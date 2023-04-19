Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Плавающие окна графиков и .Net библиотеки в MQL5 - страница 87
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I'll try - is there a way to get the actual number of the pass and/or the generation in order not to print> 10'000 lines?
See Reference https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/optimization_frames/framenext
Sigh!
This was my try:
I am not sure about FrameNext as the function "moves the pointer" and this might mess up the optimization?
I am not sure about FrameNext as the function "moves the pointer" and this might mess up the optimization?
FrameNext is intented to get data from Frame which are sending by tester agents by FrameAdd. It is like iterator for traversing all frames
See also sample in https://www.mql5.com/de/articles/403
FrameNext is intented to get data from Frame which are sending by tester agents by FrameAdd. It is like iterator for traversing all frames
See also sample in https://www.mql5.com/de/articles/403
Ok - I tried this:
and failed as Print() (and I guess PrintFormat()) isn't available in the StrategyTester.
Sigh!
Check this option
Ok - I tried this:
and failed as Print() (and I guess PrintFormat()) isn't available in the StrategyTester.
Sure, it is written
Check this option
It is enabled, but despite that I thought that the tester agents (even the local ones as I don't use the cloud yet) don't accept dlls.
I thought that the tester agents (even the local ones as I don't use the cloud yet) don't accept dlls.
Do you use remote agents in your home network?
Do you use remote agents in your home network?
No, even not the MetaTester Agents of the cloud on my pc. Just the one that has come with the terminal.