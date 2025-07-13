SinaisSeções
Emanuele Giulivi

DynamicTraderPro

Emanuele Giulivi
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
39 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 500 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 314%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 151
Negociações com lucro:
724 (62.90%)
Negociações com perda:
427 (37.10%)
Melhor negociação:
378.52 USD
Pior negociação:
-273.17 USD
Lucro bruto:
24 964.00 USD (3 314 358 pips)
Perda bruta:
-21 818.89 USD (2 870 560 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
16 (576.14 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
640.67 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
95.17%
Depósito máximo carregado:
108.08%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
24
Tempo médio de espera:
12 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.17
Negociações longas:
766 (66.55%)
Negociações curtas:
385 (33.45%)
Fator de lucro:
1.14
Valor esperado:
2.73 USD
Lucro médio:
34.48 USD
Perda média:
-51.10 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-542.23 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-610.55 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
-7.68%
Previsão anual:
-93.15%
Algotrading:
91%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
292.67 USD
Máximo:
1 449.53 USD (35.46%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
35.45% (1 450.23 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
10.20% (335.11 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
DE40 337
XAUUSD 234
USDJPY 220
US500 187
USTEC 128
EURUSD 28
BTCUSD 17
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
DE40 348
XAUUSD -765
USDJPY 2.7K
US500 930
USTEC 51
EURUSD -112
BTCUSD 15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
DE40 64K
XAUUSD 17K
USDJPY 36K
US500 81K
USTEC 94K
EURUSD -695
BTCUSD 152K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +378.52 USD
Pior negociação: -273 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +576.14 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -542.23 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.57 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 24
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.73 × 199
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.13 × 63
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
Coinexx-Live
2.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
2.38 × 2234
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.92 × 178
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
67 mais ...
This signal reflects the live trading activity of my account, based on a hybrid and dynamic approach , combining multiple strategies to maximize profit potential across different market conditions.

My trading style includes:

  • Range Breakout : precise entries on key support/resistance levels
  • Scalping : fast-paced trades capitalizing on short-term moves
  • Additional strategies : supported by technical filters, risk control, and volume analysis

The goal is to make the most of every opportunity, adapting quickly and effectively to changing market environments.

The account is managed with strict risk control , keeping drawdowns under control and maintaining a solid risk/reward ratio on each trade.

If you're looking for a flexible, active, and real-performance-driven trading signal, this might be the right fit for you.


Sem comentários
