it’s more sensitive to price changes than the SMA. Download for FREE  TwoMA Crosses  EA from the
FREE
Cart Indicator
Akira Egashira
지표
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
Dynamic Double Moving Averages
Aleksandr Kononov
4 (1)
지표
이동 평균은 이동 중에 변경됩니다. 표시기는 이동 평균을 계산할 기간을 자동으로 선택합니다. 움직임이 방향성 일수록 평균화 기간이 길어집니다. 추세가 느려지면 이동 평균의 기간이 감소하고 더 빨라집니다. 이를 통해 추세 변화에 더 빨리 반응 할 수 있습니다.  표시기는 추세 또는 추세 반전 지점에서 잘 작동합니다. 옆 방향으로 표시기는 다른 방법으로 사용할 수 있습니다(예:빠르게 움직이는 표시기가 느린 표시기를 위쪽으로 교차 할 때).이 신호는 판매 신호입니다. 또는 채널을 사용하여 대략적인 구매 또는 판매 영역을 결정할 수 있습니다. 설정에서 채널 표시를 활성화 할 수 있습니다.  매개 변수: 자동 계산을위한 막대-이 막대 수에 대해 표시기는 극단을 찾고 마지막 극단의 시간에 따라 이동 평균의 기간을 계산합니다. 승수-이동 평균의 차이를 설정합니다. 속도-이동 평균의 전환 속도를 한 기간에서 다른 기간으로 변경합니다. 채널-채널 표시를 활성화 또는 비활성화합니다. 인
FREE
Supertrend Fakeout MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
4.25 (4)
지표
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Supertrend Fakeout 지표는 기존의 Supertrend 지표를 개선한 버전으로, 더 신뢰할 수 있는 추세 신호를 제공하도록 설계되었습니다. Fakeout Index Limit 와 Fakeout ATR Mult 와 같은 고급 기능을 통합하여 단기 가격 변동이나 시장 노이즈로 인해 발생하는 잘못된 추세 반전을 필터링하는 데 도움을 줍니다. MT5 버전에 대해 자세히 알아보기:  Supertrend Fakeout MT5 다른 제품 보기:   모든 제품 작동 원리 Supertrend Fakeout 지표는
FREE
Accuracy Meter
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
지표
Is This tools use able for free in Forex market ? Accuracy Meter is useful and also free product, i made this product for free because i believe that any seller must have some good products for free not just release bad products as free tools. What does Green koala logo mean : Means Free Products , i ll release my free products by green koala logo, so when you see green koala, it means new free products is access able for you. Accuracy Meter Introduction : Accuracy Meter is powerful tool to
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
지표
Schaff Trend Cycle이란? Schaff Trend Cycle(STC)은 추세 전환을 신속하게 포착하기 위해 설계된 오실레이터형 보조지표입니다. 기존의 이동 평균선이나 MACD와 달리, 시장의 주기적 흐름과 모멘텀을 결합하여 추세의 시작과 끝을 보다 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 주요 특징 명확한 추세 전환 신호: 상승 추세에서는 STC 라인이 상승하고, 하락 추세에서는 하락합니다. 횡보장에서의 노이즈 감소: 주기 기반의 스무딩 처리를 통해 단기적인 변동을 억제합니다. 간편한 파라미터 조정: 기간 및 스무딩 설정을 통해 초보자부터 고급 사용자까지 폭넓게 활용할 수 있습니다. 계산 로직 개요 모멘텀 계산 설정된 기간 동안의 가격 변화를 기반으로 단기 및 장기 모멘텀을 계산합니다. 주기적 스무딩 모멘텀에 대해 이중 스무딩 처리를 적용하여 주기적인 진동 성분을 추출합니다. 정규화 처리 결과값을 0~100 사이로 정규화하여 오실레이터로 표시합니다. 신호 생성 일반
FREE
Price Ladder
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
지표
This indicator is based on the Channel . Input Parameters channel_One- show trend line One on or off. timeFrame_One - time Frame of channel One . ColorChannel_One - color of  trend line One. channel_Two- show trend line Two on or off. timeFrame_Two - time Frame of channel Two . ColorChannel_Two - color of  trend line Two. channel_Three- show trend line Three on or off. timeFrame_Three - time Frame of channel Three . ColorChannel_Three - color of  trend line three. channel_Four- show trend line F
FREE
Average OHLC ZigZag
Brian Lillard
지표
The ' Average OHLC ZigZag ' indicator was designed for entry confirmations as well as scalping with a larger trend. A custom formula to average the last two bars to generate arrows following market trends with bar 1 confirmation. Key Features An extreme scalper calculating the averages between the last two market periods to generate a buy or sell arrow. No settings are available due to it's simplicity of custom price action pattern and using repainting four OHLC prices.  Input Parameters ZigZa
FREE
TrailingStop MA 4
Andrej Nikitin
4 (1)
지표
The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices. The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position. The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position. The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor. Parameters Period - period of calculation of the moving average. Deviation - rate of convergence
FREE
Daily Weekly Info
P Tamije Selvan
지표
Daily Weeky Info it shows you Daily open and weekly open and daily trend open (ie) daily open > previous day open and weekly  trend open (ie) weekly  open > previous week open Day high low and weekly low high and previous week high and low   it will help you to decide your trade no need to check higher timeframe when you trade intraday,  dont trade against the daily trend and daily open level 
FREE
FFx Williams Percent Range
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
CCI Maestro
Andri Maulana
지표
Elevate Your Trading: Discover the Power of CCI Maestro! Are you tired of confusing charts and missed opportunities? Meet CCI Maestro , the sophisticated yet simple-to-use indicator designed to give you clear, high-probability entry and exit signals right on your chart. CCI Maestro isn't just another arrow indicator—it’s a powerful fusion of three top-tier analytical methods: the volatility-based Commodity Channel Index (CCI) , dynamic Simple Moving Average (SMA) Bands for price action confirma
