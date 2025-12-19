SinaisSeções
Prastama Putra Perkasa

Apex Predator

Prastama Putra Perkasa
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
30 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 1 320%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 158
Negociações com lucro:
911 (78.67%)
Negociações com perda:
247 (21.33%)
Melhor negociação:
25 920.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-28 149.90 USD
Lucro bruto:
532 779.05 USD (16 556 824 pips)
Perda bruta:
-282 567.20 USD (4 104 043 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
73 (21 509.93 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
64 626.86 USD (19)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.17
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
5.40%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
19
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
4.13
Negociações longas:
1 020 (88.08%)
Negociações curtas:
138 (11.92%)
Fator de lucro:
1.89
Valor esperado:
216.07 USD
Lucro médio:
584.83 USD
Perda média:
-1 144.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-17 425.43 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-60 632.82 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
12.99%
Previsão anual:
157.59%
Algotrading:
31%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
60 632.82 USD (26.16%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
26.77% (60 632.82 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 927
AUDCAD 181
BTCUSD 14
GBPAUD 11
ETHUSD 6
AUDUSD 3
EURAUD 2
GBPCAD 2
GBPNZD 2
TSLA 2
EURUSD 2
XAGUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 214K
AUDCAD 8.3K
BTCUSD 17K
GBPAUD 3.2K
ETHUSD 837
AUDUSD 1.2K
EURAUD 872
GBPCAD 766
GBPNZD 752
TSLA 172
EURUSD 457
XAGUSD 850
CADJPY 151
USDJPY 191
AUDJPY 310
NZDCAD 303
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 8.1M
AUDCAD -171
BTCUSD 4.3M
GBPAUD 7.1K
ETHUSD 17K
AUDUSD 976
EURAUD 2.4K
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPNZD 2.4K
TSLA 284
EURUSD 455
XAGUSD 457
CADJPY 218
USDJPY 276
AUDJPY 451
NZDCAD 280
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +25 920.00 USD
Pior negociação: -28 150 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 19
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +21 509.93 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -17 425.43 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real15" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 16
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 21
Exness-MT5Real8
0.33 × 80
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.34 × 179
PurpleTrading-Live
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 58
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 386
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.34 × 169
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.00 × 214
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.08 × 1123
RoboForex-ECN
2.22 × 9
27 mais ...
This signal is built around a hybrid trading approach, combining algorithmic execution with manual, discretionary oversight, focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD).

Our objective is to achieve consistent monthly growth of around 10%, while maintaining strict risk control and limited drawdown. Capital preservation is always the priority.

🔍 Strategy Overview

  • Market: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Trading Style: Trend-following, long-term bias

  • Approach: Algorithmic entries supported by manual confirmation

  • Holding Time: Medium to long term

  • Frequency: Selective, high-probability setups only

⚙️ Risk & Money Management

  • Tight and disciplined money management rules

  • Low risk per trade

  • No over-leveraging or grid/martingale techniques

  • Trades are placed only in the direction of the dominant trend

  • Drawdown control is actively monitored and adjusted when needed

🛡️ Why Follow This Signal

  • Focus on steady growth, not aggressive gambling

  • Designed for traders seeking long-term consistency

  • Combines the precision of algorithms with human market insight

  • Clear risk structure with capital protection in mind

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.


Sem comentários
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 03:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.19 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Apex Predator
30 USD por mês
1 320%
0
0
USD
239K
USD
30
31%
1 158
78%
100%
1.88
216.07
USD
27%
1:200
Copiar

