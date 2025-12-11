SinaisSeções
Walter Joseph Dillard

HJM1

Walter Joseph Dillard
3 comentários
Confiabilidade
81 semanas
5 / 3.3K USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 5 874%
CribMarket-Live
1:300
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
20 108
Negociações com lucro:
10 599 (52.71%)
Negociações com perda:
9 509 (47.29%)
Melhor negociação:
3 329.09 USD
Pior negociação:
-3 232.99 USD
Lucro bruto:
415 708.95 USD (3 524 773 pips)
Perda bruta:
-371 299.52 USD (2 989 308 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
20 (374.37 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
3 329.09 USD (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.04
Atividade de negociação:
95.89%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.50%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
107
Tempo médio de espera:
1 hora
Fator de recuperação:
8.60
Negociações longas:
10 361 (51.53%)
Negociações curtas:
9 747 (48.47%)
Fator de lucro:
1.12
Valor esperado:
2.21 USD
Lucro médio:
39.22 USD
Perda média:
-39.05 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
15 (-50.65 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3 560.33 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
8.43%
Previsão anual:
102.33%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
6.43 USD
Máximo:
5 161.10 USD (10.71%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
14.75% (1 785.08 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.14% (1 727.01 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSDc 20106
EURUSDc 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSDc 44K
EURUSDc -6
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSDc 536K
EURUSDc -555
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3 329.09 USD
Pior negociação: -3 233 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +374.37 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -50.65 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "CribMarket-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Copies best on metacopier. Here's the setup video on how to join there: https://youtube.com/shorts/-sdpUO3l-t0

If you run into issues copying here, many are having issues on copying due to slippage, please get a refund on the signal. Start small before scaling up. 

This is an arb strategy, so copying can be killed by slippage here. If you run into issues please message me. Best to follow on metacopier where things are working well for all clients. HJM1 signal there. 


Classificação Média:
ron_b
315
ron_b 2025.12.11 08:14 
 

Didn't copy well for me with this system.

ambighen
473
ambighen 2025.12.07 10:25 
 

This system unfortunately did not work well with my broker, it is an arbitrage strategy that may only work well on the provider’s broker

Simon widlund
23
Simon widlund 2025.11.27 09:56   

I missed that it was XAUUSDc (cent) not valid in europe) and many accounts. so sorry it seems like a good signal. but it didnt work out and i learned something new.

2025.11.12 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