FREE
TrendBite MT4
Burak Baltaci
5 (1)
지표
TrendBite v1.5 - 전문 트렌드 추적 지표 개발자: 8aLt4 버전: 1.5 플랫폼: MetaTrader 4  개요 TrendBite v1.5는 시장 내 추세 변화를 감지하고 투자자에게 명확한 매매 신호를 제공하기 위해 설계된 고급 기술적 분석 지표입니다. 볼린저 밴드 알고리즘을 기반으로 하여 추세 전환을 정밀하게 포착하는 이 도구는 초보자부터 경험 많은 트레이더까지 모두에게 이상적입니다.  주요 기능  추세 감지 자동 추세 분석: 시장의 상승 및 하락 추세를 실시간으로 감지 볼린저 밴드 기반: 신뢰할 수 있는 수학적 모델에 기반한 계산 시스템 시각적 명확성: 녹색(상승) 및 노란색(하락) 히스토그램 막대로 추세 상태를 명확히 표시  매매 신호 녹색 화살표 (↑): 매수 기회를 표시합니다 빨간색 화살표 (↓): 매도 기회를 표시합니다 명확한 시각화: 추세선을 통해 포지션 방향을 쉽게 추적할 수 있습니다 히스토그램 표시: 추세 강도를 시각적으로 평가할 수 있는 기능  
FREE
VR Donchian
Vladimir Pastushak
4.87 (15)
지표
VR Donchian 표시기는 Donchian 채널의 향상된 버전입니다. 개선 사항은 채널의 거의 모든 기능에 영향을 주었지만 주요 운영 알고리즘과 채널 구성은 그대로 유지되었습니다. 현재 추세에 따라 볼 표시기에 레벨 색상 변경이 추가되었습니다. 이는 거래자에게 추세 또는 플랫의 변화를 명확하게 보여줍니다. 스마트폰, 이메일 또는 MetaTrader 터미널 자체를 통해 두 채널 수준 중 하나의 돌파에 대해 거래자에게 알리는 기능이 추가되었습니다. 가격표가 추가되어 거래자가 차트에서 가격 수준을 볼 수 있습니다. 고전적인 Donchian 지표의 작동 알고리즘은 트레이더가 지표가 계산할 기간 수를 직접 설정할 수 있다는 사실로 인해 최적화되고 가속화되었습니다. 고전적인 Donchian 지표는 MetaTrader 터미널에서 사용할 수 있는 전체 내역을 계산하며, 이는 MetaTrader 터미널에 수학적 계산을 많이 로드합니다. VR Donchian 지표는 트레이더가 설정에 설정한 금액만
FREE
MA Crosses Show
Faran Ataeiraveshti
지표
Hello.  Another free indicator from Sepehr! ;) You can determine the trend with this tool. Using crosses of two Moving averages, you can say that the trend is going to be bullish or bearish; A fast-moving average and a slow one. When the fast-moving crosses up the slow-moving, it's going to be an uptrend and when it crosses down the slow-moving, it means that you are going to have a downtrend. That's easy ;) Hope to enjoy it Sepehr(Faran)
FREE
Wicky level x2 free
Andrii Malakhov
지표
Индикатор, который ищет качественные точки входа в рынок и отображает их в виде стрелок. Действует по сложному алгоритму. Сначала ищет на графике специальные уровни, которые обязательно должны быть пробиты импульсом. Если цена возвращается к этому уровню в виде свечи с длинной тенью и маленьким телом и касается уровня только тенью - возникает точка входа.  Не перерисовывается!  Лучше всего выглядит и отрабатывает на Н1.    Может использоваться как: Индикатор уровней, где цена будет останавливат
FREE
TradeDashboard
Cihan Akduman
지표
TradeDashboard Comprehensive MT4 Indicator for Trade Visualization and Analysis Overview TradeDashboard is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by providing real-time visualization of take-profit levels for all open positions. This advanced tool goes beyond basic TP indicators by displaying comprehensive metrics including potential profits, losses, and total lot sizes, all directly on your chart. Key Features Take-Profit Visualization : Clearly displays h
FREE
AIS MT4 Indicator 5 All Inclusive Set
AIRAT SAFIN
지표
AIS MT4 INDICATOR 5 ALL INCLLUSIVE SET !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ! ! ATTENTION ! LIMITATION OF FREE OFFER PERIOD IS IMPLICIT ! !   ! CONFIRMATION 2024-08-20 20:00                           ! ! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! GUIDE CHAPTER 1 IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> THIS INDICATOR IS ONE OF THE SERIES OF NEW AIS INDICATORS AIS MT4 INDICATOR 1 =ADVANCED CLASSIC= AIS MT4 INDICATOR 2 =MULTIFRAMES= AIS MT4 INDICATOR 3 =LINES= AIS M
FREE
Chartos
Victor Golovkov
지표
Trend indicator with oscillator. Displays price area between two moving averages and an oscillator. An uptrend is indicated in red, a downtrend in blue. Settings: Slow MA Period - Slow MA period Fast MA Period - Fast MA period Smoothed Data - Smoothing data Show Area MA - Display MA price areas Show Oscillation - Display MA oscillation Move Oscillation to Slow MA - Display an oscillator on a slow MA Color Up - Uptrend color Color Down - Downtrend color Size Arrow - The size of the oscillator ic
FREE
RSI vs Envelopes Graph
Yurij Izyumov
3 (3)
지표
This semaphore indicator is based in the standard RSI, which is applied over the Envelopes indicator that shows an envelope or envelope fluctuation borders. This is a version of RSI vs Envelopes drawn in the symbol window . A sell signal emerges when the upper envelope/border is broken by the RSI indicator from top to bottom. A buy signal emerges when the lower envelope/border is broken by the RSI indicator from bottom upwards. The indicator can draw arrows on the indicator, draw vertical lines
FREE
Quants Slope Moving Average Angles
Ferhat Mutlu
5 (3)
지표
