Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Плавающие окна графиков и .Net библиотеки в MQL5 - страница 86
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Thanks!
Подтверждаю, противный и неудобный баг...
The StratgyTester puts me into troubles:
I am using OnTester() for the optimization (gen. algo., custom max) to give more weight to the Profit then the normal way of Profit/DD%:
Here are the relevant columns of the first two lines of the table of the results of the optimization:
How can the result of the first line be bigger with a smaller Profit and a higher DD% the the result of the second line?
This is what I get when I calculate the result myself in Excel:
Did I miss something?
Note: the value of the result is not my problem, but I don't understand that the result of the first line is bigger than the one of the second line, so the relation of the results seem to be false!
Did I miss something?
Note: the value of the result is not my problem, but I don't understand that the result of the first line is bigger than the one of the second line, so the relation of the results seem to be false!
Sqrt(11) = 1.8 3.3
Sqrt(0.11) = 0.33
It is answer
Some mistake was happened to my calculator
Hmm? - so:
returns values for 'all' and 'nothing' between 0.0 and 100.0 instead of 0.0 and 1.0?
In this case it should be mentioned in the reference as normally nobody would expect this - I guess.
But even in this case I get this table:
Even in this case line 2 would be better than line 1 - in contrary to the result of the StratgyTester.
Hmm? - so:
returns values for 'all' and 'nothing' between 0.0 and 100.0 instead of 0.0 and 1.0?
No , I was wrong. Fixed my previuos post, sorry
Ok - forgiven ;)
But what is with my problem?
Ок - простил;)No guess. Try to use this article in order to find a reason - https://www.mql5.com/de/articles/746
Ok - forgiven ;)
But what is with my problem?
No guess. Try to use this article in order to find a reason - https://www.mql5.com/de/articles/746