Quants 이동 평균 기울기는 방향 표시와 모멘텀을 제공하는 매우 강력한 지표입니다. 표시기가 다시 칠해지지 않습니다. 마각을 효율적으로 계산하고 추세를 찾을 수 있습니다. 신호 촛불이 닫히면 이익 계산이 시작됩니다. 따라서 라이브에서 정확한 결과를 얻을 수 있습니다. 제안된 TimeFrame은 H1에서 그것을 사용하고 있습니다. 표시기의 모든 옵션을 편집할 수 있습니다. 팁 : 거래 스윙 및 추세 브레이크 아웃 방향. 프랙탈, renko 막대 및 볼린저 밴드는 정확도와 수익성을 향상시킬 수 있습니다. 각도 선의 발산 접근법을 사용하여 높고 낮음을 찾을 수 있습니다. 이 지표는 지지 저항, 공급 수요 지표에 대한 추가 확인으로 사용할 수 있습니다. Ma 기울기 정보는 추세 방향으로 입력하고 종료점을 갖는 데 매우 유용합니다. 외환, 주식, 지수에서 작동합니다. PushNotifications / Email / SoundAlerts / PopUpAlerts로 알림을 받을 수
FREE
MA Cloud mt4
Alexander Chertnik
4 (2)
지표
Moving Average Cloud draws 4 MAs on chart simultaneously in histogram style. Indicator uses 4 MAs: slow sma & ema 200 and fast sma & ema 50. the range between 2 slows MAs and Fasts, represented by histograms on the MAs boundaries - creating kind of "cloud" that can be traded by all kind of MA strategies like support & resistance or other... Change of color of the same histogram points to momentum changing. Combined with other market analysis, can greatly improve trading results.
FREE
FFx CCI
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.5 (2)
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Dual Onset
Dariel Iserne Carrera
4.5 (2)
지표
It is an algorithm to detect trend changes early. You should try multiple values for the Multiplier parameter (1 <value <10 recommended). At first glance you can see effective entries. This is, in fact, one of the rows that Geleg Faktor initially had. But it was removed because it was no longer needed. The other rows were sufficient for G.Faktor's effectiveness, but I still wanted to share this one. Always test before using it on your live account so that you fully understand how it works and
FREE
SuperTrend by Kivanc Ozbilgic MT4 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
지표
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me SuperTrend by Kivanc Ozbilgic with Scanner 를 소개합니다 – 시장 트렌드를 앞서기 위해 설계된 다기능 강력한 도구로, 사용자 맞춤형 기능과 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. ATR 계산 방법을 RMA (상대 이동 평균)와 SMA (단순 이동 평균) 중에서 선택하여 최대한의 유연성을 제공할 수 있습니다. 기본 설정으로 ATR 기간은 10, 배수는 3으로 설정되어 있으며, SuperTrend 는 매수 및 매도 신호를 효율적으로 감지합니다. 내장된 스캐너와 알림 시스템은 여러 통화 쌍과 시
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
지표
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
TurboTrend
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
지표
무료이지만 고급 제품 개요 Turbo Trend는 트레이더가 시장 트렌드를 식별하고 이에 따라 행동할 수 있도록 도와주는 강력한 지표입니다. 이 지표는 고급 이동 평균과 거래량 분석을 결합하여 트렌드 방향에 대한 명확한 신호를 제공합니다. Turbo Trend는 시장 상황을 상승 추세 , 하락 추세 및 중립 추세의 세 가지 명확한 상태로 분류하여 쉽게 구별할 수 있는 색상 코딩된 선과 캔들 강조 표시를 사용하여 의사 결정을 단순화합니다. mql5 커뮤니티에서  Koala Trading Solution 채널  에 가입하여 Koala 제품에 대한 최신 뉴스를 확인하세요. 가입 링크는 아래에 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution 다른 좋은 무료 도구 방문하기: FVG 인디케이터 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108907 Turbo Trend 기반 EA가 현재 시장에서 이용
FREE
WFx Hull Moving Average
Tu Thu Van Nguyen
지표
The Hull Moving Average (HMA), developed by Alan Hull from 2005, one of the most fast-moving Average, reduce lag and easy to use to identify Trend for both Short & Long term. This Indicator is built based on exact formula of Hull Moving Average with 3 phases of calculation: Calculate Weighted Moving Average (WMA_01) with period n/2 & (WMA_02) with period n Calculate RAW-HMA: RAW-HMA  = 2 * WMA_01(n/2) - WMA_02(n) Weighted Moving Average with period sqrt(n) of RAW HMA HMA = WMA (RAW-HMA, sqrt(n)
FREE
RSI Divergence MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (3)
지표
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me 역동적인 금융 시장에서 추세 반전 신호를 식별하는 것은 효과적인 거래에 필수적입니다. RSI Divergence Scanner는 다양한 통화 쌍과 시간대에서 RSI 다이버전스 신호를 정확하고 효율적으로 감지하도록 설계되었습니다. MT5 버전 자세히 보기:    RSI Divergence MT5 Scanner 더 많은 제품 보기:   모든 제품 1. RSI 다이버전스 이해하기 RSI (상대 강도 지수) 는 가격 모멘텀을 측정하는 기술 지표로, 트레이더들 사이에서 널리 사용됩니다. RSI 다이버전스는 가격 움직임과
FREE
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
지표
Gann Made Easy 는 mr.의 이론을 사용하여 최고의 거래 원칙을 기반으로 하는 전문적이고 사용하기 쉬운 Forex 거래 시스템입니다. W.D. 간. 이 표시기는 Stop Loss 및 Take Profit Levels를 포함하여 정확한 BUY 및 SELL 신호를 제공합니다. PUSH 알림을 사용하여 이동 중에도 거래할 수 있습니다. 거래 팁, 보너스, GANN MADE EA를 무료로 받으시려면 구매 후 저에게 연락주세요! 아마도 Gann 거래 방법에 대해 이미 여러 번 들었을 것입니다. 일반적으로 Gann의 이론은 초보자 거래자뿐만 아니라 이미 거래 경험이 있는 사람들에게도 매우 복잡한 것입니다. Gann의 거래 방식은 이론적으로 적용하기 쉽지 않기 때문입니다. 나는 그 지식을 연마하고 Forex 지표에 최고의 원칙을 적용하기 위해 몇 년을 보냈습니다. 표시기는 적용하기가 매우 쉽습니다. 차트에 첨부하고 간단한 거래 권장 사항을 따르기만 하면 됩니다. 지표는 지속적으로 시장
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
지표
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
지표
현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
지표
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
지표
M1 SNIPER 는 사용하기 쉬운 거래 지표 시스템입니다. M1 시간대에 맞춰 설계된 화살표 지표입니다. 이 지표는 M1 시간대 스캘핑을 위한 단독 시스템으로 사용할 수 있으며, 기존 거래 시스템의 일부로도 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 거래 시스템은 M1 시간대 거래용으로 특별히 설계되었지만, 다른 시간대에도 사용할 수 있습니다. 원래는 XAUUSD와 BTCUSD 거래를 위해 이 방법을 설계했지만, 다른 시장 거래에도 유용하다는 것을 알게 되었습니다. 이 지표의 신호는 추세 방향과 반대로 거래될 수 있습니다. 저는 지표의 신호를 활용하여 양방향으로 거래할 수 있도록 돕는 특별한 거래 기법을 알려드립니다. 이 방법은 특별한 동적 지지선과 저항선 가격 영역을 활용하는 것을 기반으로 합니다. 구매하시면 M1 SNIPER 화살표 지표를 바로 다운로드하실 수 있습니다. 또한, 아래 스크린샷에 표시된 Apollo Dynamic SR 지표는 M1 SNIPER 도구를 사용하는 모든 사용자에게 무료로
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
지표
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
지표
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
지표
사전 지표       시장 반전 수준과 영역을 파악하여   가격이 해당 수준으로 되돌아올 때까지 기다렸다가 새로운 추세의 시작점에서 진입할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 즉, 추세의 끝에서 진입하는 것이 아닙니다. 그는 보여준다       반전 수준       시장이 방향 전환을 확인하고 추가적인 움직임을 형성하는 지점입니다. 이 지표는 차트를 다시 그릴 필요 없이 작동하며, 모든 금융 상품에 최적화되어 있고, 특정 금융 상품과 함께 사용할 때 최대의 잠재력을 발휘합니다.       트렌드 라인즈 프로       지시자. 모든 계측기에 적용 가능한 가역 구조 스캐너 모든 거래 상품을 자동으로 추적하고 모든 R-반전 패턴을 즉시 식별하여 LOGIC AI 신호가 이미 존재하는 위치와 기타 유용한 정보를 표시합니다. 로직 AI – 진입점을 표시해주는 도우미 시장 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 판단하는 지능형 신호입니다. TPSproSYSTEM 알고리즘을 사용하여 가격 변동, 추세 및 주요 시장 참
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
지표
현재 26% 할인 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 지표는 우리가 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했기 때문에 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 쌍의 통화 강도를 읽을 수 있습니다! 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 그것이 첫 번째, 원본입니다! 쓸모없는 지망생 클론을 사지 마십시오. 더 스페셜  강력한 통화 모멘텀을 보여주는 하위 창의 화살표 GAP가 거래를 안내합니다! 기본 또는 호가 통화가 과매도/과매도 영역(외부 시장 피보나치 수준)에 있을 때 개별 차트의 기본 창에 경고 표시가 나타납니다. 통화 강도가 외부 범위에서 떨어질 때 풀백/반전 경고. 교차 패턴의 특별 경고 추세를 빠르게 볼 수 있는 다중 시간
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
지표
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
지표
시장의 두 가지 기본 원칙에 기반한 일중 전략. 알고리즘은 추가 필터를 사용하여 거래량 및 가격 파동 분석을 기반으로 합니다. 지표의 지능형 알고리즘은 두 가지 시장 요인이 하나로 결합될 때만 신호를 제공합니다. 지표는 더 높은 시간 프레임의 데이터를 사용하여 M1 차트에서 특정 범위의 파도를 계산합니다. 그리고 파동을 확인하기 위해 지표는 볼륨 분석을 사용합니다. 이 표시기는 준비된 거래 시스템입니다. 트레이더가 필요로 하는 모든 것은 신호를 따르는 것입니다. 또한 지표는 자신의 거래 시스템의 기초가 될 수 있습니다. 거래는 분 차트에서만 수행됩니다. 지표가 MTF 원리를 사용한다는 사실에도 불구하고 지표 알고리즘은 가능한 한 안정적입니다. 구매 후 반드시 저에게 편지를 보내주세요! 내 거래 설정 및 권장 사항을 공유하겠습니다!
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
지표
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
지표
MT5 버전은 여기에서 이용 가능합니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 텔레그램 채널 & 그룹: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx V.I.P 그룹 접속: 유료 제품 구매 증빙을 메시지로 보내주세요 추천 브로커: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — MT4용 강력한 반전 및 돌파 감지 시스템 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위한, 시장 구조 변화, 돌파 및 추세 반전을 쉽고 명확하게 감지할 수 있는 올인원 논리 재도색 방지(Non-Repaint) 인디케이터입니다. 이 인디케이터는 "123" 패턴을 따릅니다: 1단계: 잠재적 과매수/과매도 지점에서 큰 화살표로 새로운 고점 또는 저점을 식별 2단계: 구조가 깨졌음을 신호로 보내 추세 반전 가능성을 확인 3단계: 작은 화살표와 지지/저항 점으로 진입 신호를 확정 참고: 큰 화살표는 봉이 종료될
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
지표
소개       Quantum Breakout PRO   , 브레이크아웃 존 거래 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한   Quantum Breakout PRO는   혁신적이고 역동적인 브레이크아웃 영역 전략으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. Quantum Breakout Indicator는 5개의 이익 목표 영역이 있는 브레이크아웃 영역의 신호 화살표와 브레이크아웃 상자를 기반으로 한 손절 제안을 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 중요한! 구매 후 설치 매뉴얼을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주십시오. 추천: 기간: M15 통화쌍: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razo
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT4용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
지표
트렌드 라인즈 프로       이 지표는 시장이 실제로 어떤 방향으로 전환되는지 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 실제 추세 반전 지점과 주요 시장 참여자들이 다시 진입하는 지점을 보여줍니다. 보시다시피       BOS 라인       복잡한 설정이나 불필요한 노이즈 없이 더 높은 시간대의 추세 변화와 주요 레벨을 확인할 수 있습니다. 신호는 차트에 다시 그려지지 않고 캔들이 마감된 후에도 계속 표시됩니다. 지표가 보여주는 내용: 실제 변화       추세(BOS 라인) 한 번 신호가 나타나면 그 신호는 계속 유효합니다! 이는 신호를 발생시킨 후 변경될 수 있는 리페인팅 방식의 지표와 중요한 차이점입니다. 리페인팅 방식의 지표는 잠재적으로 자금 손실로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이제 더욱 높은 확률과 정확도로 시장에 진입할 수 있습니다. 또한 화살표가 나타난 후 목표가(익절)에 도달하거나 반전 신호가 나타날 때까지 캔들스틱 색상이 계속 바뀌는 기능도 있습니다. 반복 항목          
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
지표
현재 26% 할인!! 이 지표는 두 주요 지표( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )의 슈퍼 조합입니다. TICK-UNITS에 대한 통화 강도 값과 28개 Forex 쌍에 대한 경고 신호를 보여줍니다. 11개의 다른 틱 단위를 사용할 수 있습니다. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30초입니다. 두 번째 타이머 내에 최소 1틱이 있으면 하위 창의 Tick-Unit 막대가 표시되고 왼쪽으로 이동합니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 페어를 스캘핑할 수 있습니다! 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 스캘핑이 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 그것은 1분보다 낮은 기간에 작동하는 시장의 첫 번째 통화 강도 지표입니다! 그것은 시장에 빠르게 들어오고 나가고 시장에서 작은 핍을 잘라내기를 원하는 빠른 스캘퍼를 위한 것입니다. 사
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
지표
현재 20% 할인! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 표시기는 Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes 또는 Futures와 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도를 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 석유, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도를 보여주기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 이것은 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 우리는 많은 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했습니다. 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. TREND를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다! 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 설계되어 잠재적인 거래를 더욱 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 8개의
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
지표
Day Trader Master 는 데이 트레이더를 위한 완벽한 거래 시스템입니다. 시스템은 두 개의 지표로 구성됩니다. 하나의 지표는 매수 및 매도를 위한 화살표 신호입니다. 얻을 수 있는 화살표 표시기입니다. 2차 지표를 무료로 드립니다. 두 번째 지표는 이러한 화살표와 함께 사용하도록 특별히 설계된 추세 지표입니다. 표시기는 반복하지 않고 늦지 않습니다! 이 시스템을 사용하는 것은 매우 간단합니다. 2색 선으로 표시되는 현재 추세 방향의 화살표 신호를 따라가기만 하면 됩니다. 파란색은 구매 추세입니다. 빨간색은 판매 추세입니다. 파란색 화살표는 매수 신호입니다. 빨간색 화살표는 매도 신호입니다. 추세선의 색상과 일치하려면 화살표의 색상과 신호의 방향이 필요합니다. 화살표 표시기는 주로 시간 간격 M5 및 M15에서 일중 거래를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 그러나 기술적으로 시스템은 다른 시간 간격으로 사용할 수 있습니다. 표시기에는 PUSH 메시지 기능이 있는 팝업 경고가 장착되어 있
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
지표
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
지표
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. 기간 한정 특가: 지원 및 저항 스크리너 지표는 단 100달러에 평생 제공됩니다. (원래 가격 50 달러) (제안 연장) Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다.   여기를 클릭하십시오. L
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
지표
추측을 멈추세요. 통계적 우위로 트레이딩을 시작하세요. 주식 지수는 외환과 다르게 거래됩니다. 정해진 세션이 있고, 야간에 갭이 발생하며, 예측 가능한 통계적 패턴을 따릅니다. 이 지표는 DAX, S&P 500, 다우존스와 같은 지수를 자신 있게 거래하는 데 필요한 확률 데이터를 제공합니다. 무엇이 다른가 대부분의 지표는 무엇이 일어났는지 보여줍니다. 이 지표는 다음에 무엇이 일어날 가능성이 있는지 보여줍니다. 매 거래일마다 지표는 100일간의 과거 데이터를 기준으로 현재 설정을 분석합니다. 유사한 갭, 유사한 시가 위치를 가진 날을 찾고, 가격이 주요 레벨에 도달한 빈도를 정확히 계산합니다. 갭이 메워질지, 어제 고점이 테스트될지 더 이상 추측할 필요가 없습니다. 실제 데이터에 기반한 정확한 백분율을 얻게 됩니다. 모든 입력 설명이 포함된 전체 매뉴얼: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 훌륭한 설정을 찾는 데 도움이 되는 전략 가이드: ht
Fair Value Gaps
Cao Minh Quang
4.88 (60)
지표
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Overview The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator identifies inefficiencies in price action where an imbalance occurs due to aggressive buying or selling. These gaps are often created by institutional traders and smart money, leaving areas where price may later return to "fill" the imbalance before continuing its trend. Key Features: Automatic Detection of FVGs – The indicator highlights fair value gaps across different timeframes. Multi-Timeframe Support – View FVGs fr
FREE
Market Sessions Pre
Cao Minh Quang
4.75 (4)
지표
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the Asian (Tokyo) , European (London) , and American (New York) sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - London Se
FREE
MACD Indicator with Histogram
Cao Minh Quang
5 (6)
지표
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of MACD   Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might be i
FREE
Market Sessions Pre MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
지표
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the   Asian (Tokyo) ,   European (London) , and   American (New York)   sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - Lo
FREE
MACD Indicator with Histogram MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
지표
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of   MACD     Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might
FREE
FVGs and Liquidity zone with Order Blocks
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
지표
I've combined two trading strategies, the Order Block Strategy and the FVG Trading Strategy, by utilizing a combination of the FVG indicators and Order Blocks. The results have been surprisingly effective. This is a two-in-one solution that makes it easy for traders to identify critical trading zones. I've optimized the settings so that all you need to do is install and trade; it's not overly complex to explain further. No need for any usage instructions regarding the trading method. You shoul
Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including: Fair Value Gaps (FVG).  Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG).  OrderBlock (OB).  The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration. The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gap
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
SMC Analyzer Multi Timeframe
Cao Minh Quang
지표
SMC Analyzer Multi-Timeframe is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) across multiple timeframes. This indicator identifies key structural points such as market structure shifts (Break of Structure and Change of Character), order blocks, fair value gaps (FVG), and liquidity zones from higher timeframes and overlays them onto the current chart. By aligning these critical SMC signals across multiple timeframes, traders gain a more comprehensive view of instituti
Pure Price Action ICT Tools
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Market Structure Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The   Market Structure Signal   indicator is designed to detect   Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) in price action, helping traders identify potential trend reversals or continuations. It combines market structure analysis with volatility (ATR) to highlight possible risk/reward zones, while also supporting multi-channel alerts so that no trading signal is missed. Interpretation Trend Analysis : The indicator’s trend coloring, combined with BOS and CHoCH detection, provide
Simple ICT Concepts
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
지표
The Simple ICT Concepts Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure: Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine the curren
Supertrend Targets Signal
Cao Minh Quang
지표
Supertrend Targets Signal is a powerful trend-following and breakout confirmation indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability entry points , visualize dynamic target zones , and receive clean, reliable signals across various market conditions. The core trend logic is built on a custom Supertrend that uses an ATR-based band structure with long smoothing chains—first through a WMA, then an EMA—allowing the trend line to respond to major shifts while ignoring noise. A key addition
Simple ICT Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The   Simple  ICT Concepts Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure : Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine t
ICT Anchored Market Structures
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The ICT Anchored Market Structures with Validation trading indicator is  designed to bring precision, objectivity, and automation to price action analysis. It helps traders visualize real-time market structure shifts, trend confirmations, and liquidity sweeps across short, intermediate, and long-term market phases — all anchored directly to price, without relying on any external or user-defined inputs.  Uses Market structure is one of the most critical foundations of price action trading strate
Order Block Detector MT4
Cao Minh Quang
지표
Automatically detect bullish or bearish order blocks to optimize your trade entries with our powerful indicator. Ideal for traders following ICT (The Inner Circle Trader). Works with any asset type, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex. Displays order blocks on multiple timeframes, from M2 to W1. Alerts you when an order block is detected, migrated, or a higher timeframe order block is created/migrated. Perfect for both scalping and swing trading in Smart Money Concepts.  Enhanced by st
Market Structure Signal
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The Market Structure Signal indicator is designed to detect Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) in price action, helping traders identify potential trend reversals or continuations. It combines market structure analysis with volatility (ATR) to highlight possible risk/reward zones, while also supporting multi-channel alerts so that no trading signal is missed. Interpretation Trend Analysis : The indicator’s trend coloring, combined with BOS and CHoCH detection, provides an i
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe
Cao Minh Quang
5 (3)
지표
The SMC Analyzer STF is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones, and Higher Timeframe Trend Bias. Each level has configurable elements (BOS, OB, FVG, Liquidity Zones, Higher Timeframe Trend). The
Linear Regression Oscillator FX MT4
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The   Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO)   is a technical indicator based on linear regression analysis, commonly used in financial markets to assess the momentum and direction of price trends. It measures the distance between the current price and the value predicted by a linear regression line, which is essentially the best-fit line over a specified period. Here’s a breakdown of how it works and its components: Key Components of the Linear Regression Oscillator Linear Regression Line (Best-Fit
Simple Smart Mney Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
지표
This Simple Smart Money Concepts indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional
Pure Price Action ICT Tools MT4
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Multiple Non Linear Regression MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
지표
Multiple Non-Linear Regression MT4 This indicator is designed to perform multiple non-linear regression analysis using four independent variables: close, open, high, and low prices. Here's a components and functionalities: Inputs: Normalization Data Length: Length of data used for normalization. Learning Rate: Rate at which the algorithm learns from errors. Show data points: Show plotting of normalized input data(close, open, high, low) Smooth?: Option to smooth the output. Smooth Length: Lengt
Market Structure w Inducements and Sweeps MT4 NDH
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The Market Structure with Inducements & Sweeps indicator is a unique take on Smart Money Concepts related market structure labels that aims to give traders a more precise interpretation considering various factors. Compared to traditional market structure scripts that include Change of Character (CHoCH) & Break of Structures (BOS) -- this script also includes the detection of Inducements (IDM) & Sweeps which are major components of determining other structures labeled on the chart. SMC & pri
Smart Market Structure Simple MT4
Cao Minh Quang
지표
Smart Market Structure Simple   is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify   market structure   based on the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ),   and key swing points   Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective:   Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-p
Unicorn Model ICT MT4
Cao Minh Quang
지표
Unicorn Model ICT Indicator — Smart Trading with Precision The   Unicorn Model ICT Indicator   is a powerful and intelligent tool designed for traders who follow   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   and   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodologies. This indicator simplifies complex price action by visually identifying key market structures and providing high-probability trade setups. Key Features: A Bullish Unicorn Pattern A Lower Low (LL), followed by a Higher High (HH) A Fair Value Gap (FVG), overla
Quasimodo Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The   Quasimodo Pattern Indicator  is no more difficult than the Head and Shoulders. Still, only a few traders know about it, and some even confuse one with the other. However, this is not a reason to avoid this tool in your forex trading strategy.    Features: Automatic Detection:   The indicator automatically scans for valid QM patterns across any timeframe, reducing the need for manual chart analysis. Visual Highlights:   Clear and customizable on-chart drawing of shoulders, heads, and breako
OrderBlocks MTF MT4
Cao Minh Quang
지표
Order Block Multi Timeframe The   Order Block Multi Timeframe   is a powerful tool for Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders, combining high-accuracy   Order Block detection   with real-time   Break of Structure (BOS)   and   Change of Character (CHoCH)   analysis across multiple timeframes. Smart Money Insight, Multi-Timeframe Precision This indicator automatically identifies   institutional Order Blocks —key price zones where large players have entered the market—and plots them directly on your ch
Rectangle Trading Custom MT4
Cao Minh Quang
지표
Rectangle Trading Custom   is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for price action and range-based traders. It allows users to define consolidation zones and receive alerts when the price breaks out of these zones or approaches trendlines drawn on the chart. Rectangles and Trendlines will be extended into future with one click. Rectangle point size, name and prices will be displayed around rectangle. Key Features: Draw Trading Zones (Rectangle Zones) Users can manually draw rectangles t
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe MT4
Cao Minh Quang
지표
SMC Analyzer Single-Timeframe (STF) for MT4 The   SMC Analyzer STF  MT4  is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones , and   Higher Timeframe Trend Bias . Each level has configurable elements (
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit MT4
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
jesusmartin2007
54
jesusmartin2007 2025.11.19 22:50 
 

El indicador funciona muy bien y me ha sido muy, pero muy util. Gracias por facilitarlo para su uso y agradecido con su desarrollo.

Cao Minh Quang
72676
개발자의 답변 Cao Minh Quang 2025.11.20 07:04
Thank you very much!!
Vishnuteja Ganapati
71
Vishnuteja Ganapati 2025.10.27 09:36 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Cao Minh Quang
72676
개발자의 답변 Cao Minh Quang 2025.10.28 00:00
Thank you very much!!
Carmine Semonella
18
Carmine Semonella 2025.10.23 08:00 
 

una merda!!!

Cao Minh Quang
72676
개발자의 답변 Cao Minh Quang 2025.10.23 12:50
what's the problem please let me know!
Nasirul Haque
30
Nasirul Haque 2025.10.09 07:02 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Cao Minh Quang
72676
개발자의 답변 Cao Minh Quang 2025.10.09 07:05
Thank you very much!!
Mikhail Ryzhachenko
1042
Mikhail Ryzhachenko 2025.05.14 05:52 
 

ГЭП не показывает

Cao Minh Quang
72676
개발자의 답변 Cao Minh Quang 2025.05.14 06:35
Sorry can you describe the error clearly or give me a picture? I have tried a few pairs but have not seen the error.
Олександр Ляшок
18
Олександр Ляшок 2025.04.28 06:07 
 

Ок!

Cao Minh Quang
72676
개발자의 답변 Cao Minh Quang 2025.04.28 06:33
Thanks bro!
Romain Genillon
369
Romain Genillon 2025.04.23 19:24 
 

This indicator is great, reliable, and Cao even programmed this for MT5. This indicator helps me a lot every day, thank you.

Cao Minh Quang
72676
개발자의 답변 Cao Minh Quang 2025.04.23 23:42
Thank you very much!!
mulong316
25
mulong316 2025.04.18 13:28 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Cao Minh Quang
72676
개발자의 답변 Cao Minh Quang 2025.04.18 13:30
yes bro!
Aravind Kolanupaka
9774
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.03.02 21:09 
 

Good

Cao Minh Quang
72676
개발자의 답변 Cao Minh Quang 2025.03.03 01:04
Thanks bro!
Nazmul Hasan
1138
Nazmul Hasan 2025.02.19 09:21 
 

nice indicator. Using from last week. its helpful and easy to use

Cao Minh Quang
72676
개발자의 답변 Cao Minh Quang 2025.02.19 09:22
Thank you very much!!
merky16
335
merky16 2024.12.17 23:24 
 

Buen indicador, gracias por su trabajo

Cao Minh Quang
72676
개발자의 답변 Cao Minh Quang 2024.12.18 00:59
Thanks bro!
리뷰 답변